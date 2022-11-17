NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If the snow and cold has you down, a new business in Negaunee has indoor activities for the whole family to enjoy. UP Fun with Friends offers a variety of fun including mini golf, cornhole, a bouncy house, gymnastics mats, and rock climbing. There are also snacks and beverages available for purchase, and a whole room dedicated to birthday parties. With just three weeks since its grand opening, the family fun center already has plans to expand its activities, including laser tag.

NEGAUNEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO