Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel OSU Postgame
Watch Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel meet the press after OU's 28-13 victory over Oklahoma State.
"I'm not gonna lose confidence in myself!" - The Milwaukee Bucks need Jordan Nwora to stay hot from deep
After a slow start to the season, Nwora finally put up a few notable performances
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak
Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
Comments / 0