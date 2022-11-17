Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
Related
abc45.com
Silver Alert for Greensboro Man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update. Bradley Dyles-Waters has been reported found by Greensboro Police. Greensboro Police have issued a silver alert for 18-year-old Bradley Dyles-Waters. He was last seen at 1200 North Elm Street yesterday. Dyles-Waters was last known wearing a burgundy t-shirt with gray dots, jean shorts, a ball cap, a black mask, and black and red sneakers. He's about 6' tall and weighs about 225 lbs. Anyone with information on Dyles-Waters is asked to call police at 336.373.2287.
abc45.com
High Point Police on Patrol for 'Car-Swinging'
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Officers will be out in full force on Friday, monitoring multiple parking lots and intersections for a “car-swinging” event. “Car-swinging” is when a large group of vehicles meets in a parking lot or shuts down an intersection to do donuts and burnouts. These events typically draw crowds of people.
abc45.com
Lexington Police Arrest Four Shooting Suspects
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Wednesday evening at roughly 5:00 p.m., Lexington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Avenue. Police say that multiple occupants of the suspected vehicle were reportedly shooting from inside their car towards another unknown vehicle. However there are no reported injuries at this time.
abc45.com
Missing Man in Greensboro: Devonte Little
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 28-year-old Devonte Little was last seen in Greensboro on November 11, near West Gate City Blvd. and South Holden Road. Little is Black, 5'10" tall, 160 lbs., has short black hair, a goatee, brown eyes, and an angel wings chest tattoo, as well as "A.C" on his left thumb. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and tan Timberland boots.
abc45.com
Yadkinville Police Arrest Four in Gun Store Robbery
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Yadkinville Police arrested four people, including three juveniles, connected to the Tuesday robbery of Foothills Firearms and Ammo. A search warrant was carried out in Winston-Salem on Motsinger Drive, as three of the suspects were caught at Hanes Mall. Several of the stolen firearms were recovered, as all four suspects are believed to have gang connections.
abc45.com
High Point Police on the lookout for intersection takeovers
"Hopefully that's not gonna be on Main Street because it would be pretty dangerous," said owner of Lux Beauty Lounge and Blow Dry Bar Janét Sullivan. Sullivan says the trend has hit Downtown High Point. She hasn't personally seen it, but dangerous driving is the talk of the town.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem patrol cars save gas money using propane
"It's a bit more responsive," said Patrol Officer Colin Brown. Officer Brown has been driving a propane and gas-fueled patrol car for two months. "It still operates and works just as it should," said Brown. The city retrofitted 30 vehicles back in 2018 that were partially paid for by a...
abc45.com
Randolph County Sheriffs Introduce K9 Trading Cards
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team recently completed a donated commercial photo shoot with Leigh Walther Photography for a new project – trading cards. Other agencies had shared that they had a great time and positive community outreach using the trading cards as an educational tool.
abc45.com
Former WSSU student found dead in Cabo, femicide investigation opened Mexican AG says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shanquella Robinson died in Cabo on a trip with friends. On her death certificate, obtained by WSOC-TV, her cause of death is listed as "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation." On that same certificate there is a box to indicate whether the death was accidental...
abc45.com
Eastern Guilford HS students prepare, sort Thanksgiving boxes for families in need
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A group of students in Guilford County Schools are making Thanksgiving possible for families in need. And it really doesn't get any butter than that. Eastern Guilford High School students spent the week sorting boxes filled with all the Thanksgiving goodies for those less fortunate.
abc45.com
Burlington Athletic Stadium to Receive New Entertainment Venue
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Athletic Stadium, home of the Burlington Sock Puppets Appalachian League baseball team, is about to get a major renovation. Plans and designs have begun on a new first base line entertainment venue. This new addition to the stadium will be a three-tiered structure where people can meet with a view that makes them feel like they’re virtually playing right field for the Sock Puppets.
abc45.com
Alamance-Burlington Schools Counselor wins national award
GRAHAM, N.C. — The 2023 National School Counselor of the Year award was given to Meredith Draughn, from Everett Jordan Elementary School in Graham. The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) gave out this award, as this is the first time a North Carolina counselor has won it. “Meredith is...
abc45.com
Winter Wonder Lights is now open at the Greensboro Science Center
Greensboro — Greensboro Science Center as they debut their Winter Wonder Lights. With over 12 million lights and 12 different themed light shows Greensboro Science Center PR Coordinator Bekah Robinson said this is the best way to get in the Holiday spirit. “Us offering Holiday lights I think it’s...
abc45.com
Holiday Musical "The Soul of Christmas"
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting December 1st the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host a holiday musical called "The Soul of Christmas." The musical is for the whole family of all ages. The music is said lift your spirits and feed your soul. They will be performing...
abc45.com
High Point University Soccer Defeats Chapel Hill in First NCAA Tournament Win
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The High Point University men’s soccer team made program history on Thursday afternoon as it defeated North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 2-0 win is the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history and just the third NCAA Tournament win in High Point University’s NCAA Division I history.
Comments / 0