Whittier, CA

countynews.tv

Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian

11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Corona arsonist caught on camera setting car on fire

A Corona family remains on edge after an arsonist set their car on fire in the middle of the night earlier this month. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, at a home on Ontario Avenue near Dove Court. Video captured by the homeowner’s doorbell camera shows an explosion after the […]
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
signalscv.com

Woman found dead in donation collection box identified

The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police seek help catching hit-and-run suspect that struck 9-year-old girl in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA
KTLA.com

Fallen tree crushes car, traps driver in Oxnard

High winds brought a large tree crashing down onto several cars Wednesday morning in Oxnard, trapping one person in their vehicle. The incident occurred near the entrance to a residential community, not far from Oxnard Boulevard. Crews were able to rescue the person from the crushed vehicle and transport them...
OXNARD, CA

