eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb 2022 precinct votes in U.S. Senate, Governor’s races
With early voting starting this weekend and continuing into next week for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, we took a deeper look at the general election results in that race as well as the governor’s race in East Cobb precincts. While some parts of East Cobb have been trending...
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
Early voting in the runoff election between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock begins s...
Will you be able to vote on Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff? Depends on what county you live in
ATLANTA — Only a handful of counties so far have said they will offer Saturday voting in the Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says most of those locations are in metro Atlanta. Mike Hassinger with the Secretary...
WTVM
Local attorney weighs in on lawsuit to delay early in-person voting on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in Georgia will be able to go to the polls beginning this Saturday for early voting in the runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. That’s after an appeals court judge today denied a state motion to block an earlier ruling...
Ralston remembered at Georgia Capitol
ATLANTA — Tuesday, friends and state officials mourned the death of House Speaker David Ralston – who died last week at age 68. Ralston’s stature at the Capitol was evident with the placement of his coffin in the Capitol Rotunda -- and the treatment he got from friends and political rivals.
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
saportareport.com
Herschel Walker’s not ready for the Green Agenda, but it’s coming anyway
You wouldn’t exactly say this has been an issues-driven Senate race, but largely because Republican challenger Herschel Walker brings the subject up so frequently, energy and climate issues have been central to this campaign. “If we was ready for the green agenda I would raise my hand right now,...
A closer look: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker clash on abortion
MACON, Ga. — Throughout the U.S. Senate race, abortion and reproductive rights have been top of mind for many Georgia voters-- particularly after two ex-girlfriends of Republican candidate Herschel Walker said he paid for their abortions. Walker denied the allegations. 40 percent of the nearly 800 people who filled...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
WXIA 11 Alive
'When I was growing up my mother wasn't able to vote' | Douglas County early voters share why they showed up
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglas County became the first in Georgia on Tuesday to offer voters a chance to cast their ballot in the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and many were already at the polls before the sun was even fully up. It was a...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb County will hold early voting on Nov. 26 following judge’s ruling
Early voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at some DeKalb County locations for the U.S. Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R) following an order by a Fulton County Superior Court Judge on Nov. 18. The order clears the way for counties...
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’
At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
carolinajournal.com
Fresh off Beasley effort, Dave Matthews hosting concert for Warnock in Georgia
During the 2022 midterms, popular rock performers the Dave Matthews Band used their influence to encourage North Carolina voters to back Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, who ultimately fell far short of Republican Sen.-elect Ted Budd. And now, with one remaining race in play to determine the balance of the U.S. Senate, the band is once again hosting a concert to boost Democrat efforts — this time backing Georgia’s Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Brian Kemp campaigns with Herschel Walker in Cobb County
Recently re-elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned Saturday on behalf of former University of Georgia football star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is facing a Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. “Look, we cannot rest on our laurels here,” Kemp said to the Walker supporters...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta counties add Sunday early voting amid Democrat's lawsuit vs. Georgia
Lawyers for Raphael Warnock's campaign and the Democratic Party argued a judge should issue an emergency order to allow Saturday voting. The Georgia Attorney General's Office said the law is clear.
Georgia SNAP update | State says benefits should be processed for those in limbo
ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Human Services said on Wednesday that an issue holding up SNAP food assistance payments to many people, who have been stuck in limbo over the renewal process, should largely be resolved. According to DHS, people who have had their renewal paperwork completed for renewals...
Herschel Walker releases new ad targeting transgender athletes
CNN political commentator Scott Jennings reacts to Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's new ad targeting transgender athletes.
Lawmakers make history with first Georgia Hispanic Caucus
ATLANTA — Lawmakers are making history with the first Georgia Hispanic Caucus. Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Jason Anavitarte (R-Dallas) and. Representative-elect Rey Martinez (R-Loganville) announced the creation of the caucus on Thursday. The caucus is the state's first-ever legislative body dedicated to elevating Hispanic values and focusing on issues...
Memorial services announced for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston
ATLANTA — Public memorial services have been announced for the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. He passed away Wednesday, following an extended illness, at 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010. Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered...
