ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US and Russia clash over responsibility for missile strike

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NM2zO_0jDfYeqw00
World News

The US and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the UN Security Council over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border.

UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo called the incident “a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation” of the nine-month war in Ukraine.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council: “This tragedy would never have happened but for Russia’s needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.”

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia countered, accusing Ukraine and Poland of trying “to provoke a direct clash between Russia and Nato”.

The US and Albania had called for a council update on the situation in Ukraine last week, and the meeting was dominated by Tuesday’s missile strike in Poland that killed two farm workers.

Mr Nebenzia pointed to statements by Ukraine’s president and Polish officials initially indicating Russia was responsible.

Nato’s chief and Poland’s president said on Wednesday there is no indication it was a deliberate attack, and was likely a Soviet-era projectile launched by Ukraine as it was fending off Russian missiles and drones that savaged its power grid and hit residential buildings.

Ms DiCarlo told the council that it was Russia’s “most intense bombardments” since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, and the impact “can only worsen during the coming winter months”.

She reiterated that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law, noted that “heavy battles” are continuing in eastern Donetsk and Luhansk and told council members “there is no end in sight to the war”.

She also warned that “as long as it continues, the risks of potentially catastrophic spillover remain all too real”.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield called the barrage of more than 90 missiles that rained down on Kyiv and other cities and targets devastating civilian infrastructure “a deliberate tactic” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He seems to have decided that if he can’t seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze the country into submission,” she said.

Poland’s ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski told the council “those innocent people would not have been killed if there had been no Russian war against Ukraine”.

And Britain’s UN ambassador Barbara Woodward said: “We should be clear that this is a tragedy that indisputably stems from Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion. And its inhumane assault on civilians across Ukraine.”

But Mr Nebenzia said he wanted to remind those blaming Russia that what Moscow calls its “special military operation” would not have been needed if the Minsk agreements after the upheaval in Ukraine in 2014 that called for a degree of self-rule for the Russian-backed separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east had been fulfilled, and had not led to an eight-year war.

Addressing the West, Mr Nebenzia also said there would be no military action “if you had not interfered and did not supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition” and encouraged Ukraine “to strive for peace on realistic terms rather than fuel its feverish fantasies about the possibility of victory over Russia, for the sake of which the Zelensky regime is senselessly throwing tens of thousands of its soldiers into the meat grinder”.

As for the missile attacks, Mr Nebenzia said: “If you reacted to the terrorist actions of the Ukrainian special forces against Russia, we would not be forced to conduct precision strikes on infrastructure.”

“But since you’re acting as you’re acting, while the Kyiv regime is taking credit for non-existent military prowess, we are forced to achieve the goals set for the special military operation by weakening the military potential of Ukraine.”

Ms Woodward strongly disagreed, telling the council: “We are in no doubt that Ukraine will prevail in the face of Russia’s aggression.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russian missile shot down over Kyiv ‘contained nuclear warhead dummy’

A Russian missile downed over Kyiv was originally intended to carry a nuclear payload, according to Ukrainian officials quoted by local media. Instead, a nuclear warhead dummy was installed on the Kh-55 rocket, which was shot down on Thursday, the Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the Ukraine-based Defence Express outlet.
newschain

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along Finland’s long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three-kilometre (1.8-mile) stretch of the fence will be erected at a crossing...
newschain

Dutch court convicts three over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard the aircraft as it flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions, along with the life...
newschain

Nuclear threat from Iran ‘more advanced than ever before’, James Cleverly warns

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has warned that the threat from Iran’s nuclear programme is “more advanced than ever before”. Addressing an international security conference in Bahrain on Saturday, Mr Cleverly accused the Tehran regime of spreading “bloodshed and destruction” around the world. He warned that...
newschain

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 83 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short...
newschain

UK considering Swiss-style links with EU – report

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU. The Sunday Times reports that the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.
The Independent

Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU

A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer Swiss-style relationship with the European Union following reports the government is considering putting the UK on a path towards that destination. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. Asked about reports that plans for more frictionless trade with Europe requires moving to a Swiss model over the next decade, Mr Barclay said: “I don’t support that”. He added that he did not “recognise” the reports. He told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on...
AFP

Turkey's high-stakes campaigns in Syria

Turkey has launched a string of offensives in neighbouring Syria since 2016 targeting Kurdish militias, Islamic State group jihadists and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. - Peace Spring - Turkey launched a broad air and ground assault against Kurdish militias in northeastern Syria after former President Donald Trump controversially withdrew US forces from the region in October 2019.
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Tory MPs demand fuel duty freeze amid warning of a 12p rise in March

Tory MPs are demanding an assurance from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that he will not go ahead with a planned rise in fuel duty following a warning it would add 12p to the price of a litre of petrol or diesel. In its latest economic forecasts, the Office for Budget Responsibility...
newschain

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told. Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021. The trial continued...
newschain

North Korea shows off Kim Jong Un’s daughter at missile launch site

North Korea has unveiled the little-known daughter of its leader Kim Jong Un at a missile launch site – attracting keen attention on a fourth-generation member of the dynastic family that has ruled North Korea for more than seven decades. The North’s state media said on Saturday Mr Kim...
newschain

UN climate negotiators approve compensation deal for poorer nations

Negotiators have approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. But an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts. After that vote,...
newschain

£1.5 billion ‘extra help’ for the Scottish Government, says Chancellor

The Scottish Government will receive £1.5 billion in “extra help” as a result of the autumn statement, Jeremy Hunt has said. On Thursday the Chancellor announced tax hikes and spending cuts in a bid to tamp down the inflationary pressures caused, in part, by Liz Truss’s mini budget.
newschain

Elon Musk to restore Donald Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

Elon Musk has said he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter. The move would reverse a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
newschain

Twitter confirms 140 redundancies in Ireland

Twitter has confirmed 140 redundancies in Dublin, the Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said. Leo Varadkar declined to speculate if more job losses could be on the way. “We did receive, at long last, the redundancy notice from Twitter today in the department, it’s about 140 redundancies,” he...
newschain

Sir Keir Starmer plans to abolish House of Lords

Sir Keir Starmer would abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister. The proposal, reported by The Observer, would be part of a plan to “restore trust in politics” and would see Labour holding a consultation on the composition and size of a new chamber as well as more immediate reform of the current and often-criticised appointments process.
newschain

Not the World Cup for all that FIFA promised – GayGooners make Qatar protest

Arsenal’s GayGooners supporters group have called on FIFA to make the 2022 World Cup the last to take place in a country that persecutes members of the LGBTQ+ community. The group held a protest outside the Qatar embassy in London on Saturday at the same time as FIFA president Gianni Infantino was hosting a media conference defending the decision to take the finals to the Middle East.

Comments / 0

Community Policy