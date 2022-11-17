ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
MotorBiscuit

Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired?

Because both EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles have steering columns, can electric cars be hot-wired? The post Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

EV vs. Gas: Which Cars Are Cheaper to Own?

Update 10/28/2022: We have updated this story with the latest data and information to best represent the costs associated with owning the example vehicles. Some EV aficionados might tell you that electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel and maintain, therefore they must be cheaper to own and operate. EV skeptics will counter with the premium pricing of many EVs, something that's quantifiable when a brand sells both a gas-powered and full EV version of the same vehicle. So, are EVs really less expensive over the long haul of ownership? Sort of. Sometimes. As they say, it’s complicated.
LOUISIANA STATE
topgear.com

Electric cars to pay road tax from 2025

EVs have been exempt from vehicle excise duty up to now, but will be charged the standard rate from 2025. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Electric car drivers will have to pay £160 a year in...
US News and World Report

How Much is a Used Tesla?

Tesla’s luxury electric cars offer great performance and a lot of topic for discussion. If you’re in the market for a used Tesla, here’s what you need to know. Few automakers have made as many headlines in recent years as Tesla. Put aside the social media shenanigans of the brand’s enigmatic leader, Elon Musk, and the cars themselves are well worth discussing, from their polarizing styling to their impressive performance to their controversial use of partially autonomous driving technology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads?

Here's a look at how electric vehicle (EV) brakes are different from those in internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and whether or not EVs have brake pads. The post Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track

Five Ways Electric Cars Outperform Gas-Powered Cars

Many hardcore car enthusiasts say there's no place in the industry for an electric performance vehicle. They'll tell you range anxiety combined with a lack of sound and no manual transmission means a less fun experience versus any normal car. But there's no arguing electric cars are better—in some ways, at least.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

