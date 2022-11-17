ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Time For New York Mets To Move On From Jacob deGrom

If the New York Mets want to be a perennial playoff team, then they have to make decisions with their head and not their heart. Faced with the prospect of paying their free-agent, ace right-hander, Jake deGrom for the next 3 or 4 years, at $40 plus million per, Amazin's general manager Billy Eppler had better think long and hard about the investments that he makes over the next year, as Mets president-in-waiting David Stearns bides his time, collecting checks from the Milwaukee Brewers and making notes on his future employees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nrf.com

10 must-see New York City stores

NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Jack Coan’s football career continues with rebooted XFL

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Jack Coan is heading to the XFL. The signal caller from Sayville will be part of the rebooted professional league...
SAYVILLE, NY
cititour.com

Brooklyn Deli Times Square Officially Opens

Fireman Hospitality Group has opened a new Brooklyn Deli in Times Square (1501 Broadway, with the entrance on 43rd Street). It is the second Brooklyn Deli location in Manhattan; the other is located on Seventh Avenue opposite Carnegie Hall. The 3,460-square-feet eatery has 130 seats and serves New York comfort...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
98online.com

Doctors see more pickleball injuries as sport rises in popularity

TOPEKA, Kan. (CBS) – Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., with about 5 million players across the country, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. But as more people pick up paddles, doctors are seeing a surge in pickleball-related injuries. Jackie Montemarano started playing pickleball...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
retailleader.com

Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations

Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Repeat county title for North Shore

A special play on special teams and a late dose of its workhorse running back was all North Shore needed to repeat as Nassau Conference IV football champions. Senior Pat Godfrey recovered senior Michael Granelli’s punt block for a touchdown late in the first quarter and the top-seeded Vikings never trailed in Friday afternoon’s 20-6 victory over No. 3 West Hempstead in the county title game at Hofstra.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
fox5ny.com

Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon

NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Latimer: Westchester is the 'blue wall' of the downstate suburbs

While there has been a lot of discussion about a red wave in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, there are signs that Westchester County has become something of a blue wall. Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul won office by a 5.8% margin. In Westchester, it appears that, unofficially (some absentee ballots have yet to be counted), she won by a 20-point margin, or just over 67,000 votes.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Curbed

The Office Is Half-Dead

After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In New York City

You are searching for the awesome hospital list in the New York City zone, right? I’ve given in this blog the awesome hospital list these are physically located in the New York City. Also, a direction map link from your area, and details area, Website details, Support Line, estimate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
