Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Reeds Spring football advances to first state semifinal since 1980
Reeds Spring football is going to the state semifinals for the first time since 1980 thanks to a strong defensive showing in a 21-7 quarterfinal win over Boonville. “Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semi-final, and they lost that game,” said head coach Andy McFarland. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Verona Boys Basketball
Verona boys basketball won 17 games last year and finished district runner-up. The Wildcats have several key players returning this year but must replace the production of Jaiden Carrasquillo. Carrasquillo was named Class 2 All-State and Ozark 7 Conference Player of the Year as a senior. A pair of seniors...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
Ozark Sports Zone
Chad Depee Resigns as Ozark Head Football Coach
RELEASE FROM OZARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – After eight years as Ozark High School head football coach, Chad Depee has resigned. The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation at the Nov. 17 meeting. “Thank you to all the players past and present that made the commitment to something...
Laclede Record
Carthage uses turnovers to get past Lebanon in quarterfinal round
Another football season ended for the Lebanon High School on Saturday afternoon as the Carthage Tigers used the turnover battle to their advantage, winning 35-14 in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. With the loss, it marks five of the past six years the season has ended in the quarterfinal round.
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
Ozark Sports Zone
Carthage defense steps up in state quarterfinal win over Lebanon
For most teams, it’s a nightmare scenario – losing your starting quarterback to injury in the middle of a playoff game. The battle-tested Carthage Tigers are a cut above the rest. Down starting quarterback Cooper Jadwin for the second half, Carthage was unfazed in Saturday’s Class 5 quarterfinal...
KYTV
New sports facility in north Springfield holds grand opening
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees temperatures warming back up through the weekend and early next week with sunshine returning to the Ozarks. While Thanksgiving week starts dry, we are keeping an eye on a storm system that wants to work in on Thanksgiving Day.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
KYTV
Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.
The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
REPORT: A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri RoadSnacks (a website that helps people understand what it’s like to live in different parts of […]
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on I-49 in NWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Our area was hit with winter weather overnight causing some bridges and overpasses on Interstate 49 to freeze Friday morning. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported multiple crashes in Washington and Benton Counties on Nov. 18. Drivers on I-49 should expect delays until crews are...
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schools
Courthouse in Cassville, MissouriWikimedia Commons. Missouri's Cassville School District has opted to reinstate a practice that many perceive as barbaric and inhumane -- corporal punishment. The new policy specifically condones spanking and paddling in schools as a means of discipline.
KYTV
Branson law enforcement investigate active shooter situation near Boys & Girls Club location
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson first responders are investigating an active shooter situation that occurred on Bee Creek Road near the Boys & Girls Club Branson Unit. According to a Facebook post from the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, around 6:03 p.m. staff at the Boys & Girls Club location were alerted by officials that an active shooter situation was happening down the road.
Love Breakfast? Iconic Missouri Restaurant Has GIANT Size Options
Breakfast, the most important meal of the day, is taken very seriously at the iconic Missouri restaurant. You will never leave hungry after visiting Bill Gail's Restaurant in Branson and the Ozarks. This restaurant is known for its plate-size pancakes and other massive portions whether you are eating breakfast or lunch.
Comments / 0