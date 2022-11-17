Read full article on original website
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Memorable Football Season Ends in Regional Semifinals
After one of the greatest years in Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ football history, their season ended in the second round of the postseason on Friday. The Eagles fell to top-seeded Palm Beach Central High School 55-23, but not before winning seven games in the regular season and recording their first postseason win since 2007 against Santaluces High School.
Golfers Cynthia Liu and Ryan Shimony Compete in State Championship
Cynthia Liu and Ryan Shimony of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls’ golf completed a memorable season representing Marjory Stoneman Douglas in the State Championship on Nov. 8. Liu booked her way into States after finishing tied for second individually with a 72 at the Boca Raton Golf and Racquet...
State Champion Grace Derstine of Coral Springs Charter Makes College Pick
Coral Springs Charter infielder Grace Derstine officially announced she will attend Warner University in Lake Wales. Destine becomes the second player from the Panthers to commit after Bella Bertorelli announced she would be playing at Rollins college. “The coach at Warner showed lots of interest in me, and when I...
Miami Central survives scare, rallies past Northwestern, 34-30
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA -- Miami-Dade County’s biggest rivalry game lived up to the hype on Friday night. It also almost produced one of the biggest upsets in the country. Miami Northwestern gave Miami Central all it could handle. But in the end, nationally-ranked Central found a way and prevailed, ...
High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas wipes out Atlantic in regional matchup
FORT LAUDERDALE — The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders advanced to the 3M regional final after their dominant 63-14 win Friday over the Atlantic Eagles. Undefeated Aquinas (11-0) allowed just two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. The Raiders have not allowed opponents to score more than 14 points in their...
Fort Lauderdale, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Lauderdale. The Calvary Christian Academy football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
‘It’s my reality show’: Broward superintendent’s firing caps off 3 months of School Board drama
When Kevin Tynan’s name is called, silence fills the room for 20 seconds. Putting his arms behind his head to stretch, he shares, “I didn’t think I would be the deciding vote.” After a final long pause, he votes ... “yes.” Audible gasps follow as the audience looks stunned that Broward’s schools superintendent has been fired. The dramatic moment marked the climax of three months of change, ...
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
It’s been one week since the general election. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (PAC) had 14 endorsements in the election. I am pleased to announce that under the leadership of the Chair, Maureen Jaeger, the PAC was successful in 12 races!. Congratulations to Governor Ron...
A new day for Broward school board requires a new chairman | Editorial
Ron DeSantis had a resounding re-election victory as governor. But he should no longer be de facto chairman of the Broward County School Board, where his five appointees, accountable to him and not voters, have controlled the agenda since August. The governor’s School Board stand-in has been Torey Alston, one of five DeSantis appointees. After Tuesday, Alston will be the last one standing. The ...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month
Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
Metrorail extension could take you to Hard Rock Stadium soon
Hard Rock Stadium could become a lot less congested before and after games if a new northern corridor Metrorail project extends into Dade County. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County released to the media that they have approved development on on plan to extend the Metrorail into Dade County. The rail could take riders to Hard Rock Stadium.
Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday
The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
Registration Open for The Solomon Leadership Program
Applications are being accepted for The Solomon Leadership Program, designed for high school students who aspire to be active community leaders. The curriculum centers around the eight pillars of mentorship: character, tolerance, communication, vision, empowerment, persistence, strategy, and judgment. “The free program is open to all high school students, and...
Black and Indigenous Sistrunk History – OURstories
Starting in 1691, the colony of Virginia began the practice of regulating the legal identity of human beings based on genealogy. This included a ban on interracial marriage and government workers given the task of determining the ethnic/ racial identity of each resident based on the presence or absence of an African descended ancestor. Almost two centuries later, in 1865, a similar law was passed in Florida.
Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present
The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
Go From Airport To Ski Slopes in 45 Minutes in This Affordable US City
“For sure, I thought you were gonna cancel,” my friend said as we sat down to a Sunday evening dinner at a downtown Miami sushi spot. “I saw your Instagram post this morning and figured ‘This guy decided to ski an extra day, and there’s no way he’s coming back tonight.’ Was that post from yesterday?”
