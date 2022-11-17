ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

McKinley shares statement from OSSA regarding M114

CANYON CITY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley shared with our newsroom a statement from the Oregon Sheriff’s Association. Find the release in its entirety below:. (Press release from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association) The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has been receiving a number of inquiries...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
KXL

Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022

Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon

Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animal to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. "Community effort is...
OREGON STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin

The four-dam teardown brings hope and uncertainty to residents in an area of Southern Oregon and Northern California where drought has made water a source of controversy. Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.
YREKA, CA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Measure 114 Update from the Oregon State Police

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State) Oregon State Police (OSP) is aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8, 2022. The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

These are the Oregon cities with the fastest-growing home prices

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. Data was available for 306 cities and towns in Oregon. Home values in the […]
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Oregon State Police: gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state law enforcement agency says today Oregon Secretary of State's Office says a new gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022. The agency also is sharing data about Oregon gun purchase background checks performed and recorded for the past few years. Oregon State Police (OSP)...
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc

Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
PILOT ROCK, OR
KTVL

Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
Sandy Post

Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions

The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Police report massive surge in background checks after passage of Measure 114

SALEM, Ore. -- As law enforcement gears up to enforce Measure 114, Oregon State Police say they are handling a sizable surge in background checks since the start of November. According to OSP, their Firearms Instant Check System is handling more than four times as many background requests after the 2022 election than it did before the election. OSP said that about 63% of the background checks were approved, and the rest did not pass the automated process and have gone to an OSP employee for manual evaluation. OSP called the volume of firearms requests “extreme,” but said they are working 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week to process them as quickly as possible.
OREGON STATE

