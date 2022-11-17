Read full article on original website
Amazon Begins Mass Job Cuts
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, the e-commerce giant, began Tuesday to carry out massive job cuts to respond to the economic slowdown likely to turn into a recession in the coming months. The company is expected to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 3% of its corporate workforce, an unprecedented...
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
Vox
Silicon Valley layoffs aren’t just a cost-cutting measure. They’re a culture reset.
A wave of significant layoffs is crashing across Silicon Valley. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cut 11,000 employees, or 13 percent of Facebook. Amazon has confirmed plans to slash as many as 10,000 corporate and tech jobs. Lyft. Robinhood. Stripe. Netflix. Coinbase. They’re all downsizing. And they’re not just axing jobs — they’re also doing away with some of the perks that have become synonymous with working in tech.
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
Vox
Amazon employees will be in layoff limbo into 2023
The largest layoffs in Amazon’s history began on Tuesday, with job cuts in the company’s money-burning Alexa voice assistant division and voluntary buyout offers sent to many human resources employees. But the lack of communication from top Amazon leaders for two full days following the first news report of impending layoffs incited chaos and anger among rank-and-file employees searching for answers amid a rare retrenchment in the tech giant’s 27-year history. And even when the company’s CEO finally commented on Thursday, he said an unspecified number of additional layoffs would happen early in 2023, leaving many employees wondering if they would have a job in a few months.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021
When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers
Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins,...
Daily Beast
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview
If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
How the Entangled CEOs of FTX and Alameda Took the Public for a Ride
At the heart of the FTX implosion, which has reportedly left nearly a million former customers and investors who trusted the exchange empty-handed, is the company’s complicated and compromised relationship with its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Both entities were founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka SBF), the 30-year-old former...
Kohl’s Says Middle Class and Discretionary Items Struggle with Inflation
With its focus on discretionary products and middle-income consumers, Kohl’s has been hard hit by the current macroeconomic trends, the retailer said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. “Persistently high inflation continues to dampen consumer spending and our business given our exposure to discretionary categories like apparel...
disneyfoodblog.com
Your Guide to Costco Black Friday Deals
If you’re looking for Black Friday deals, you’re in the right place!. All kinds of Black Friday deals have already arrived or special early deals are now available. That’s right folks, the time to shop (or at least prepare those shopping lists) is NOW. We’ve got a running list of Black Friday toy deals and a page full of information about EVERY Disney Black Friday deal, covering everything from Target to Amazon. But now we’re taking a special look at the deals you can score at Costco!
Target offers largest Black Friday week sale ever Nov. 20 to 26
The savings definitely hit the bullseye for the holidays at Target. To help customers prepare for the gift-giving season, Target is offering its largest Black Friday week sale ever from Nov. 20 to 26 — online and in store. Top deals include some of the popular store’s best prices...
americanmilitarynews.com
Planned ‘universal health code’ linked to health data platform sparks fears in China
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is planning to digitize the medical records of its 1.4 billion people, harnessing the power of big data to track the health status of everyone in the country and sparking fears that the planned “universal health code” will become yet another tool for controlling the country’s citizens.
Hong Kong’s Genesis Block Stops Trading and Will Close OTC Portal
Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency retail service provider Genesis Block has reportedly ceased trading, asked its customers to withdraw their funds and told them it would close its over-the-counter (OTC) trading portal on Dec. 10. These moves follow the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and problems at other firms in the crypto...
Investopedia
More Car Owners Are Struggling With Their Auto Loans
A recent study by TransUnion points to a potentially concerning trend in the auto loan market – delinquency rates are rising. Almost 3.5% of customers with auto loans are now behind on their payments. A rising delinquency rate may indicate that households are struggling with debt, especially given that...
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids
A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
