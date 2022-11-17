Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
QC Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We've got a sunny, but chilly weekend ahead. Here are a few ways you can enjoy it in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, and South End Food Truck Friday.
WCNC
The Charlotte Auto show is in full effect!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Charlotte Auto Show is back at the Charlotte Convention Center and it's better than ever. Jenn Jackson Executive Director of the Auto Show, gave us a tour. The auto show has something for everyone. “This auto show is all about the cars, the cars are the stars” says Jackson. Here are just some of the things patrons will see.
WCNC
Charlotte Auto Show is back
The Charlotte auto show is firing on all cylinders this weekend. Larry Sprinkle visits the show.
qcnews.com
WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance
Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance. Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Winston-Salem plane crash update...
WCNC
Founder of Charlotte's Victory Christian Center dies
Robyn Gool, the founding minister of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, died this week. The community is mourning his loss.
WCNC
Caroline's Roost takes center stage on Charlotte Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Caroline’s Roost is a band out of Clinton South Carolina! They consist of Andrew Wooten on vocals and rhythm guitar, Taylor Alexander as lead guitar, and Braeden Webb on the drums. They cover a lot of music genres, but generally play country music. They play some of their own songs when they perform, as well as many covers! They plan to come out with their first album as a group coming up in January so keep a look out for that.
WCNC
Camp runs for 3 TDs, Charlotte takes down Louisiana Tech
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and Charlotte held off Louisiana Tech 26-21 on Saturday. Camp's 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter and two short field goals by Antonio Zita gave Charlotte a 13-7 lead at halftime. Camp's...
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. I-77 north was reopened between LaSalle Street and Sunset Road after officials spent the early morning hours investigating the crash. We’re still working to learn what led to the crash.
I-77 near West Arrowood Road closed after crash: NCDOT
Officials say the road is closed after Exit 3 until around 8:00 p.m.
Two detained after disturbance prompts evacuation at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SouthPark Mall reopened after a disturbance inside a store prompted an evacuation Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD and other first responders were called to the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside SouthPark Mall shortly after 2 p.m. CMPD initially said it was unable to confirm if shots were fired during the incident. In a statement sent just before 4:30 p.m., CMPD said a disturbance inside a store between two people led to the evacuation. Both people were detained by security immediately, according to CMPD.
Well-known Victory Christian Center pastor dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pastor Robyn Gool, a prominent minister at Charlotte's Victory Christian Center, died Friday evening, the church announced via its Facebook page on Saturday. Gool founded Victory Christian Center in 1979. The family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time. The post included the...
SouthPark Mall reopens after brief shutdown, no shots reported, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — SouthPark Mall has reopened after a brief shutdown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that an argument prompting security response occurred just before 2:15 p.m. While security was addressing the argument, false reports about shots being fired began to circulate,...
Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation
CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
WCNC
What to do if you are in a hit & run accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down what to do if you have been in a hit and run car accident. He says this definitely makes your case harder. First thing to do is to try and make sure to take a picture of the license plate and give it to a police officer or your insurance company. Then you can give that to your attorney and they can work it out for you.
1 dead after overnight crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash on Interstate 77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, officials said. The Charlotte Fire Department said they responded to the crash on the northbound lanes just before Sunset Road. All lanes of I-77 North were closed between Exit 13-A...
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 18, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the Game of the Week, Providence Day defeated rival Charlotte Christian, 55-13 for the NCISAA Division 1 state championship. In a rematch from the regular season that the Knights won despite trailing by 20 twice, they fought to stay in it again, this time spotting the Chargers a 21-0 lead.
Electric Vehicles in the spotlight at Charlotte Auto Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest in automotive technology will be on display at the 2022 Charlotte Auto Show this weekend in Uptown. The Charlotte Auto Fair, which is presented by the Greater Charlotte Automobile Dealers Association, runs from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The Charlotte Auto Show will give shoppers the perfect environment to compare the latest models before heading to a dealership for a test drive or purchase.
WCNC
'It's fast and furious' | Local mayors look toward explosive growth in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Approaching 2023, two of Charlotte's biggest suburbs are planning for more explosive growth. "We're trying to continue to grow in a very orderly manner," Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said. Concord is now the tenth-largest city in North Carolina. It's attracted big-name companies recently including Red Bull...
Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families. The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Rock Hill committee votes to move funds to complete road from I-77 to canceled Panthers facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. — In a controversial vote on Friday, transportation leaders in Rock Hill earmarked more than $10 million in public funds to finish work on a road that would’ve connected Interstate 77 to the Carolina Panthers practice facility that ultimately never got done. One county official...
