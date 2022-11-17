Read full article on original website
Related
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired?
Because both EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles have steering columns, can electric cars be hot-wired? The post Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teenink.com
I used to be an electric car sceptic, but I am now convinced that they are future of sustainable transportation.
I have been a car nut for as long as I can remember. Until recently, I saw little potential in electric vehicles (EV). However, with refined EV battery technology, an increasing number of models and higher fuel costs, I realised there is plenty to love about the latest electric vehicles on sale and it was time for me to reconsider my position.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stubby Ford F-250 Is a Sketchy Idea No Matter How You Slice It
YouTube/Hunter GoodrichIt's like Ford built a Suzuki Samurai with a distinctly American flair.
msn.com
EV vs. Gas: Which Cars Are Cheaper to Own?
Update 10/28/2022: We have updated this story with the latest data and information to best represent the costs associated with owning the example vehicles. Some EV aficionados might tell you that electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel and maintain, therefore they must be cheaper to own and operate. EV skeptics will counter with the premium pricing of many EVs, something that's quantifiable when a brand sells both a gas-powered and full EV version of the same vehicle. So, are EVs really less expensive over the long haul of ownership? Sort of. Sometimes. As they say, it’s complicated.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Costco?
We look at how much it costs to charge an electric car at Costco — if your nearest store even has EV charging stations. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Costco? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles
Plug-in hybrids are becoming more popular as gas prices soar. However, there are only 2 PHEVs with an electric driving range over 40 miles. The post Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
Electric cars to pay road tax from 2025
EVs have been exempt from vehicle excise duty up to now, but will be charged the standard rate from 2025. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Electric car drivers will have to pay £160 a year in...
Only 1 Ford Model Is Available as a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Many automakers are rushing towards making hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles. Only 1 Ford model is available as a PHEV. The post Only 1 Ford Model Is Available as a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000
Here's a look at two hybrid car models that are available for less than $25,000, as well as other affordable competitors. The post Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
How Much is a Used Tesla?
Tesla’s luxury electric cars offer great performance and a lot of topic for discussion. If you’re in the market for a used Tesla, here’s what you need to know. Few automakers have made as many headlines in recent years as Tesla. Put aside the social media shenanigans of the brand’s enigmatic leader, Elon Musk, and the cars themselves are well worth discussing, from their polarizing styling to their impressive performance to their controversial use of partially autonomous driving technology.
Why Do ‘Car Guys and Girls’ Hate Electric Cars?
For various reasons, electric vehicles elicit much hatred from many passionate car enthusiasts. Take a look at this hot-button issue. The post Why Do ‘Car Guys and Girls’ Hate Electric Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Sam’s Club?
The cost of charging an electric car at Sam's isn't expensive, but many of the stores removed chargers. Use PlugShare to find information ahead of time. The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Sam’s Club? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Confirms Electric Vehicles Less Reliable Than Gas
Consumer Reports finds that electric vehicles continue to have problems with reliability. The post Consumer Reports Confirms Electric Vehicles Less Reliable Than Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 All-Season Tires With the Least Amount of Rolling-Resistance, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at the top five tire products with the least amount of rolling-resistance for better fuel economy, according to Consumer Reports. The post 5 All-Season Tires With the Least Amount of Rolling-Resistance, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads?
Here's a look at how electric vehicle (EV) brakes are different from those in internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and whether or not EVs have brake pads. The post Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
Five Ways Electric Cars Outperform Gas-Powered Cars
Many hardcore car enthusiasts say there's no place in the industry for an electric performance vehicle. They'll tell you range anxiety combined with a lack of sound and no manual transmission means a less fun experience versus any normal car. But there's no arguing electric cars are better—in some ways, at least.
37% of Americans Think That Hybrid Vehicles Need to Be Plugged in to Charge, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at a Consumer Reports study that show that 37% of American drivers wrongly believe that hybrid vehicles need to be plugged in to charge and work. The post 37% of Americans Think That Hybrid Vehicles Need to Be Plugged in to Charge, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
150K+
Followers
36K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0