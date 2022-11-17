ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

3 takeaways: Michigan escapes Ann Arbor with narrow win over Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan football narrowly escaped Ann Arbor with a two-point win over Illinois, overcoming a 7-point deficit in the second half. After an injury sidelined Michigan's Heisman contender RB Blake Corum, the U-M offense sputtered but survived, overcoming the Fighting Illini for a two-point win at home.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Live scores, updates and highlights: Michigan vs. Illinois

The final home game of the season is here, which brings a sobering reminder of just how quickly the college football season passes us by. Many of Michigan's seniors will be wearing the winged helmet for the final time in Michigan Stadium as the Wolverines take on Illinois. With Ohio...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Injury Report: Who's in for Michigan football vs. Illinois?

Michigan football is getting reinforcements back for its final home game against Illinois on Saturday. Senior TE Luke Schoonmaker (30 catches, 315 yards) will return after missing last week due to an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, U-M will be without LG Trevor Keegan for a second-straight week, and RB Donovan Edwards...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Jim Harbaugh lauds running back play in Blake Corum's absence

It takes a village to create a successful program, it requires contributions from all sorts. Signs of a good program are when you can replace someone who goes down and still be successful. That was the case for Michigan on Saturday. While his talent level and ability cannot be replaced,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Friday Forecast: Illinois travels to No. 3 Michigan

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (7-3, 4-3) at #3 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (10-0, 7-0) Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 // 11 a.m. CT // ABC. TV | ABC » Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (reporter) RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst),...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Wealth of options for Rutgers Basketball in 2024 recruiting class

The early signing period has come and gone, with Rutgers Basketball signing one prospect in top 30 overall recruit Gavin Griffiths. Now the 2023 recruiting is far from filled, but with the first signing period gone, let's take a look towards the next class as the Scarlet Knights are in on a number of high end recruits they are in pursuit of for the 2024 class. And while the first three games gave no real indication of what areas they'll need help in, they've casted a wide net.

Comments / 0

Community Policy