Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status
Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
Road Dogg Never Saw The Big Deal With This WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer — and current Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE – "Road Dogg" Brian James has revealed which fellow legendary Superstar he doesn't rate as highly as others do. "I never saw what the big deal was with Bret Hart as a performer,"...
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/18): World Cup Continues, Shotzi Vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE is headed to Hartford, Connecticut, tonight to host "WWE SmackDown" at the XL Center – a venue that has played host to classic WWE events such as Survivor Series 1990, No Way Out 2000, and WrestleMania XI — as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues. As...
Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.
Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo
In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.
The Young Bucks Explained To Jungle Boy How AEW's Cage Is Different
There have only been four cage matches in AEW's history: Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow, Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and most recently Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears. All have been memorable, and all will be on the mind of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry this Saturday when he climbs into the steel cage to battle his former tag team partner turned bitter enemy Luchasaurus.
Insight Into Triple H Not Pursuing Big Feud In WWE NXT
Two factions wanted to collide on WWE TV for a lengthy program, but it wasn't meant to be. There was a time when the Undisputed Era was the most dominant stable on the "NXT" brand. Soon, "NXT" fans would witness the rise of another group, The Forgotten Sons. Members of Undisputed Era and The Forgotten Sons expressed interest in a feud behind the scenes.
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
Braun Strowman Gets Receipt For 'Floppy Floppers' Tweet On WWE SmackDown
After his match against Omos at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman's stirred the pot with his remarks on Twitter about high flyers and called them "floppy floppers" and "flippy flippers." During the November 18 edition of "SmackDown," former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet brought up Strowman's controversial comments in a backstage promo.
This Is How Tony Khan Learned Pro Wrestling Is Not Real
AEW CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with "The Ringer" about his love of pro wrestling and how it started. Khan was 7 years old when he began his wrestling journey, by watching syndicated weekend programs, "Superstars" and "Wrestling Challenge." A few years later, at the age of 12, Khan learned pretty quickly from the internet how scripted pro wrestling really was.
WWE Confirms The Bloodline's Lineup For WarGames Match At Survivor Series
As was previously expected, a WarGames match pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre & a mystery partner will headline the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. On the 11/18 "WWE SmackDown," "The Honorary Brute"...
Tony Khan Makes Big AEW Offer To AR Fox
After praising AR Fox in an interview earlier this week, it seems AEW co-owner Tony Khan is ready to take the next steps with the longtime independent talent after his strong showing on "AEW Dynamite" last night. In a video posted to Twitter following the show, backstage correspondent Lexy Nair broke the news to Fox that he was being offered a contract with the company.
Stone Cold Steve Austin And Ric Flair's Strange WWE Feud Explained
When discussing the endless debate about who deserves a spot on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling, two men often brought up are Ric Flair and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. What some fans may not know is that Flair and Austin were entangled in a feud in the early 2000s that didn't get the type of praise and attention one might expect.
Ken Shamrock Ate Actual Dog Food For WWE Angle
Many fans will recall that Ken Shamrock entered into WWE back in 1997 as the referee for the famous Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin I Quit match at WrestleMania 13, a role that would lead to Shamrock being a key antagonist for the reformed Hart Foundation throughout the year. What many may not remember is that Shamrock would spend the summer feuding with Hart Foundation member British Bulldog, in a feud that would feature a common element; dog food.
Chavo Guerrero Discusses Working With MJF On 'The Iron Claw'
AEW star MJF will soon be making his feature film debut in "The Iron Claw." Based on the true events of the historic Von Erich family, MJF will portray Kevin Vaughan — best known as Lance Von Erich — who was momentarily labeled as a cousin to the family, following the hospitalization of Mike Von Erich. In addition to MJF, Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently confirmed his role as the wrestling coordinator for the biopic, in addition to landing a yet-to-be-revealed role. With "The Iron Claw" currently in the middle of principal photography, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked Guerrero in an exclusive interview about working with MJF on set.
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
