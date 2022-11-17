Read full article on original website
Player Spotlight: Max Bjorklund’s basketball journey to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Max Bjorklund’s journey to Marquette was an unconventional one. After playing two seasons at Bemidji State where he showed flashes of his potential on the court, Bjorklund chose to the enter the transfer portal. What Bjorklund didn’t know was that decision would re-spark an old relationship and alter the projection of his playing career.
HIGHLIGHTS: Parzych and Bjorklund Each Drop 30 in Thrilling Comeback Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. – After a slow start being down by as many as 18 to Minnesota Crookston in the first half, the Wildcats dropped 70 points in the final 22:50 of the game including 59 second-half points for an exciting 97-81 win in the 2022-23 home opener. Brian Parzych...
Dominant Second Half Leads to Wildcats Victory
Crookston, Minn. – The Northern Michigan University Women’s Basketball team traveled to Crookston Minnesota for a clash against the Golden Eagles. After a slow start, NMU dominated the second-half and got 20 points apiece from Makaylee Kuhn and Mackenzie Holzwart for a 74-64 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
First game held in renovated gym at Ishpeming High School
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanks to an investment by the Ishpeming community, new life has been brought to one of their gymnasiums at the Ishpeming High School. The renovations began in the summer and included a new floor and ceiling with new light installed. The purpose of the project...
Best Darn Marching Band 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marching bands from across the U.P. could be seen and heard this Fall. The thunderous roar of the percussion, the sharp brassy anthems, and intricate patterns illuminated fields around the region. From Sault Ste. Marie to Calumet and places in between, we set out to feature these musicians, color guards, and all the other elements that make these performances incredible.
Salvation Army to begin gently used coat giveaway this weekend in Marquette and Escanaba
ESCANABA AND MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Salvation Army Family Stores in Escanaba and Marquette will be giving away 800 gently used winter coats to people in need beginning this weekend. The coat giveaway will begin at both locations on Saturday, November 19 and run through the following week as supplies last.
Pictured Rocks rangers receive Valor Award for 2021 rescue operation
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The four crew members of a 2021 rescue operation at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (PRNL) have been awarded by the United States Department of the Interior. Two park rangers from PRNL, Chief Ranger Joe Hughes and Ranger Matthew Nemeth, were recipients of Department of Interior Valor Awards.
Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old L’Anse man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday in Keweenaw Bay. According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office they were dispatched on Tuesday to a missing person complaint who had failed to report to work that day and was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th.
UP Fun with Friends offers indoor activities for the whole family
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If the snow and cold has you down, a new business in Negaunee has indoor activities for the whole family to enjoy. UP Fun with Friends offers a variety of fun including mini golf, cornhole, a bouncy house, gymnastics mats, and rock climbing. There are also snacks and beverages available for purchase, and a whole room dedicated to birthday parties. With just three weeks since its grand opening, the family fun center already has plans to expand its activities, including laser tag.
