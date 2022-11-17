Read full article on original website
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
When is the ‘right time’ for first-time homebuyers in the Sacramento region?
Younger millennials, aged 23 to 31, made up a substantial 18% of homebuyers this year, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors, and are the highest educated age group. So why does buying a house at 27 years old seem so difficult for me?. If I’d known...
COVID-19 bivalent booster shot turnout is low in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is getting deeper into cold and flu season and health officials are concerned about a resurgence of COVID-19. So far only 11% of people in the United States have gotten the new bivalent booster dose. California's statewide COVID-19 vaccine numbers are trending slightly higher than...
KCRA.com
'Remember to be kind': California service industry asking for patience, respect during holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group representing service industry workers is trying to drive home an important message over the holidays: Be kind. Workers are asking customers to extend them a bit of patience as shops and restaurants become more crowded throughout the season. The staff at Steamer's Bakery and...
spectrumnews1.com
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
rosevilletoday.com
Sacramento International Airport top ranking no surprise to Roseville residents
Leader of the pack according to WSJ 2022 Airport rankings. Sacramento, Calif. – For frequent travelers, the latest 2022 Airport Rankings from the WSJ that place SMF (Sacramento International Airport) at the top of the pack among midsize airports will come as no surprise. The report confirmed the abundance of anecdotal evidence accumulated over the years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly race is the closest in California. Here’s where it stands
California’s most competitive legislative race is taking place in Sacramento’s suburbs, where the state Democratic Party has spent millions of dollars trying to prevent a GOP newcomer from flipping an Assembly seat red. Incumbent Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, is facing the reality of a new, more purple...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Newsom signs executive order to support Mosquito Fire recovery
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday aims to speed up the cleanup and debris removal process in the burn scar of the devastating Mosquito Fire. The executive order suspends some statutes, rules and regulations typically required by the California Environmental Protection Agency and...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County buys property for third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has purchased the site at 4837 Watt Ave. to be converted into the county's third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness, the county announced. "It'll be, by far, our largest, not only Safe Stay Community, but homeless sheltering facility we've ever done,"...
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
Sacramento, Child Action, Inc. offer stipends and more to childcare providers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Childcare providers are reaching out for help as they try to offer the best services to families, and the city of Sacramento and Child Action, Inc. is reaching back. There are three different programs the city is actively working on right now, and with the money...
'It's worth it': Californian's ready to spend more, wait longer in busiest traveling season of year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and travelers are already heading to their destinations ahead of one of the busiest travel weeks in the year. The Sacramento International Airport is seeing an increase in travelers close to pre-pandemic numbers. Travelers at the airport are eager to spend the holidays with family and friends.
Fox40
New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County
A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Sacramento's collection of odd and horrifying medical devices | Bartell's Backroads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You may know that Sacramento is home to the State Capitol and the Tower Bridge. But what you may not know is that Sacramento is also home to a fully functioning iron lung, and it’s located at the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society’s Museum of Medical History.
kion546.com
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
KCRA.com
Sacramento International Airport is named the best midsized airport in US
Sacramento International Airport has scored bragging rights as the best midsized airport in the country. The Wall Street Journal ranked SMF as No. 1 for how the airport stacks up across 19 categories, saying the airport also attained its highest score overall. Sacramento International Airport notched high marks for reliability,...
City officials agree to buy property of West Sacramento landmark restaurant
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The building where Club Pheasant stands will change ownership after the restaurant closes its doors at the end of the year. The city of West Sacramento agreed to the purchase of the property, at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard, during its city council meeting on Wednesday, costing the city $3.4 million to […]
ABC10
