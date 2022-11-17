ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Branch, MI

Comments / 0

Related
swmichigandining.com

Olvera’s BBQ

We were in Midland for a figure skating competition a few weeks ago. It was the last individual competition of the year and almost all of L’s coach’s skaters made the trip over for this event. To celebrate a successful season, L’s coach wanted to go out for dinner with everyone after the competition.
MIDLAND, MI
swmichigandining.com

Molasses Smokehouse and Bar

I have gotten a lot of window time lately. I spent another day driving but this time it wasn’t for work. It was for my daughter. L had her last individual figure skating competition of the season a couple of weeks ago in Midland. It has been a really, really long time since either J or I had been to Midland and we forgot just how far away it is.
MIDLAND, MI
9&10 News

Hunters Show Off Their Bucks at Ebels’ Buck Pole

The Ebels’ Buck Pole took place at their Falmouth location Wednesday. This was their second time holding the event. The last time was in 2019. Hunters won prizes for heaviest, most points, widest rack, first buck on the pole and oldest and youngest hunter. Benjamin Young from Harrietta hung...
FALMOUTH, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

MyMichigan Healthcare Names New Chief Medical Officer

(source: MyMichigan Healthcare) Paul Berg, M.D., M.H.A., has been named chief medical officer of MyMichigan Health. In his new role, Dr. Berg will oversee administration for medical staff, graduate medical education, continuing medical education, clinical quality, patient safety, performance improvement and innovation, regulatory compliance, MyMichigan Medical Group, population health, as well as risk and claims. He succeeds Lydia Watson, M.D., C.P.E., who begins her appointment as president and CEO of the Midland-based health system effective Dec. 1, 2022.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Isabella County Road Commission prepares for more snow

Isabella Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County is under a winter weather advisory. Tony Casali, the Directing Manager at the Isabella County Road Commission, told TV5 how they are preparing for the snow heading their way. “We have everything ready to go. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

City of West Branch snow policy set

The City of West Branch has posted their city snow policy to help people get around safely this winter:. Keep sidewalks free of snow and ice. City crews will clean sidewalks occasionally when large quantities fall (5” and more), but property owners remain responsible until city crews clear them.
WEST BRANCH, MI
9&10 News

Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
PRUDENVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy