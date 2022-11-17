LITHONIA, Ga. — Two sisters in DeKalb County have gone missing, according to their police department. The department said that 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Reginae were last seen getting into a car near Evans Mill Raod on November 21. There was no last name provided for the two or a description of their clothing.

LITHONIA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO