Read full article on original website
Related
swmichigandining.com
Olvera’s BBQ
We were in Midland for a figure skating competition a few weeks ago. It was the last individual competition of the year and almost all of L’s coach’s skaters made the trip over for this event. To celebrate a successful season, L’s coach wanted to go out for dinner with everyone after the competition.
swmichigandining.com
Molasses Smokehouse and Bar
I have gotten a lot of window time lately. I spent another day driving but this time it wasn’t for work. It was for my daughter. L had her last individual figure skating competition of the season a couple of weeks ago in Midland. It has been a really, really long time since either J or I had been to Midland and we forgot just how far away it is.
Hunters Show Off Their Bucks at Ebels’ Buck Pole
The Ebels’ Buck Pole took place at their Falmouth location Wednesday. This was their second time holding the event. The last time was in 2019. Hunters won prizes for heaviest, most points, widest rack, first buck on the pole and oldest and youngest hunter. Benjamin Young from Harrietta hung...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
Hazmat Team Clears Scene at Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart
UPDATE 11/18/22 4:00 p.m. We now know what caused a hazmat team to be called to Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart. Evart Area Fire and Rescue says an investigation into an unknown odor was caused by a chlorine chemical imbalance in the hotels pool room. A hazmat team from Muskegon...
wsgw.com
MyMichigan Healthcare Names New Chief Medical Officer
(source: MyMichigan Healthcare) Paul Berg, M.D., M.H.A., has been named chief medical officer of MyMichigan Health. In his new role, Dr. Berg will oversee administration for medical staff, graduate medical education, continuing medical education, clinical quality, patient safety, performance improvement and innovation, regulatory compliance, MyMichigan Medical Group, population health, as well as risk and claims. He succeeds Lydia Watson, M.D., C.P.E., who begins her appointment as president and CEO of the Midland-based health system effective Dec. 1, 2022.
WNEM
Isabella County Road Commission prepares for more snow
Isabella Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County is under a winter weather advisory. Tony Casali, the Directing Manager at the Isabella County Road Commission, told TV5 how they are preparing for the snow heading their way. “We have everything ready to go. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t...
Three Local Football Teams Prepare for State Semifinals on Saturday
Gladwin, Reed City and Traverse City St. Francis will compete in the MHSAA 11-Player Football State Semifinals on Saturday. While St. Francis made it to the state championship game two years ago, Gladwin and Reed City are both seeking their first ever trips to Ford Field. Here’s a preview of...
Canadian man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend during Northern Michigan camping trip
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI – A Canadian man is accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend during a camping trip in Northern Michigan. Daryl Ervin McDonald, 42, of Windsor, Ontario was arraigned Tuesday in the 46th District Court in Crawford County for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.
Up North Voice
City of West Branch snow policy set
The City of West Branch has posted their city snow policy to help people get around safely this winter:. Keep sidewalks free of snow and ice. City crews will clean sidewalks occasionally when large quantities fall (5” and more), but property owners remain responsible until city crews clear them.
MLive.com
State’s most powerful dynasty stands between Gladwin and Ford Field dream
GLADWIN, MI – He likes his quarterback over their quarterback. He prefers his linebacker over their linebacker. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Midland police officer charged with being ‘super drunk’ in one-vehicle crash that left him injured
MIDLAND, MI — A month ago, a Midland police officer was injured in an off-duty crash to the point he had to be hospitalized. Now, prosecutors have charged him with causing the crash, and being super drunk when he did so. The crash itself was reported about 11:20 p.m....
Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
Comments / 0