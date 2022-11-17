ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Two car crash slows traffic on northbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Rd

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPWqM_0jDfd9S100

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A two car crash is slowing traffic near Las Positas Rd on Highway 101, and no injuries have been reported according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported on the CHP incident page at 5:25 p.m. near the northbound Las Positas Rd exit.

The crash initially blocked the slow lane, but has since been moved to the right side.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.

The post Two car crash slows traffic on northbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
vidanewspaper.com

Fatal Collision Involving Pickup Truck and Motorcyclist

On November 14, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Palm Drive. Upon arrival, officers located motorcycle rider Armando Juanillo lying in the roadway. Juanillo was a young...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Lynn Fire burns 10 acres near Newbury Park

The Ventura County Fire Department is working to contain and extinguish a 10-acre fire near Dos Vientos Ranch in Newbury Park on Thursday. The second-alarm Lynn Fire is being attacked by air and ground units, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. Three helicopters and two hand crews are on scene, and roads are closed in […]
NEWBURY PARK, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
The Malibu Times

One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen.  The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.  […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash

A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
MALIBU, CA
kvta.com

Winds Returns With Public Safety Power Shutoffs In Ventura County

(Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs at 1:30 AM Saturday) For official information involving Ventura County and any problems go to: https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update--The northeast or Santa Ana winds returned to Ventura County this weekend prompting Southern California Edison to impose Public Safety Power Shutoffs to almost 3,000 of its customers in Ventura County by Saturday afternoon.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash

An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges. The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney. On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy