Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Tacoma’s Stadium District neighborhood early Saturday. Just after 6:30 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and a vehicle speeding away in the 800 block of Division Avenue. About 10 minutes later,...
KOMO News
Tukwila police officer struck by passing car
TUKWILA, Wash. — Around 8 p.m. on Friday night, a Tukwila police responded to a collision at the intersection of Grady Way and Interuban Ave S. When working the scene, the officer was struck by a passing car. The officer was taken to the hospital for further car and was released the same night.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate deadly shooting after victims drive themselves to nearby hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma early Saturday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and a car speeding away near the corner of Division Ave. and N. Yakima Dr. When...
Seattle, Washington
Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle
Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
Police searching for man suspected of chasing woman through West Seattle, shooting at police
SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for a man suspected of shooting at police while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her, according to the Seattle Police Department.
KOMO News
West Seattle domestic violence suspect shoots at SPD, flees police
SEATTLE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, around 12:30 a.m. Seattle police responded to a 911 call from a woman who was being chased by her armed boyfriend while pointing a gun at her. Police responded to her home and found the suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers...
Man carjacks semi-trailer, rolls it, refuses to get out, blocking I-5 for hours at Olympia: police
The Washington State Patrol was involved in a shooting Friday after a man reportedly carjacked a semi-trailer, rolled it on Interstate 5 and then refused to exit the vehicle, closing the interstate in both directions in Olympia. Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said on Twitter that southbound I-5 was...
KOMO News
1 dead, 1 injured following Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Saturday morning around 6:33 a.m. Tacoma police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Division Ave. and a vehicle speeding away. Officers were able to find shell casings in the parking lot of a business on the block. Shortly after, South Sound...
q13fox.com
Troopers shoot at suspect accused of carjacking semi-truck, crashing it near Olympia
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol shot at a suspect after that person allegedly carjacked a semi-truck, rolled it over and refused to get out of the truck's cab, according to WSP. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 2:00 p.m., troopers announced over Twitter that southbound...
KOMO News
Man with a knife arrested after making threats, prompting lockdown at Seattle school
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man with a "long standing" history of drug use and mental health issues is accused of barging into a Seattle school while wielding a knife and making statements about shooting a gun. Officers arrested Jason Thomas Smith, 48, after students and staff at the Phinney...
2 arrested after shooting, car crash in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood
Two people were arrested Friday after pointing a gun and firing a shot at a woman in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, the woman called 911 around 2 p.m. after two people pointed a gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
The Suburban Times
Prolific burglar, ATM thief arrested, charged
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Monday, following a lengthy investigation into a string of commercial burglaries and ATM thefts throughout the county, deputies from our Proactive Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods. Yesterday, the Prosecutors Office charged Woods with three counts of...
KOMO News
15-year-old arrested in connection to Covington gas-station robbery
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County court officials said a 15-year-old has been arrested after an armed robbery at a 76 gas station in Covington on Thursday night when shots were fired. The 15-year-old did not appear in court Friday, however, prosecutors said the alleged robber is suspected to...
Chronicle
Former Washington Man Charged With Killing Girlfriend 11 Years Ago
King County prosecutors have charged a Los Angeles man with killing a Redmond woman he was dating when she was last seen more than a decade ago. Mark Frisby, 44, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who was 49 when she was reported missing in 2011. Prosecutors asked he be held in California on $3 million bail while they seek his extradition to Washington.
KOMO News
87-year-old Seattle woman struck by vehicle, injuries life-threatening
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police responded to a collision at Valley St & 4th avenue N. where an 87-year-old woman was struck by a car who is under investigation for DUI. The woman's injuries are considered life-threatening. The road will remain closed in the area for an extended period...
q13fox.com
'Remarkable recovery:' Celebration planned for 9-year-old shot during Renton road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. - The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the chest and mouth during a road rage incident in Renton last week is making a "remarkable recovery," according to family and loved ones. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other on...
Employee shot during attempted smash-and-grab burglary in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A grocery store worker is recovering after he was shot multiple times in South Tacoma. Investigators say the employee interrupted an attempted burglary while responding to an alarm. “(They) broke the door and the window, the glass, and two people go inside, one has a gun,”...
KOMO News
Witness reported seeing debris coming off plane that crashed in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Update: On Nov. 19, officials confirmed four people total died in the crash. The original story is below. Investigators are probing what caused a newly-manufactured plane to crash during a flight Friday morning, killing the two people on board. The crash happened just before 10:30...
Man tries to carjack vehicle with dead battery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested after trying to steal a car in Tacoma overnight. At 2:43 a.m. Thursday, a man with a knife tried to steal a car from a victim in the 1700 block of South J Street, unaware that the car’s battery was dead, according to Tacoma police.
Comments / 2