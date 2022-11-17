Read full article on original website
thefabricator.com
Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center
Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
5newsonline.com
Mercy breaks ground on new Fort Smith clinic
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Hospital is building a new primary care in Fort Smith that will replace a clinic that was destroyed by a tornado in May 2019. A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Towson which will be located at 4600 Towson Ave., at the corner of Phoenix Avenue. Construction is expected to begin in the upcoming weeks with the hopes to open in late 2023.
fayettevilleflyer.com
State wants feedback on widening Highway 112 from Fayetteville to Tontitown
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is asking for feedback about an upcoming project to widen a 4-mile stretch of Arkansas Highway 112 from Howard Nickel Road in Fayetteville to just south of U.S. Highway 412 in Tontitown. A public meeting is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at...
KHBS
AR-DOT looking for input on Highway 112 expansion project
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for a pretty significant widening project on the west side of I-49 that they want you to know about. AR-DOT tells 40/29 News they want to widen Highway 112 from US 412 in Tontitown, south to the...
Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
Bella Vista Fire Dept. encourages residents to participate in lock box program
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Imagine having a medical emergency, and being unable to answer your door for first responders. Often this would result in your door being broken down to give you the help you need. The Bella Vista Fire Department is promoting its lock box program to prevent this from happening.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville
The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
US Marshals Museum eyes Summer 2023 opening in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith — a project nearly two decades in the making — has plans to soon open its doors to the public. Recently named President and CEO, Ben Johnson notes that cultivating the history of more than 230 years takes time, but that time is quickly coming to an end. Putting an end to the controversy and frustration 15 years in the making.
Fort Smith accident causes traffic delays for next hour, police say
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident at South 79th and Rogers Avenue. Injuries are reported but the extent is unknown at this time, according to a news release.
River Valley citizens looking at buy-outs for flood-prone homes
GREENWOOD, Ark. — Wednesday night, the City of Greenwood and the Western Arkansas Planning & Development District held a meeting for a voluntary buyout project, which is still in its early stages. “There were quite a few homes that were flooded and there were water rescues,” said Director of...
Motorcyclists to hold benefit ride for Ashley Bush
Border Riders, a motorcycle group, will host an hour-long benefit ride Nov. 19 in support of the slain mother and unborn daughter found in southern Missouri.
Whole Foods to open store in Rogers
A development firm plans to bring a Whole Foods Market store to Benton County.
Cranksgiving food drive happening in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Cyclists of all ages and abilities will gather for the Cranksgiving event in Rogers on Saturday, Nov. 19, to collect food for CARE Community Center. Cranksgiving is a combination alley-cat race and scavenger hunt, with cyclists pedaling throughout the city to visit local stores and collect holiday food items from a secret list.
Where to find warming centers in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Can you imagine staying outside in this weather overnight? It’s not something any of us want to do, yet some of our neighbors are left without a choice. Because of this, 5NEWS checked in with a few local homeless shelters in hopes of finding warming centers. While there aren’t a ton of centers, there are a few in our area.
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
KHBS
Bentonville prepares to light up the square
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville turns on its lights at the historic square at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. After seeing the lights, you can walk to the outdoor ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, which also opens on Nov. 19. The Walton 5&10 is closed for renovations, but Santa...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
