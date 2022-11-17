ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, GA

Comments / 5

Related
11Alive

Sisters missing in Lithonia, police asking for help

LITHONIA, Ga. — Two sisters in DeKalb County have gone missing, according to their police department. The department said that 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Reginae were last seen getting into a car near Evans Mill Raod on November 21. There was no last name provided for the two or a description of their clothing.
LITHONIA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy