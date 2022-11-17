ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

COVID-19 bivalent booster shot turnout is low in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is getting deeper into cold and flu season and health officials are concerned about a resurgence of COVID-19. So far only 11% of people in the United States have gotten the new bivalent booster dose. California's statewide COVID-19 vaccine numbers are trending slightly higher than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Sacramento International Airport top ranking no surprise to Roseville residents

Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings. Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

Newsom signs executive order to support Mosquito Fire recovery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday aims to speed up the cleanup and debris removal process in the burn scar of the devastating Mosquito Fire. The executive order suspends some statutes, rules and regulations typically required by the California Environmental Protection Agency and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County

A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
kion546.com

TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US

Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

