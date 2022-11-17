YADKINVILLE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Yadkinville Police arrested four people, including three juveniles, connected to the Tuesday robbery of Foothills Firearms and Ammo. A search warrant was carried out in Winston-Salem on Motsinger Drive, as three of the suspects were caught at Hanes Mall. Several of the stolen firearms were recovered, as all four suspects are believed to have gang connections.

