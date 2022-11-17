ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s my reality show’: Broward superintendent’s firing caps off 3 months of School Board drama

When Kevin Tynan’s name is called, silence fills the room for 20 seconds. Putting his arms behind his head to stretch, he shares, “I didn’t think I would be the deciding vote.” After a final long pause, he votes ... “yes.” Audible gasps follow as the audience looks stunned that Broward’s schools superintendent has been fired. The dramatic moment marked the climax of three months of change, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

It’s been one week since the general election. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (PAC) had 14 endorsements in the election. I am pleased to announce that under the leadership of the Chair, Maureen Jaeger, the PAC was successful in 12 races!. Congratulations to Governor Ron...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new day for Broward school board requires a new chairman | Editorial

Ron DeSantis had a resounding re-election victory as governor. But he should no longer be de facto chairman of the Broward County School Board, where his five appointees, accountable to him and not voters, have controlled the agenda since August. The governor’s School Board stand-in has been Torey Alston, one of five DeSantis appointees. After Tuesday, Alston will be the last one standing. The ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
miamirealtors.com

Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month

Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
FanSided

Metrorail extension could take you to Hard Rock Stadium soon

Hard Rock Stadium could become a lot less congested before and after games if a new northern corridor Metrorail project extends into Dade County. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County released to the media that they have approved development on on plan to extend the Metrorail into Dade County. The rail could take riders to Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday

The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Parkland Talk

Registration Open for The Solomon Leadership Program

Applications are being accepted for The Solomon Leadership Program, designed for high school students who aspire to be active community leaders. The curriculum centers around the eight pillars of mentorship: character, tolerance, communication, vision, empowerment, persistence, strategy, and judgment. “The free program is open to all high school students, and...
PARKLAND, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Black and Indigenous Sistrunk History – OURstories

Starting in 1691, the colony of Virginia began the practice of regulating the legal identity of human beings based on genealogy. This included a ban on interracial marriage and government workers given the task of determining the ethnic/ racial identity of each resident based on the presence or absence of an African descended ancestor. Almost two centuries later, in 1865, a similar law was passed in Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present

The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
matadornetwork.com

Go From Airport To Ski Slopes in 45 Minutes in This Affordable US City

“For sure, I thought you were gonna cancel,” my friend said as we sat down to a Sunday evening dinner at a downtown Miami sushi spot. “I saw your Instagram post this morning and figured ‘This guy decided to ski an extra day, and there’s no way he’s coming back tonight.’ Was that post from yesterday?”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
