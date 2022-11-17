ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Scarlet Nation

First Impressions: FSU rolls past Louisiana for 8th win of season

Florida State rolled to its eighth win of the season and its fourth dominating win in a row with a 49-17 win over the Louisiana on Saturday night. For the fourth consecutive week the Seminoles quickly proved they were the far superior team on the field as they did just about whatever they wanted offensively to take a 35-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. And defensively, FSU was just as dominant as it has been in its last three outings.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Notes, stats and storylines from FSU's rout of Louisiana

FSU (8-3) made quick work of Louisiana, which received a $1.4 million guarantee, scoring a season high in points. The Seminoles ran for 251 yards on 45 carries (averaging 5.6 yards per carry). They surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight game, and FSU ran for five touchdowns — giving them 25 and surpassing the 21 they accumulated in 2021.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

FSU wearing alternate uniform look for Louisiana game

Once again, Florida State will be sporting an alternate uniform look for Saturday's noon home game (RSN) vs. Louisiana. The Seminoles will be wearing gold helmets, black uniforms and gold pants this season. It's the first time FSU has won its black jerseys this season. It's the eighth different uniform...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Osceola video: Scott, Ward, Lovett, Lundy

Florida State offensive lineman Robert Scott, running back Treshaun Ward, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and linebacker DJ Lundy talk after the 49-17 win over Louisiana. What has been the key for offensive line improvement?. "I'd say working together as a unit every day. We're choosing to come watch film together....
TALLAHASSEE, FL

