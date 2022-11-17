ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brice Sensabaugh, Zed Key lead sluggish Ohio State past Eastern Illinois

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

The potential for this kind of night was there from the moment the schedule was finalized.

With a rebuilt roster primarily composed of first-year additions to the program, what promised to be a lightly attended Wednesday night game at Value City Arena against a low-major opponent on the eve of the first trip to the Maui Invitational in nearly two decades had the telltale signs of a clunker.

Against that backdrop, Ohio State against Eastern Illinois lived up to the billing. Against the lowest-rated team on its schedule this season, the Buckeyes (3-0) never trailed but took their time shaking off Eastern Illinois (0-4), eventually prevailing, 65-43, in front of 8,350 fans.

Consider it a teaching point for a team with so many new faces still figuring out roles. At least, that's how the Buckeyes described it.

"After the game, (coach Chris Holtmann) told us like he always tells us, look forward to come in the next day, work hard and get prepared for the next one," graduate transfer Isaac Likekele, who had 4 points, three assists and 10 rebounds in 29:25. "There’s not too much to say or reflect on. We’re going to watch film as a team, but other than that, same message as always: come back the next day, work hard and let’s get better and prepare for the next one."

It wasn’t pretty for much of the night. When Panthers center Nick Ellington hit one of two free throws with 18:27 left in the game, it pulled them within 26-23 and had the dozen Eastern Illinois fans behind the team’s bench smelling the upset. Instead, Ohio State’s Zed Key scored at the other end to push it back to a two-possession game, and by the time the visitors would score again the lead was in double digits.

It was who Key capped what would be a 15-2 run with a tip-in, giving him 10 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double in as many games this season. He’s the first Ohio State player to open the season with three straight double-doubles since Keita Bates-Diop in 2017-18. Key’s tip-in came one possession after freshman Brice Sensabaugh produced the highlight of the night with a fake, drive and slam from the left wing that drew the loudest applause of the game.

Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 20 points for his third straight double-digit scoring effort to open the season. Key finished with 10 points and tied a career high with 14 rebounds.

With offense hard to come by for the opening minutes, Ohio State got on a roll near the midpoint of the half with the lead at 7-5. When Tanner Holden hit one of two free throws with 12:32 to play, it started a run six straight possessions with points for the Buckeyes that added up to a 14-0 run with Sensabaugh’s fingerprints all over it.

His 3-pointer made it 11-5, and when he connected on a floater on the next possession it marked Ohio State’s first field goal inside the 3-point line and made it an eight-point lead. He followed that with another jumper in the key and, after Holden hit a 3-pointer that forced an Eastern Illinois timeout, Sensabaugh followed that with another 3-pointer to make it a 21-5 lead and give him 10 points through the first 11 minutes.

"As games go by and I get more comfortable with myself and playing with this team, it’s just taking what the defense gives me," said Sensabaugh, who through three games leads the team in scoring at 17.0 points per game.

Then everything went sideways. Panthers graduate guard Yaakema Rose Jr. made a jumper for his team’s third field goal of the game, and that was the start of a gradual run for the visitors that seemed part credit to their abilities and part Ohio State apathy. After Sensabaugh’s 3-pointer with 9:15 to play, Ohio State would go 5:25 without scoring a point. Zed Key broke that spell with a nifty spin over his right shoulder and slam from the left block with 3:50 left to give Ohio State a 23-15 lead.

In between, the Buckeyes missed four shots and committed four turnovers. One of them, a Felix Okpara lane violation on a Key free throw, negated his make on the front end of a one-and-one. Eastern Illinois’ Kinyon Hodges made a jumper with 2:06 left to make it a one-possession game and cap a 15-2 run for the visitors, but Sensabaugh hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to send both teams into the half with Ohio State ahead 26-20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leVrn_0jDffxzK00

The ending to the half reflected the overall play. After a Sensabaugh drive was blocked, Roddy Gayle took a charge on Hodges with less than a minute remaining. The Buckeyes worked the ball around to Isaac Likekele, who airballed a 3-pointer, but after Key was tied up on the offensive rebound and Ohio State maintained possession it ended with a Holden airball from 3. With seconds left, Eastern Illinois’ Kyle Carlesimo’s 3-point attempt wedged itself between the rim and the backboard.

The Panthers retained possession, and Sincere Malone missed a final 3-pointer to end the half. Ohio State took 18 of its 29 first-half shots from 3-point range and made six of them; Sensabaugh was 3 for 6 and the rest of the Buckeyes combined to go 3 for 10.

Holden topped the 1,500-point mark for his career when he converted a three-point play on a driving layup with 10:34 left in the game.

Ohio State was without third-year wing Gene Brown III, who has not yet made his season debut while in concussion protocol, but he was on the bench in street clothes for the first time this season.

The Buckeyes will now head to the Maui Invitational, where they will face San Diego State on Monday.

