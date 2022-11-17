ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of an electrical fire on Jamies Oak Court in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of an electrical fire on Jamies Oak Court in Green Township.
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel.
BETHEL, OH
WLWT 5

Crossroads annual food drive takes place this weekend around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Crossroads Church community is holding their annual food drive this weekend to help feed more than 100,000 people across Ohio and Kentucky. The 26th annual food drive will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 across the Greater Cincinnati area. Crossroads Oakley at 3500 Madison Road will hold its Food Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, Crossroads will hold another Food Drive in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
BUFFALO, NY

