KDRV
Jackson County is getting help from UO for wildfire smoke management plan
MEDFORD & EUGENE, Ore. -- Jackson County is getting help from the University of Oregon with seasonal wildfire smoke. The University of Oregon (UO) says two of its graduate students are working with the County to create a smoke management community response plan. UO says Anna Murphy and Stuart Warren...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/17 – Bear Alert Issued in South Medford, Groundbreaking at Royal Oaks in Medford Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:43 AM NOV. 17, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
elkhornmediagroup.com
McKinley shares statement from OSSA regarding M114
CANYON CITY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley shared with our newsroom a statement from the Oregon Sheriff’s Association. Find the release in its entirety below:. (Press release from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association) The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has been receiving a number of inquiries...
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
Without permitting system in place, OSSA expects gun sales to halt after Measure 114
Oregon’s law enforcement leaders say they expect gun sales to “freeze” when measure 114 goes into effect early next month.
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
Can Oregon’s Measure 114, new gun limits, be stopped by court challenges?
With Oregon’s new gun law poised to go into effect next month, one court challenge has already been filed, arguing the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is unconstitutional. The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and...
klcc.org
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animal to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. "Community effort is...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
The four-dam teardown brings hope and uncertainty to residents in an area of Southern Oregon and Northern California where drought has made water a source of controversy. Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Measure 114 Update from the Oregon State Police
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State) Oregon State Police (OSP) is aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8, 2022. The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
These are the Oregon cities with the fastest-growing home prices
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. Data was available for 306 cities and towns in Oregon. Home values in the […]
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KDRV
Oregon State Police: gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's state law enforcement agency says today Oregon Secretary of State's Office says a new gun control measure takes effect December 8, 2022. The agency also is sharing data about Oregon gun purchase background checks performed and recorded for the past few years. Oregon State Police (OSP)...
610KONA
Small Town Eastern Oregon to Get A Lot of New Roads Etc
Four small communities in our region in Eastern Oregon will have some better roads and sidewalks soon, thanks to a new fund for projects. According to information released Thursday by the Oregon State Department of Transportation:. "Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions
The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
kezi.com
Oregon State Police report massive surge in background checks after passage of Measure 114
SALEM, Ore. -- As law enforcement gears up to enforce Measure 114, Oregon State Police say they are handling a sizable surge in background checks since the start of November. According to OSP, their Firearms Instant Check System is handling more than four times as many background requests after the 2022 election than it did before the election. OSP said that about 63% of the background checks were approved, and the rest did not pass the automated process and have gone to an OSP employee for manual evaluation. OSP called the volume of firearms requests “extreme,” but said they are working 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week to process them as quickly as possible.
Comments / 1