First Impressions: FSU rolls past Louisiana for 8th win of season
Florida State rolled to its eighth win of the season and its fourth dominating win in a row with a 49-17 win over the Louisiana on Saturday night. For the fourth consecutive week the Seminoles quickly proved they were the far superior team on the field as they did just about whatever they wanted offensively to take a 35-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. And defensively, FSU was just as dominant as it has been in its last three outings.
Notes, stats and storylines from FSU's rout of Louisiana
FSU (8-3) made quick work of Louisiana, which received a $1.4 million guarantee, scoring a season high in points. The Seminoles ran for 251 yards on 45 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry). They surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight game, and FSU ran for five touchdowns — giving them 25 and surpassing the 21 they accumulated in 2021.
FSU wearing alternate uniform look for Louisiana game
Once again, Florida State will be sporting an alternate uniform look for Saturday's noon home game (RSN) vs. Louisiana. The Seminoles will be wearing gold helmets, black uniforms and gold pants this season. It's the first time FSU has won its black jerseys this season. It's the eighth different uniform...
Osceola video: Scott, Ward, Lovett, Lundy
Florida State offensive lineman Robert Scott, running back Treshaun Ward, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and linebacker DJ Lundy talk after the 49-17 win over Louisiana. What has been the key for offensive line improvement?. "I'd say working together as a unit every day. We're choosing to come watch film together....
FSU basketball falls to 0-4 after hot start evaporates in loss to Florida
For a half, it looked like things might be better. The Florida State men’s basketball team, looking to avoid its first 0-4 start in 63 years, got off to an unbelievable start against rival Florida. They Seminoles were hot offensively, effective defensively and built a 17-point halftime lead over...
Column: No use waiting for the other shoe to drop. This FSU team is good
It’s ok to admit you were wondering when the other shoe was going to drop.The last two weeks have been rife opportunities for the Florida State football team to have a letdown. And we have had to s...
