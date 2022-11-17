ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Historic adobe in Watsonville celebrates restoration

The Rancho San Andres Castro Adobe State Historic Property in Watsonville is celebrating a restoration that was 20 years in the making. Located in the Pájaro Valley, the two-story Rancho San Andrés Castro Adobe is a historic rancho hacienda that was built between 1848-49. The adobe was purchased by the state of California in 2002 and through partnerships with the Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and it has been refurbished.
WATSONVILLE, CA
First-ever documented newborn humpback whale calf seen off Monterey coast

MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey Bay whale-watching company has documented the first-ever newborn humpback calf found off the Monterey coast. Monterey Bay Whale Watch Company was hosting a whale-watching tour on Nov. 4 when they noticed something unusual in the water. A drone flight by Evan Brodsky, the crew's resident cinematographer, captured the moment: A newborn humpback whale calf alongside its mother, something that had never been documented in Monterey Bay.
MONTEREY, CA
Dead whale washes up on Seaside beach

SEASIDE, Calif. — A dead whale washed up at Monterey State Beach in Seaside. The whale was seen floating in the Monterey Bay Sunday afternoon but was found washed up on shore Monday morning near the Seaside State Beach parking lot. According to the Long Marine Lab Stranding Network,...
SEASIDE, CA
California looks to ban all gas and diesel truck fleets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A controversial new proposal to ban diesel-powered trucks in California has sparked a divisive debate among the trucking industry, the state and environmentalists. The California Air Resources Board has laid out an ambitious plan to eventually force all diesel truck fleets off the road, with varying...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dungeness crab prices on the rise

MONTEREY, Calif. — If you love crab on Thanksgiving, you're going to hate the price. Fish wholesaler, the Monterey Fish Company is selling fresh Dungeness crab for $13 a pound, twice the price it should be going for. “You're going to pay a high price they're hard to get,...
MONTEREY, CA
Internal fallout between Central Coast LULAC District

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Central Coast LULAC District 12, representing Monterey County, San Benito County, and Los Banos is calling for its San Benito Council to be disbanded. But leaders in the chapter say they aren’t going anywhere. “We're not going anywhere. We are not going anywhere. They...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving

SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Monterey Bay F.C. announces its 2023 upcoming roster moves

SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. has announced several roster moves for its upcoming 2023 season by announcing the return of 14 players from its inaugural 2022 season. The union has successfully reached agreements with some of its key players, extending the contracts of forward Chase Boone, defender Morey Doner, midfielder Adrian Rebollar and goalkeeper Antony Siaha, as well as new contracts for midfielder Mobi Fehr, forward Sam Gleadle, defender Kai Greene and goalkeeper Carlos Herrera.
MONTEREY, CA
Gun buyback event planned for Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback event in Morgan hill on Dec. 10. The event will go from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and be held at the Morgan Hill Sports Center. Anyone can turn in a gun, and no...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
1 dead due to collision Sunday afternoon in Felton

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — One person is dead due to a fatal collision near Felton, Sunday afternoon. According to the California Highway Patrol, on Sunday at 4:28 p.m., 64-year-old Menette Schults was driving a 2019 Lexus RX350 westbound on Mount Hermon Road, west of Covenant Lane when a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle being driven eastbound by 55-year-old Dale Erskine collided with her car.
FELTON, CA
Monterey and Hollister high schools chase CCS Championship

CCS Championships are up for grabs in high school football as both Monterey and Hollister high school advance to the final round of the playoffs. Hollister plays in division three. The Haybalers finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and entered the playoffs as the fifth seed in this bracket. Hollister faced a difficult path with road games against (4) Burlingame and top-seed Soquel. The Haybalers handled them both beating Burlingame 37-7 in the first round and then eliminating the Knights with a 42-28 victory. Hollister star Isaiah Molina contributed five touchdowns to the victory.
HOLLISTER, CA
California inflation relief: Is your private information being sold to marketing companies?

Is the privacy information of Californians, who received their inflation relief payments by debit card, being sold for marketing purposes?. The pre-paid debit card is one of two ways that the payments, officially called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are getting to people. The other method is via direct deposit. (Click here for an overview of who qualifies for which payment.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
A Holiday meal and clothes giveaway in King City

KING CITY, Calif. — On Nov. 22, more than 300 farm worker families received a holiday meal, shoes and clothes for their children. The event was put together by the non-profit organization, Celebration Nation Foundation, an organization that aims to give back to farm workers. Flor Martinez Zaragoza started the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued her work because the need to support farmworkers has not stopped.
KING CITY, CA
Many thankful at Salvation Army annual turkey giveaway

SAND CITY, Calif. — Thanksgiving will be more special this holiday season for a Marina mother who up until last month was living in transitional housing, now thanks to the Salvation Army she has all the fixings for a nice Thanksgiving dinner. “Yes, yes to having turkey in my...
SEASIDE, CA
Transient killed in Santa Cruz, police investigating

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A man was killed in Santa Cruz early Monday morning and police are now looking for the culprit. According to police, first responders were called to the area of Cedar and Church St. around 5:10 a.m. for reports of a fight. Police arrived and found...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

