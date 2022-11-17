ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozark Sports Zone

Reeds Spring football advances to first state semifinal since 1980

Reeds Spring football is going to the state semifinals for the first time since 1980 thanks to a strong defensive showing in a 21-7 quarterfinal win over Boonville. “Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semi-final, and they lost that game,” said head coach Andy McFarland. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”
REEDS SPRING, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Verona Boys Basketball

Verona boys basketball won 17 games last year and finished district runner-up. The Wildcats have several key players returning this year but must replace the production of Jaiden Carrasquillo. Carrasquillo was named Class 2 All-State and Ozark 7 Conference Player of the Year as a senior. A pair of seniors...
VERONA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Ozark Sports Zone

Chad Depee Resigns as Ozark Head Football Coach

RELEASE FROM OZARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – After eight years as Ozark High School head football coach, Chad Depee has resigned. The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation at the Nov. 17 meeting. “Thank you to all the players past and present that made the commitment to something...
OZARK, MO
Laclede Record

Carthage uses turnovers to get past Lebanon in quarterfinal round

Another football season ended for the Lebanon High School on Saturday afternoon as the Carthage Tigers used the turnover battle to their advantage, winning 35-14 in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. With the loss, it marks five of the past six years the season has ended in the quarterfinal round.
LEBANON, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Carthage defense steps up in state quarterfinal win over Lebanon

For most teams, it’s a nightmare scenario – losing your starting quarterback to injury in the middle of a playoff game. The battle-tested Carthage Tigers are a cut above the rest. Down starting quarterback Cooper Jadwin for the second half, Carthage was unfazed in Saturday’s Class 5 quarterfinal...
LEBANON, MO
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Ozark Christmas parade closes roads

OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

REPORT: A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri RoadSnacks (a website that helps people understand what it’s like to live in different parts of […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
5NEWS

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on I-49 in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Our area was hit with winter weather overnight causing some bridges and overpasses on Interstate 49 to freeze Friday morning. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported multiple crashes in Washington and Benton Counties on Nov. 18. Drivers on I-49 should expect delays until crews are...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Branson law enforcement investigate active shooter situation near Boys & Girls Club location

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson first responders are investigating an active shooter situation that occurred on Bee Creek Road near the Boys & Girls Club Branson Unit. According to a Facebook post from the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, around 6:03 p.m. staff at the Boys & Girls Club location were alerted by officials that an active shooter situation was happening down the road.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy