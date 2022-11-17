Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Time For New York Mets To Move On From Jacob deGrom
If the New York Mets want to be a perennial playoff team, then they have to make decisions with their head and not their heart. Faced with the prospect of paying their free-agent, ace right-hander, Jake deGrom for the next 3 or 4 years, at $40 plus million per, Amazin's general manager Billy Eppler had better think long and hard about the investments that he makes over the next year, as Mets president-in-waiting David Stearns bides his time, collecting checks from the Milwaukee Brewers and making notes on his future employees.
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
This New York Bus Service Takes You All Over The State & Canada For Cheaper Than A Flight
The holiday season is here, and if you’re planning to take a trip through New York State or would love to visit Canada, there’s a new bus service that meets your needs and will cost you way less than a flight. Travel providers Megabus and Railways of New...
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up
Officials say the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.
greaterlongisland.com
Jack Coan’s football career continues with rebooted XFL
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Jack Coan is heading to the XFL. The signal caller from Sayville will be part of the rebooted professional league...
America’s ‘Fastest-Growing Retailer’ Opening Many New York Stores
The "fastest-growing retailer" in the United States is bringing many high-paying jobs to the Hudson Valley and across New York State. Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, officially opened its new store in Yonkers, New York on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.
cititour.com
Brooklyn Deli Times Square Officially Opens
Fireman Hospitality Group has opened a new Brooklyn Deli in Times Square (1501 Broadway, with the entrance on 43rd Street). It is the second Brooklyn Deli location in Manhattan; the other is located on Seventh Avenue opposite Carnegie Hall. The 3,460-square-feet eatery has 130 seats and serves New York comfort...
98online.com
Doctors see more pickleball injuries as sport rises in popularity
TOPEKA, Kan. (CBS) – Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., with about 5 million players across the country, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. But as more people pick up paddles, doctors are seeing a surge in pickleball-related injuries. Jackie Montemarano started playing pickleball...
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
retailleader.com
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Repeat county title for North Shore
A special play on special teams and a late dose of its workhorse running back was all North Shore needed to repeat as Nassau Conference IV football champions. Senior Pat Godfrey recovered senior Michael Granelli’s punt block for a touchdown late in the first quarter and the top-seeded Vikings never trailed in Friday afternoon’s 20-6 victory over No. 3 West Hempstead in the county title game at Hofstra.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
fox5ny.com
Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon
NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
nystateofpolitics.com
Latimer: Westchester is the 'blue wall' of the downstate suburbs
While there has been a lot of discussion about a red wave in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, there are signs that Westchester County has become something of a blue wall. Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul won office by a 5.8% margin. In Westchester, it appears that, unofficially (some absentee ballots have yet to be counted), she won by a 20-point margin, or just over 67,000 votes.
Curbed
The Office Is Half-Dead
After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In New York City
You are searching for the awesome hospital list in the New York City zone, right? I’ve given in this blog the awesome hospital list these are physically located in the New York City. Also, a direction map link from your area, and details area, Website details, Support Line, estimate...
