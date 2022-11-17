Read full article on original website
WJCL
Rain chances lurking for Thanksgiving week
Thanksgiving week is almost here and the weather may play a key role in your outdoor plans. On and off rain chances are in the forecast throughout the holiday week. With many of you traveling near or far let's start with the highest rain chance for Thanksgiving week. A low pressure area is forecast to move near the Southeast Coast Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry(top image).
WJCL
Chilly weekend temperatures and a look at rain chances through Thanksgiving week
Chilly temperatures are forecast to stick around this weekend. Saturday is likely to start with lows in the 30s and some patchy frost. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend with a little more sun before the next batch of clouds arrive. Saturday night into Sunday a couple showers...
WJCL
Winter-like chill to hang around through this weekend
Temperatures more typical of January are likely to hang through this weekend for Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Time to dig out the extra layers and jackets!. Savannah tied a record for the coldest high temperature ever for November 17. Thursday's high of 51 tied the record set in 1883!
WJCL
Coldest weather of the season tonight with lows near freezing
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but there will be slow clearing throughout the late afternoon. So, late afternoon there will be some sunshine. Highs are going to be chilly today with most areas in the mid to upper-50s. The coldest weather of the...
WJCL
Chilly weather is in the forecast this weekend
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be lots of sunshine for the last day of the workweek. There could be some high thin cirrus clouds this afternoon. Highs are going to be in the upper-50s for most areas. Saturday will start out with sunshine, but there will be increasing clouds throughout...
Much of Georgia under freeze warning Friday morning
ATLANTA — A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the state of Georgia, including parts of metro Atlanta, until 8 a.m. on Friday. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said temperatures will drop off overnight and reach down to the 20s. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team...
Freeze warning issued for North and Central Georgia
Georgia’s cold snap continues with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s tonight through Friday morning. While all of north and central Georgia will see sub-freezing temperatures, the freeze warning has only been issued for areas along and south of a line from Franklin, to Kennesaw, to Gainesville where temperatures have not yet dropped to 28 degrees or less this fall.
WJCL
Temperatures set to drop, when frost is possible
A cold front is set to sweep across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry delivering a big temperature drop. The front should arrive early Wednesday. The first thing you will feel is a drop in the humidity as you step outside Wednesday morning. High temperatures will only rebound to the low to mid 60s by afternoon.
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
Action News Jax
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best & worst times to drive, highways in Georgia with the heaviest traffic
ATLANTA — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Georgia?. The Georgia Department of Transportation is sharing the following information so travelers can be informed about the best and worst times to travel through metro Atlanta and other areas of Georgia:
WJCL
Colder temperatures, frost likely this week
Colder temperatures and a winter-like chill are in the forecast for later this week. Low temperatures will be frosty by Friday morning in the low to mid 30s for inland locations. Savannah is likely to dip to the mid-30s to start Friday. Locations around Metter, Statesboro, Hampton, and Vidalia could...
South Florida chills out as cold front sets in
South Floridians enjoyed a rare, almost crisp fall morning Thursday, the beginning of a weak cold front that will stay for the weekend, then leave. “Most areas will have high temperatures 10-15 degrees lower than what they were yesterday,” the National Weather Service Miami said in a tweet. Even in the midst of the front Thursday, South Florida also still recorded the warmest high temperature ...
Snow this winter? Here are the chances in NC, SC
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
WCTV
Freeze Warning: What you need to know
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A freeze warning is currently in effect for portions of Southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle for overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Freeze warnings are issued when temperatures are forecast to be below 32°F within the next 24 hours. As of 11:00 a.m., the freeze...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
counton2.com
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. What do you think about these beautiful places in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would your rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend other readers who live in Georgia to visit them if they get the chance? If so, do you happen to have some suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts with us in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so drop your suggestions in the comments.
WJCL
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
cnycentral.com
Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York
Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
