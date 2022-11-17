Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, mainly along the crest and at pass level. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult especially along US- 20 and through Santiam Pass.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF STEUBEN...CHENANGO ONONDAGA...CORTLAND...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...YATES...SCHUYLER MADISON...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 307 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near De Ruyter to Sempronius to near Himrod to near South Dansville and moving east at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ithaca, Cortland, Hornell, Pompey, Bath, Eaton, Penn Yan, Hector, Romulus and Hamilton. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 15. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 34 North and 38. Interstate 390 between 1 and 3. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Geauga; Lake An intense lake effect snow band will affect northern Geauga Lake...Ashtabula...Erie and northwestern Crawford Counties Until 300 AM EST. At 152 AM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band along a line extending from 11 miles west of Euclid to 6 miles northwest of Mentor to near Conneaut to near Findley Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile Up to 2 inches of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick, Conneaut, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Edinboro, Geneva, North East, Union City, Madison, Girard, North Kingsville, Perry and Waterford. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location. ODOT DMS 314, 315, 326, 330, 331, and 332.
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Henderson; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Gusty winds are developing over the mountains tonight and are expected to continue through much of Sunday morning before steadily diminishing. Meanwhile, although temperatures are expected to be cooler on Sunday, much drier air is also expected, and this will result in relative humidity lowering to the 15-25 percent range across much of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia for several hours Sunday afternoon. These factors combined with dry vegetation are expected to result in an enhanced risk for the start and spread of wildfire, especially across the mountains, where a brief overlap in the gusty winds and low humidity is expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 16:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-20 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Activity on the beach and in the water must be avoided to ensure life safety and avoid catastrophic consequences. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous life threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...For the coastal flooding: Nuisance flooding is occurring and will continue, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach and even they may be at risk from stalling. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3 where beaches are narrow. Beach erosion is underway and will worsen with the continued pounding surf. Life-threatening swimming and surfing conditions will continue. Rip currents and the rough surf will be deadly for swimmers who venture in beyond waist deep.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 or more inches possible in the most- persistent snow. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect a burst of heavy lake effect snow late Saturday evening with a cold frontal passage, with bands of locally heavy snow continuing into the day Sunday. The heaviest snowfall in Cuyahoga County will likely occur in the northeastern parts of the county, with lighter amounts west and south of the city of Cleveland.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lorain, Summit by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lorain; Summit An intense lake effect snow band will affect Cuyahoga northeastern Summit and northern Lorain Counties Until 415 AM EST. At 240 AM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band along a line extending from 6 miles north of Western Vermilion to near Lakewood to near Euclid, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile Up to 2 inches of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Solon, Avon Lake, Twinsburg, Warrensville Heights, Amherst, Macedonia and Grafton. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location. ODOT DMS 302, 303, 304, 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 311, 312, 313, 317, 318, 319, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 328, and 329.
Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Gusty winds are developing over the mountains tonight and are expected to continue through much of Sunday morning before steadily diminishing. Meanwhile, although temperatures are expected to be cooler on Sunday, much drier air is also expected, and this will result in relative humidity lowering to the 15-25 percent range across much of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia for several hours Sunday afternoon. These factors combined with dry vegetation are expected to result in an enhanced risk for the start and spread of wildfire, especially across the mountains, where a brief overlap in the gusty winds and low humidity is expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Potter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 02:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; Potter SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 112 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from Coudersport to Cameron and Driftwood, south to Woodland and Irvona and moving east at 50 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Wharton around 115 AM EST. Cherry Springs State Park and Cross Fork around 120 AM EST. Ole Bull State Park, Black Moshannon State Park and Houtzdale around 125 AM EST. Tyrone, Westfield and Moshannon around 130 AM EST. Bald Eagle, Snow Shoe and Clarence around 135 AM EST. Leetonia, Warriors Mark and Milesburg around 140 AM EST. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Penfield and Loganton exits, specifically from mile markers 117 to 184. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 46 to 85. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Northern Centre by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one half of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 207 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Wellsboro to Lock Haven to near Bellefonte to near State College and moving east at 35 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Lock Haven, Morris and Flemington around 210 AM EST. McElhattan and Dunnstown around 215 AM EST. Avis, Rebersburg and Mackeyville around 220 AM EST. Jersey Shore, Arnot and Seven Mountains around 225 AM EST. Reedsville, Yeagertown and Burnham around 230 AM EST. Collomsville around 235 AM EST. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Milesburg and Limestoneville exits, specifically from mile markers 159 to 212. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 99 from mile markers 75 to 85. Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Wind chills in the single digits. * WHERE...Cass MI, St. Joseph MI, and Berrien Counties. * WHEN...through early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery, snow covered roads. Areas of blowing snow and heavy snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will diminish toward sunrise.
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Mackinac, Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Mackinac; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Western Mackinac, Eastern Mackinac and Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to 1.0 inch at elevations above 6000 ft and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch across the remainder of the advisory area. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Davis Mountains, Eastern Culberson, I- 10/I-20 split. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches...with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa and Southeast Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Otsego, Kalkaska and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Antrim and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero, especially along the ridges. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Mohawk Valley region, Capital Region, Schoharie County, northeast Catskills and Helderbergs, and the northern and central Taconics of eastern New York, and the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
