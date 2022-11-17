Read full article on original website
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
fox9.com
Hit-and-run driver sentenced to decade-plus in prison
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Ramsey County judge has sentenced a motorist who fled the scene of a deadly St. Paul crash to more than 11 years in prison. The hit-and-run driver has a lengthy criminal record, and the victim’s family believes it is not enough time for the loss of their mother and grandmother.
mprnews.org
Photos: New St. Paul police chief sworn in, says he is ready for reform
On Wednesday Axel Henry was sworn in as the next St. Paul police chief after the City Council approved his nomination. Henry has been a commander with the department for 24 years. In an interview with All Things Considered host Tom Crann, he said gun violence, retention and reform are at the top of his agenda.
fox9.com
St. Paul man set fire to parents home with them inside: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old man in St. Paul faces charges for allegedly starting a fire in his parent's basement and walking away while they were still inside. Court documents state John Joseph Swenson, 55, is charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly started a fire in his parent's home, which spread and caused extensive damage. Authorities allege this wasn't the first time he started a fire at the home.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety
MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
'Gift to the community': Children's Minnesota celebrates new in-patient mental health unit
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time, Greg and Marissa Frankenfield are seeing what's become of their foundation's $1 million donation to Children's Minnesota. The facility's new mental health unit, set to open Nov. 29, is expected to serve around 1,000 kids and teens a year. The unit is a first — not just for the hospital — but the entire east metro.
valleynewslive.com
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
ktoe.com
Four Minnesota Commissioners To Leave Gov. Walz’s Cabinet
Four Minnesota commissioners will leave Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet. His office made the announcement yesterday, saying Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips will not be seeking reappointment. Related Posts.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
New tool will help Minnesota firefighters save lives
MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division announced Wednesday that they are launching a new tool that will help firefighters identify patterns and hopefully prevent future fires. The new software platform, known as the Fire Risk Analysis Tool, maps which areas in a...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Minnesota nurses union to vote on possible second strike
ST PAUL, Minn. — On Thursday morning, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced that members will vote to authorize another possible strike at more than a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports area. The union's 15,000 nurses will vote on Nov. 30 to authorize the strike...
fox9.com
St. Paul coffee roaster changes name and expands into Minneapolis
Bootstrap Coffee Roasters is now Backstory Coffee Roasters and they’ve opened a second location in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood. Backstory has a beautiful new space with vaulted ceilings and velvet wallpaper inside the lobby of The Duffey Flats. Many historic elements of the buildings past helped shape its design. The wallpaper was created with old photos of Minneapolis and the wood shelving is reclaimed wood from the building when it was the Minneapolis Iron Store. Backstory Coffee Roasters Minneapolis location is open seven days a week from 7am to 3pm. The space can also be used for co-working.
fox9.com
Voyageurs Wolf Project publishes montage of Minnesota trail cam footage
(FOX 9) - The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Thursday shared a montage of the best footage they've captured on their trail cameras in hopes of spurring donations to the organization on Give to the Max Day in Minnesota. The footage shows a wolf pack trekking through the snow and by...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
