Federal Way, WA

KOMO News

Tukwila police officer struck by passing car

TUKWILA, Wash. — Around 8 p.m. on Friday night, a Tukwila police responded to a collision at the intersection of Grady Way and Interuban Ave S. When working the scene, the officer was struck by a passing car. The officer was taken to the hospital for further car and was released the same night.
TUKWILA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle

Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

West Seattle domestic violence suspect shoots at SPD, flees police

SEATTLE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, around 12:30 a.m. Seattle police responded to a 911 call from a woman who was being chased by her armed boyfriend while pointing a gun at her. Police responded to her home and found the suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

1 dead, 1 injured following Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Saturday morning around 6:33 a.m. Tacoma police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Division Ave. and a vehicle speeding away. Officers were able to find shell casings in the parking lot of a business on the block. Shortly after, South Sound...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods. Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

15-year-old arrested in connection to Covington gas-station robbery

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County court officials said a 15-year-old has been arrested after an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington on Thursday night when shots were fired. The 15-year-old did not appear in court Friday, however, prosecutors said the alleged robber is suspected to...
COVINGTON, WA
Chronicle

Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago

King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
REDMOND, WA

Comments / 0

