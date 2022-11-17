ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefabricator.com

Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville

The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

US Marshals Museum eyes Summer 2023 opening in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith — a project nearly two decades in the making — has plans to soon open its doors to the public. Recently named President and CEO, Ben Johnson notes that cultivating the history of more than 230 years takes time, but that time is quickly coming to an end. Putting an end to the controversy and frustration 15 years in the making.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

River Valley citizens looking at buy-outs for flood-prone homes

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Wednesday night, the City of Greenwood and the Western Arkansas Planning & Development District held a meeting for a voluntary buyout project, which is still in its early stages. “There were quite a few homes that were flooded and there were water rescues,” said Director of...
GREENWOOD, AR
5NEWS

Cranksgiving food drive happening in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Cyclists of all ages and abilities will gather for the Cranksgiving event in Rogers on Saturday, Nov. 19, to collect food for CARE Community Center. Cranksgiving is a combination alley-cat race and scavenger hunt, with cyclists pedaling throughout the city to visit local stores and collect holiday food items from a secret list.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Where to find warming centers in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Can you imagine staying outside in this weather overnight? It’s not something any of us want to do, yet some of our neighbors are left without a choice. Because of this, 5NEWS checked in with a few local homeless shelters in hopes of finding warming centers. While there aren’t a ton of centers, there are a few in our area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
KHBS

Bentonville prepares to light up the square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy