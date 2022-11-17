Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Mayor-elect injures leg in accident
Mount Airy’s mayor-elect has been injured in a freak accident that prevented him from attending a city council meeting Thursday night. Jon Cawley, who won a hotly contested campaign for the municipality’s top elected post on Nov. 8, suffered the injury on Sunday, which involved a leg. “He...
Mount Airy News
Raises OK’d for 70 city employees
A sizeable number of city employees will be getting an early Christmas present of sorts due to action by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. During a meeting Thursday night, the board gave its unanimous blessing for pay raises to be granted for 70 municipal workers effective Dec. 1. These...
Mount Airy News
National group honors Dixon for free clinic efforts
The Surry Medical Ministries Clinic moved into this building at 951 Rockford St. earlier this year. Andy Griffith is not the only person associated with Mount Airy recognized as a “star” — there’s also Nancy Dixon, who has achieved that status through her work with the Surry Medical Ministries free clinic.
Mount Airy News
Over thirty food trucks to invade Mount Airy
People are seen being fed at a Mayberry Food Truck Fest in warmer weather than will be available this weekend. A line is forming outside the Sliders Street Food food truck. They are joining in with thirty-one other vendors this weekend for the Mayberry Food Truck Fest, Sunday, Nov. 20.
Mount Airy News
Holiday to affect city garbage schedules
Next week’s Thanksgiving holiday period will be accompanied by several changes in sanitation schedules for Mount Airy, affecting both homes and businesses. This includes no residential garbage collection on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, or next Friday. Wednesday’s residential routes will be collected on schedule – curbside only. The...
Mount Airy News
Local group takes ‘Aktion’ against hunger
Aktion Club members stand beside bags of food they assembled Tuesday night which will be distributed to persons in need. Those participating include, front row from left, Angel Flanagan and Neil Joyner. On the back row are Zack Carter and Amy Sisk. Zack Carter fills a bag Tuesday night. People...
Mount Airy News
RCC to host vendor fair Saturday
A vendor fair is scheduled Saturday at Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy, with the United Fund of Surry to benefit. The event, planned in the RCC gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will offer a wide array. This will include houseplants, Christmas products such as clothes and animated...
Mount Airy News
Watson signs with UNC-Asheville
Kolby Watson is pictured with his various baseball and basketball coaches. Kolby Watson’s friends and teammates surround the Greyhound senior at his college signing. Kolby Watson reaches for the back corner of third base to avoid being tagged in a 2022 game against Ashe County. Cory Smith | The...
