Marquette, MI

UPMATTERS

Player Spotlight: Max Bjorklund’s basketball journey to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Max Bjorklund’s journey to Marquette was an unconventional one. After playing two seasons at Bemidji State where he showed flashes of his potential on the court, Bjorklund chose to the enter the transfer portal. What Bjorklund didn’t know was that decision would re-spark an old relationship and alter the projection of his playing career.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Dominant Second Half Leads to Wildcats Victory

Crookston, Minn. – The Northern Michigan University Women’s Basketball team traveled to Crookston Minnesota for a clash against the Golden Eagles. After a slow start, NMU dominated the second-half and got 20 points apiece from Makaylee Kuhn and Mackenzie Holzwart for a 74-64 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

First game held in renovated gym at Ishpeming High School

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanks to an investment by the Ishpeming community, new life has been brought to one of their gymnasiums at the Ishpeming High School. The renovations began in the summer and included a new floor and ceiling with new light installed. The purpose of the project...
ISHPEMING, MI
UPMATTERS

Best Darn Marching Band 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marching bands from across the U.P. could be seen and heard this Fall. The thunderous roar of the percussion, the sharp brassy anthems, and intricate patterns illuminated fields around the region. From Sault Ste. Marie to Calumet and places in between, we set out to feature these musicians, color guards, and all the other elements that make these performances incredible.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Pictured Rocks rangers receive Valor Award for 2021 rescue operation

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The four crew members of a 2021 rescue operation at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (PRNL) have been awarded by the United States Department of the Interior. Two park rangers from PRNL, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes and Ranger Matthew Nemeth, were recipients of Department of Interior Valor Awards.
MUNISING, MI
UPMATTERS

Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old L’Anse man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday in Keweenaw Bay. According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office they were dispatched on Tuesday to a missing person complaint who had failed to report to work that day and was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th.
L'ANSE, MI
UPMATTERS

UP Fun with Friends offers indoor activities for the whole family

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If the snow and cold has you down, a new business in Negaunee has indoor activities for the whole family to enjoy. UP Fun with Friends offers a variety of fun including mini golf, cornhole, a bouncy house, gymnastics mats, and rock climbing. There are also snacks and beverages available for purchase, and a whole room dedicated to birthday parties. With just three weeks since its grand opening, the family fun center already has plans to expand its activities, including laser tag.
NEGAUNEE, MI

