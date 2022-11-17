ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Is Still 'Holding A Grudge' Against Prince Harry, Royal Expert Reveals: 'This Book Is Hanging Over Everyone's Head'

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Source: mega

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship may never be the same. Though the two chatted and hung out in September after Queen Elizabeth passed away at 96 years old, it doesn't seem like things are getting any better.

“In the very beginning, Harry was not allowed to wear his uniform — this was in the early days of the mourning period — but Andrew was and Edward was," royal author Christopher Andersen said.

“So obviously, there was an outcry as a result of that. Charles flipped and allowed him [Harry] to wear his uniform at the vigil of the grandchildren. But it never looked to me as if the Sussexes were comfortable during the funeral — they could hardly wait to get out," he continued.

Source: mega

According to Andersen, the brothers may never make up.

“And of course, I think William is still holding a huge grudge," he stated. “If there ever was a chance for them to mend things, I suppose that was it. But then again, this book is hanging over everyone's head.”

Andersen's revelations come after it was reported that the duo will most likely not attend Christmas at Sandringham, as Harry, 38, doesn't want to face his family prior to his book and Netflix docuseries release.

“Harry has been working hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimize the fallout caused by this book,” an insider told Us Weekly, noting that the 38-year-old is trying to stay “true to his principles” and keep his publishers “happy at the same time.”

“It’s been a very rough process,” the source admitted. “And very difficult for him to recount certain traumatic events from his childhood.”

Source: mega

Even though everything is set in stone, Harry is not looking back.

“And at this stage there are no regrets," the insider stated, adding that the prince “didn’t feel rushed and finished the manuscript on his own terms" and “had a great ghostwriter and edit team to work with.”

For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!

Comments / 31

Ruth Downam
2d ago

He wanted to trash the family, most normal families would disown that member also. There isn’t very many families out there that want that kind of drama all the time.No William is no saint. But being raised in the royal family he was expected to be perfect. Where Harry was aloud to get away with more. If he would have been smart he could of out shined his brother. It is all in the choices we make.

Reply
4
CarQ
2d ago

HARRY is the one with an issue. WilliamHas never said an unkind thing about his brother.

Reply(5)
9
Laurel Bozman
2d ago

backwards. Harry is still holding a grudge against William.

Reply
12
