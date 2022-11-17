ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb 2022 precinct votes in U.S. Senate, Governor’s races

With early voting starting this weekend and continuing into next week for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, we took a deeper look at the general election results in that race as well as the governor’s race in East Cobb precincts. While some parts of East Cobb have been trending...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Ralston remembered at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — Tuesday, friends and state officials mourned the death of House Speaker David Ralston – who died last week at age 68. Ralston’s stature at the Capitol was evident with the placement of his coffin in the Capitol Rotunda -- and the treatment he got from friends and political rivals.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

A closer look: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker clash on abortion

MACON, Ga. — Throughout the U.S. Senate race, abortion and reproductive rights have been top of mind for many Georgia voters-- particularly after two ex-girlfriends of Republican candidate Herschel Walker said he paid for their abortions. Walker denied the allegations. 40 percent of the nearly 800 people who filled...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Fresh off Beasley effort, Dave Matthews hosting concert for Warnock in Georgia

During the 2022 midterms, popular rock performers the Dave Matthews Band used their influence to encourage North Carolina voters to back Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, who ultimately fell far short of Republican Sen.-elect Ted Budd. And now, with one remaining race in play to determine the balance of the U.S. Senate, the band is once again hosting a concert to boost Democrat efforts — this time backing Georgia’s Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Lawmakers make history with first Georgia Hispanic Caucus

ATLANTA — Lawmakers are making history with the first Georgia Hispanic Caucus. Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Jason Anavitarte (R-Dallas) and. Representative-elect Rey Martinez (R-Loganville) announced the creation of the caucus on Thursday. The caucus is the state's first-ever legislative body dedicated to elevating Hispanic values and focusing on issues...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

11Alive

