atlantanewsfirst.com
Family remembers Lyft driver shot and killed while working in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Peachtree Corners family is grieving the loss of their 31-year-old daughter who was killed while driving for Lyft Monday night. Police say Lauren Allen was shot after a 23-year-old fired at her car multiple times. According to authorities, Allen was dropping off a...
‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire. DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Reginald McDonald’s suspected killer is still on the loose. “He...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
'He had big dreams for a future that were cut short' | Family of 18-year-old killed in Kroger parking lot mourn his death
CONYERS, Ga. — The family of 18-year-old Nikeem "Snoop" Hargrove are remembering the young man who died after being shot and killed in a Henry County Kroger parking lot Friday night. They said his friend, who he had a recent falling out with, is the one now charged with...
Sisters missing in Lithonia, police asking for help
LITHONIA, Ga. — Two sisters in DeKalb County have gone missing, according to their police department. The department said that 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Reginae were last seen getting into a car near Evans Mill Raod on November 21. There was no last name provided for the two or a description of their clothing.
'They were scared and confused' | Volunteer saves car full of people stuck on train tracks
ATLANTA — A celebration Downtown almost turned tragic when a car load of Atlanta Hawks fans got stuck on the railroad tracks outside the arena. Thankfully, a local volunteer was just wrapping up his shift at the Georgia World Congress Center and helped get them all to safety. Rodney...
WXIA 11 Alive
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
Man arrested after ‘suddenly’ stabbing 2 people visiting mother’s home, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man went into his mother’s home and stabbed two people visiting her home on Sunday, DeKalb County police said. Police said 41-year Romes Biffle stabbed 70-year-old Lavon Draine and 35-year-old Ashley Hackett just before 3 p.m. at his mother’s home in the 4900 block of Wilkins Station Drive in Decatur.
Family identifies 23-year-old man killed in double murder in Midtown
ATLANTA — Family members have identified one of two victims in a deadly shooting in Midtown over the weekend as a 23-year-old man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of a shooting on at the Spectrum on Spring Apartments on Spring...
Meet the family who has supported Glenn Burns throughout his 40-year career at WSB-TV
ATLANTA — With his retirement day here, Channel 2 Action News is celebrating 40 years of Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns. Like us, so many of you consider Glenn part of the family. You invited him into your homes every evening and that’s possible thanks to the support of his own family.
Fire destroys Gwinnett home with no working smoke alarms, officials say
LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters spent the early morning on Tuesday putting out a large fire at a home in Lilburn. They say it started in the fireplace. Crews responded to the home along the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW just after 1 a.m. They said...
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
Man arrested month after security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Authorities have arrested a man they said shot and killed a security guard outside a DeKalb County lounge. Sheriff's office investigators arrested Quincy Tyler Walker on Sunday at a restaurant on Buford Highway, they said....
Neighborhood evacuated due to standoff at Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff that started Sunday night. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the active scene on Elizabeth Lane. The hours-long, ongoing standoff prompted residents to evacuate the neighborhood. Stay with us for...
After Mayor Dickens relocates last families, fire breaks out near Forest Cove Apartments
ATLANTA — Crews battled a large fire along Thomasville Boulevard near the recently vacated Forest Cove Apartments Tuesday evening. Crews responded to the area around 5:15 p.m. for the two-alarm fire, signaling more resources were needed to douse the flames. The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where a...
Woman says delivery driver also stole her package from front porch
KENNESAW, Ga. — A Cobb County family has filed a police report after they say they got a visit from a porch pirate who appears to be the same person who delivered the package. They say their Ring doorbell captured it all, and that video and audio help to...
Chrisleys’ daughter says she will have custody of 2 youngest children after couple goes to prison
ATLANTA — The Chrisleys’ 25-year-old daughter has revealed that she has custody of her brother and niece after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Savannah Chrisley released an emotional episode of her “Unlocked” podcast...
