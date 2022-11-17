The early signing period has come and gone, with Rutgers Basketball signing one prospect in top 30 overall recruit Gavin Griffiths. Now the 2023 recruiting is far from filled, but with the first signing period gone, let's take a look towards the next class as the Scarlet Knights are in on a number of high end recruits they are in pursuit of for the 2024 class. And while the first three games gave no real indication of what areas they'll need help in, they've casted a wide net.

