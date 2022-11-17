Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino Get Flirty
Gabby Windey is getting a little extra support from her fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino following The Bachelorette star's split from fiancé Erich Schwer. After securing her place in the Season 31 finals of the Disney+ dance competition Monday, Windey took to Instagram to share a clip of her semifinals performance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Popculture
How Mark Consuelos Told Kelly Ripa 'I Love You' for the First Time
Not many Hollywood marriages stand the test of time. This year alone, we've seen the divorces of Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. But Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have proven that "I DO" can be an eternity. They've been together for 26 years. Ripa recently revealed the first time Consuelos declared his love for the longtime TV personality. The moment was unexpected for Ripa, considering she was in a relationship with another man at the time. But it didn't stop Consuelos one bit. "I wanted to deliver a message without anyone else knowing," he said during a recent live broadcast of her daytime talk show. "I grab a glass and ask. 'would you like another glass of champagne? I love you'." Consuelos repeated the message, leaving her confused. His sister was there to witness the moment. His boldness worked. The couple are parents to three children.
Popculture
Why Christina Applegate Went Barefoot for Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Christina Applegate recently went barefoot for her iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and now we know why. Taking to Twitter, the beloved actress revealed that her MS diagnosis was the reason why she shed her shoes. Explaining to fans and followers, Applegate revealed that wearing shoes can cause pain — or cause a feeling of being "off balance" — for those living with MS.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Actress and Musician Tied to the Knot Last Month
Skyler Shaye is a wife. The Grey's Anatomy star said "I Do" to musician Christian Lopez at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara on Oct. 10. The ceremony was an intimate one, attended by just their close family and friends. The wedding comes as the show sent off longtime cast member, Ellen Pompeo. She exited as a full-time castmember after 19 seasons on the show. Pompeo will continue to narrate the show for the season. Her focus is now on her limited series on Hulu, which has yet to be titled.
Popculture
Judge Judy Reveals Surprising Actress She Wants to Play Her in a Movie
Fans may be most familiar seeing Judge Judy Sheindlin behind the judge's bench on the small screen, but her life could someday play out on the big screen. Although Sheindlin is currently focused on her current projects, including Judy Justice and the upcoming court series Tribunal, a biopic about her life isn't off the table, and the fan-favorite TV judge already knows which actress she wants to play her in a movie.
Popculture
'80 for Brady' Trailer Reveals Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno as Tom Brady Superfans
The new movie 80 for Brady will be a wild ride. The trailer for the new movie featuring Tom Brady was released on Thursday and features Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin showing their support for the superstar quarterback. The four play best friends in the film, and they are on a quest to see Brady and the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.
Popculture
Roslyn Singleton, 'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen' Star, Dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on America's Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. Singleton's husband, Ray, confirmed Thursday that Singleton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15 after several rounds of treatment for brain cancer. She was 39. Ray shared the devastating news on Instagram, where he shared a tribute...
Popculture
'The Voice' Contestant Kate Kalvach Suffers Major Technical Issue On Stage
We've reached the point in The Voice season where live episodes take over, meaning the safety net is tossed away for the contestants and their coaches. Kate Kalvach found this out the hard way, putting coach Camila Cabello in an awkward spot. Kalvach still managed to be a standout on...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals Painful Injury
When Wes Bentley hit the red carpet at the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere event, he looked dapper as ever in a suit, but fans couldn't help but notice one concerning aspect of his ensemble: a medical boot. Bentley, who stars as Jamie Dutton, appeared to have suffered some sort of injury, and the story behind the injury is wild!
Popculture
'Girls Next Door' Star Bridget Marquardt Reveals Spooky Experience at Winchester Mystery House
Bridget Marquardt recently shared an interesting story from her time in a world-famous mansion, and we're not talking about the Playboy Mansion. Nowadays, Marquardt spends less time in pads like the late Hugh Hefner's famous abode, and instead opts for spookier estates. The Girls Next Door alum recently had the chance to spend two nights by herself in the Winchester Mystery House. The San Jose, California, property was the home of widow Sarah Winchester around the turn of the 20th century and features tons of strange architectural choices, such as doors and staircases leading to nowhere.
Popculture
Jenna Ortega: Meet the Wednesday Addams Actress and Gen Z Scream Queen
Jenna Ortega is one of Hollywood's brightest young stars. At just twenty years old, the starlet already has many accomplishments. Ortega most recently appeared in Ti West's horror thriller X and the indie film The Fallout, which won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at SXSW 2021. In 2014, Ortega rose to fame as young Jane in the critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin. Additionally, she lent her voice to an animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and starred in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. In Netflix's upcoming Wednesday, a series based on Tim Burton's The Addams Family, she will play Wednesday Addams. The fifth installment of the Scream franchise boosted Ortega's profile due to her role as Tara Carpenter in the 2022 movie. In addition to performing well opposite returning stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, Ortega shined bright enough to win an MTV Movie Award for "Most Frightened Performance." Her other upcoming credits include Miller's Girl and Finestkind and the next Scream sequel. Besides her work in film and television, Ortega wrote It's All Love, which contains anecdotes about her life meant to be inspiring and encouraging. Besides her many accolades, she also has over nine million Instagram followers. But how exactly did she get her start? And what is her connection to Disney? Read on to find out more about the Wednesday star.
Popculture
Disney+ Adds Forgotten MTV Show
Disney+ just added an obscure animated series to its catalog that will please fans of MTV, superheroes and cartoons. The streamer now hosts Spider-Man: The New Animated Series – often referred to as fans as "MTV Spider-Man" or "Spider-Man 2003." This short-lived series was beloved by fans, and now it is available in its entirety on the same streaming service as much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Popculture
The Upshaws' Season 3 Is on the Way
The Upshaws fans can rejoice as the show has been picked up for a third season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series helmed by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes and starring Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields. It focuses on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the headstart to do so. In the series, Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is the head of the family. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and a lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family. His wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and his sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), are all trying to keep things together. Page Kennedy also stars in the show.
Popculture
Amanda Kloots Unveils 'Fit for Christmas' Trailer Ahead of CBS Premiere
Amanda Kloots has unveiled her newest Christmas project in time for the holidays. Originally posted to the CBS social media account, Kloots reposted the official trailer for her movie Fit for Christmas on Instagram with the network's caption, "It's here! The official trailer for Fit for Christmas. And from Amanda Kloots herself, 'This literally is a dream that became a reality, I cannot believe it!' Make sure to tune in on Dec. 4 on CBS!" The The Talk panelist executive produces Fit For Christmas, which centers on Audrey, "an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont., who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property," according to CBS.
Popculture
'Jeopardy!' Fan-Favorite Recently Tied the Knot
Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider has officially tied the knot. According to Page Six, Schneider married her girlfriend Genevieve Davis back in May. The 40-game champion later confirmed the news on Instagram. Schneider posted a photo of herself and Davis from their big day. The couple shares a sweet embrace in...
Comments / 0