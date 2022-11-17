ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Houston Chronicle

Independents want an end to polarization. Politicians are ignoring that.

It's conventional wisdom that whichever party holds the White House will lose the House majority in that first midterm election. After all, this year's contests served up the majority to Republicans, however narrowly, the fourth time in the past five midterms that the House majority changed hands. But there's nothing...
Houston Chronicle

Biden turns 80 and joins growing ranks of octogenarians who still work

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Last year, when Bob Hyde was 78, he stood in front of a mirror and decided it was time to retire. Hyde, who lives in Rio Rancho, N.M., ran his own accounting company and was glad to be free of deadlines, payroll, and hiring. He learned to make sourdough bread and kimchi, and began teaching himself clarinet.
Houston Chronicle

Justice Alito denies disclosing 2014 Hobby Lobby opinion in advance

WASHINGTON - Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. denied an allegation from a former antiabortion activist that Alito or his wife disclosed to conservative donors the outcome of a pending 2014 case regarding contraceptives and religious rights. The New York Times reported Saturday that Rob Schenck, who on his website identifies...
Houston Chronicle

How an anonymous source raised false alarm of Russian strike on Poland

The Associated Press sent a terrifying news alert around the world on Tuesday. "A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people," the AP wrote shortly before 2 p.m. The news agency noted the Polish government had not confirmed the information but that "top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a 'crisis situation.'"

