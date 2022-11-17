Read full article on original website
Discover the Animals at the Petting Zoo in Newport, Oregon
Newport Discovery Zoo is a small hometown petting zoo centered on saving animals and giving them a better place to live. This Zoo has a lot to offer, with more than 100 animals on display, and is run only by volunteers.
yachatsnews.com
Yachats council approves request — and $70,000 — to create emergency shelter for homeless in church’s parking lot
YACHATS — With two votes — one unanimous, one not — the Yachats city council Wednesday approved and funded a $70,000 emergency shelter proposal for the city’s homeless. The proposal came from a church-based committee of volunteers after a deputy state fire marshal last month informed...
What are some free or cheap things to do with kids in Salem?
With the arrival of winter, my family and I have become reluctant to go out. But we have a lovely 8-year-old daughter who doesn't want to just be bored at home for the weekend after a full week of school. We're trying to find some fun or free activities for families in Salem, any suggestions?
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man recounts Foster Lake rescue
What began as a run-of-the-mill day on Foster Lake for avid fisherman Tony Ramirez turned quickly into a near-drowning incident, with the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District coming to the 28-year-old’s rescue. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Ramirez, a Lebanon resident and 2012 Sweet Home High School graduate, pushed...
What did your government do for the homeless people in Salem?
Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
KATU.com
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
What’s the best grocery store in Salem?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Salem? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
1 dead, 2-year-old among 4 hospitalized after Hwy 99W crash
One person was killed and four others, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured in a collision on Highway 99 West near Monmouth Thursday evening.
ijpr.org
Thu 8:30 | Underground History digs into shocking Oregon murder... in 1895
There has been a lot of discussion about crime during the just-completed election cycle. The power of crime to shock has been diminished by the prevalence of it in the modern world. So think how shocking it was in 1895 when a young man in Brownsville, Oregon shot and killed...
kezi.com
Man hospitalized after alleged assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore.-- A man is hospitalized after an alleged assault on a Lane Transit District bus Saturday morning. Police said the assault happened around 9 a.m. This was on the EMX stop on 11th east of Kincaid. Fire and police responded to the scene and said the male victim was...
KVAL
Clear skies give Oregonians rare opportunity to view Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
kezi.com
Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
kptv.com
Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District. At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k
The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
polkio.com
Salem man gets life sentence in West Salem deadly shooting
A Salem man received a life sentence Nov. 10 after a jury found him guilty of murder for a 2021 fatal shooting. According to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, Jonathan Alexis Gonzales-Salcido, 25, was sentenced to a 25-year prison term, which he must serve in full before he can petition the state’s parole board to be considered for release.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., Nov. 16
On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 6:36 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales (30) of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red Freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper (40) of Lebanon. The Freightliner truck is owned by the Lebanon Fire Department and is commonly known as a “pumper truck”. Prior to the collision the Toyota was reported to be driving erratically and impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Gonzales sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Kemper received minor injuries. Hwy 20 was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department and ODOT.
yachatsnews.com
Longtime singer/songwriter now living in Newport with 300 titles to his credit, performs Saturday and Sunday at PAC
NEWPORT — Songwriter Rand Bishop is not, by his own admission, much of a sport about aging. But he is realistic and not without a sense of humor. So, a few years ago, when Bishop took his parents to the movies and his father offered to pay, Bishop reminded him, “Three seniors, Dad.”
