FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian
11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
NBC San Diego
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
Corona arsonist caught on camera setting car on fire
A Corona family remains on edge after an arsonist set their car on fire in the middle of the night earlier this month. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, at a home on Ontario Avenue near Dove Court. Video captured by the homeowner’s doorbell camera shows an explosion after the […]
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
Police release video of shooting that left 2 brothers dead in West Covina; cousin sought
Police on Friday released new video of a shooting that left two brothers dead earlier this month as the search for the suspect, their cousin, continues. The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of Sentous Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim […]
Security at Target store in downtown LA increased after homeless man stabs 2 people inside
A Target store in downtown Los Angeles now has increased security after a homeless man grabbed a large butcher knife off the shelf and stabbed two people - including a young boy - before he was fatally shot.
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
Man is charged with attempted murder of law enforcement recruits after plowing into group, and injuring 25, while they were on morning run
The wrong-way driver who allegedly plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits out for a training run in southern California has been charged with attempted murder. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash along Mills Avenue in Whittier on Wednesday morning. The...
West Covina PD searching for murder suspect accused of killing his 2 cousins; new video released
Police in West Covina released new surveillance video Friday showing the moments leading up to an alleged ambush shooting in which a suspect reportedly killed his two cousins.
Whittier crash: Video shows graphic view of SUV slamming into law-enforcement recruits
New surveillance video shows a wrong-way driver slamming into a group of law-enforcement recruits in Whittier on Wednesday.
Multiple felony charges filed against driver in wild chase through Orange County, LA
A driver accused in a wild televised chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week has now been charged with more than two dozen felonies.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot by police during traffic stop in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A suspect was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday. The shooting happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South McClay Street, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
newsantaana.com
Carjacking suspect who led police on a crazy pursuit in LA and OC facing up to 54 years in prison
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 33-year-old parolee who led multiple law enforcement agencies in a multi-county high speed pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Whittier has been charged with multiple felonies, including felony assaults on eight law enforcement officers. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley, has been...
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
2urbangirls.com
Police seek help catching hit-and-run suspect that struck 9-year-old girl in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – Fullerton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help tracking down a hit-and-run motorcyclist who struck a 9-year-old girl. The girl was walking south in a crosswalk at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a black motorcycle headed east on Valencia Drive from Brookhurst Road struck her near Eadington Avenue, police said. The motorcyclist kept going east on Valencia, police said.
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman
A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
KTLA.com
Fallen tree crushes car, traps driver in Oxnard
High winds brought a large tree crashing down onto several cars Wednesday morning in Oxnard, trapping one person in their vehicle. The incident occurred near the entrance to a residential community, not far from Oxnard Boulevard. Crews were able to rescue the person from the crushed vehicle and transport them...
