FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Reports of a flipped vehicle on Kemper Meadow Drive in Forest Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a flipped vehicle on Kemper Meadow Drive in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of building being evacuated on Union Boulevard in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of a building being evacuated on Union Boulevard in West Chester. Several people are reportedly ill, unknown cause. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Symmes Township
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Symmes Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Monica Frye sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our online submission...
WLWT 5
Reports of an electrical fire on Jamies Oak Court in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an electrical fire on Jamies Oak Court in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Forest Park man stops at major I-75 crash, helps save truck driver’s life
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man leapt into action at a perilous interstate crash scene Wednesday, stayed there for hours and helped save the life of one of the drivers. The Good Samaritan is Rodney Jones Sr., a professional truck driver from Forest Park. The incident happened in the...
WLWT 5
Ohio AG: Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after shooting outside sheriff's office
FRANKFORT, Ohio — A suspect is dead and a deputy is in serious condition after a shooting outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. It happened around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a suspect and a deputy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the officer, identified...
WLWT 5
Crossroads annual food drive takes place this weekend around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Crossroads Church community is holding their annual food drive this weekend to help feed more than 100,000 people across Ohio and Kentucky. The 26th annual food drive will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 across the Greater Cincinnati area. Crossroads Oakley at 3500 Madison Road will hold its Food Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, Crossroads will hold another Food Drive in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WLWT 5
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The...
Fox 19
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers who recently resigned after not firing at an armed homicide suspect have new jobs in law enforcement. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he hired Austin Reed and Mark Bartlett as correction officers for the jail, which the sheriff’s office operates.
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
WKRC
Prosecutor warns of unintended effects, arrests under Beshear's medical marijuana order
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is pushing to make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, but some say the way he is doing it could result in people getting arrested and even ending up with felony charges, even though they think they are following the law. The governor...
WLWT 5
How easy will it be for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana? A look at laws in neighbor states
Despite a new order making it legal to possess, there will be challenges for Kentuckians to get medical marijuana. Currently, medical marijuana is not legal in Kentucky and therefore, isn't sold there. But new executive action allows people with certain conditions to have a small amount of it as long...
WLWT 5
KY governor's executive order allowing medical marijuana faces pushback
A move aimed at easing pain for Kentuckians is causing headaches for some lawmakers. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order allowing people who meet certain medical requirements to use a certain amount of medical marijuana for treatment. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. "You...
