Florida State rolled to its eighth win of the season and its fourth dominating win in a row with a 49-17 win over the Louisiana on Saturday night. For the fourth consecutive week the Seminoles quickly proved they were the far superior team on the field as they did just about whatever they wanted offensively to take a 35-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. And defensively, FSU was just as dominant as it has been in its last three outings.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO