FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
KSBW.com
Historic adobe in Watsonville celebrates restoration
The Rancho San Andres Castro Adobe State Historic Property in Watsonville is celebrating a restoration that was 20 years in the making. Located in the Pájaro Valley, the two-story Rancho San Andrés Castro Adobe is a historic rancho hacienda that was built between 1848-49. The adobe was purchased by the state of California in 2002 and through partnerships with the Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and it has been refurbished.
KSBW.com
First-ever documented newborn humpback whale calf seen off Monterey coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey Bay whale-watching company has documented the first-ever newborn humpback calf found off the Monterey coast. Monterey Bay Whale Watch Company was hosting a whale-watching tour on Nov. 4 when they noticed something unusual in the water. A drone flight by Evan Brodsky, the crew's resident cinematographer, captured the moment: A newborn humpback whale calf alongside its mother, something that had never been documented in Monterey Bay.
KSBW.com
Dead whale washes up on Seaside beach
SEASIDE, Calif. — A dead whale washed up at Monterey State Beach in Seaside. The whale was seen floating in the Monterey Bay Sunday afternoon but was found washed up on shore Monday morning near the Seaside State Beach parking lot. According to the Long Marine Lab Stranding Network,...
KSBW.com
Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson concedes in close Santa Cruz County supervisors race
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson has conceded the Santa Cruz County District 3 Supervisor election after a close race against Justin Cummings. With nearly every vote counted, Kalantari-Johnson trailed Cummings by just 543 votes — meaning it was one of the closest elections on the Central Coast.
KSBW.com
California looks to ban all gas and diesel truck fleets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A controversial new proposal to ban diesel-powered trucks in California has sparked a divisive debate among the trucking industry, the state and environmentalists. The California Air Resources Board has laid out an ambitious plan to eventually force all diesel truck fleets off the road, with varying...
KSBW.com
Dungeness crab prices on the rise
MONTEREY, Calif. — If you love crab on Thanksgiving, you're going to hate the price. Fish wholesaler, the Monterey Fish Company is selling fresh Dungeness crab for $13 a pound, twice the price it should be going for. “You're going to pay a high price they're hard to get,...
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
KSBW.com
Internal fallout between Central Coast LULAC District
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Central Coast LULAC District 12, representing Monterey County, San Benito County, and Los Banos is calling for its San Benito Council to be disbanded. But leaders in the chapter say they aren’t going anywhere. “We're not going anywhere. We are not going anywhere. They...
KSBW.com
What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
KSBW.com
LGBTQ+ vigil to be held in Marina in wake of Colorado Springs shooting
MARINA, Calif. — In the wake of a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, several Monterey County Pride organizations have come together to announce they will be holding a community vigil Monday night at 6 p.m. Video Player: Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian...
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay F.C. announces its 2023 upcoming roster moves
SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. has announced several roster moves for its upcoming 2023 season by announcing the return of 14 players from its inaugural 2022 season. The union has successfully reached agreements with some of its key players, extending the contracts of forward Chase Boone, defender Morey Doner, midfielder Adrian Rebollar and goalkeeper Antony Siaha, as well as new contracts for midfielder Mobi Fehr, forward Sam Gleadle, defender Kai Greene and goalkeeper Carlos Herrera.
KSBW.com
Gun buyback event planned for Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback event in Morgan hill on Dec. 10. The event will go from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and be held at the Morgan Hill Sports Center. Anyone can turn in a gun, and no...
KSBW.com
2 Central Coast police chiefs departing to join the Monterey County Sheriff's office
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto announced her management team on Monday. Her new team includes current King City Police Chief Keith Boyd and Del Rey Oaks Police Chief Jeff Hoyne. Boyd will become Sheriff-Elect Nieto’s undersheriff and Hoyne will become a Chief Deputy. It is...
KSBW.com
1 dead due to collision Sunday afternoon in Felton
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — One person is dead due to a fatal collision near Felton, Sunday afternoon. According to the California Highway Patrol, on Sunday at 4:28 p.m., 64-year-old Menette Schults was driving a 2019 Lexus RX350 westbound on Mount Hermon Road, west of Covenant Lane when a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle being driven eastbound by 55-year-old Dale Erskine collided with her car.
KSBW.com
Monterey and Hollister high schools chase CCS Championship
CCS Championships are up for grabs in high school football as both Monterey and Hollister high school advance to the final round of the playoffs. Hollister plays in division three. The Haybalers finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and entered the playoffs as the fifth seed in this bracket. Hollister faced a difficult path with road games against (4) Burlingame and top-seed Soquel. The Haybalers handled them both beating Burlingame 37-7 in the first round and then eliminating the Knights with a 42-28 victory. Hollister star Isaiah Molina contributed five touchdowns to the victory.
KSBW.com
California inflation relief: Is your private information being sold to marketing companies?
Is the privacy information of Californians, who received their inflation relief payments by debit card, being sold for marketing purposes?. The pre-paid debit card is one of two ways that the payments, officially called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are getting to people. The other method is via direct deposit. (Click here for an overview of who qualifies for which payment.)
KSBW.com
A Holiday meal and clothes giveaway in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Nov. 22, more than 300 farm worker families received a holiday meal, shoes and clothes for their children. The event was put together by the non-profit organization, Celebration Nation Foundation, an organization that aims to give back to farm workers. Flor Martinez Zaragoza started the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued her work because the need to support farmworkers has not stopped.
KSBW.com
Many thankful at Salvation Army annual turkey giveaway
SAND CITY, Calif. — Thanksgiving will be more special this holiday season for a Marina mother who up until last month was living in transitional housing, now thanks to the Salvation Army she has all the fixings for a nice Thanksgiving dinner. “Yes, yes to having turkey in my...
KSBW.com
Transient killed in Santa Cruz, police investigating
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A man was killed in Santa Cruz early Monday morning and police are now looking for the culprit. According to police, first responders were called to the area of Cedar and Church St. around 5:10 a.m. for reports of a fight. Police arrived and found...
