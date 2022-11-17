Read full article on original website
Regular firearms bear season opening soon: Here’s what hunters need to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –The statewide regular firearms bear season of 2022 will be underway starting this Saturday, and there are a few things the Game Commission wants hunters to know. The season opens from Nov. 19 through Nov. 22, including Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Only one bear may be taken during the […]
Lancaster Farming
Available Butchers Hard to Find as Processors Struggle to Keep Up with Deer Season Demand
Donald Bobeck knows how busy his butcher shop will be when Pennsylvania’s statewide rifle deer season opens Nov. 26, and he’s preparing for the physical toll. “I’m already geared up, that I won’t be sleeping much for a couple of weeks,” said Bobeck, who owns Bobeck’s Deer Processing in Monongahela, Washington County.
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Pa. core samples to get new, $6M home
The core samples, experts said, are important tools to understanding how Pennsylvania’s geology could support carbon capture and sequestration efforts. The post Pa. core samples to get new, $6M home appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
abc27.com
1.7M Pennsylvanians expected to travel this Thanksgiving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An estimated 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving. According to AAA of Central Pennsylvania, the number of holiday travelers is expected to reach close to pre-pandemic levels. “I suppose if gas prices were just a little bit less, that might...
Gilson Snow preparing for the busy season
NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Now that the weather is getting colder, skiing and snowboarding are on people's minds, especially the team at Gilson Snow. "Pennsylvania is the sixth-highest density state in the country for snowboarders and skiers. There is just an extraordinary community of snowboarders and skiers in Pennsylvania, some amazing destinations here," Nick Gilson said.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
therecord-online.com
Support for Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans is still lacking
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania has the better part of a million veterans living within the commonwealth, but support for them can be lacking. “I don’t like that veterans have to take care of veterans,” Rep. Joe Webster, D-Collegeville, said, noting a lack of centralized support. “Our nation should be taking care of these veterans. It shouldn’t fall to a 501(c)(3) or a group of guys just helping a veteran down the street … Our nation asks for the full measure – we’re not then taking care of them when they have sacrificed greater than the average citizen.”
Natural gas leak in western Pa. stopped after 11 days
Company estimates it may have lost 100 million cubic feet of gas a day. A leak at a natural gas storage site in Western Pennsylvania has been stopped after more than a week. The Rager Mountain storage site started spewing natural gas Nov. 6, according to a statement from its owner, Canonsburg, Pa.-based Equitrans Midstream. A crew brought in by the company “successfully flooded the well, which stopped the flow of natural gas,” Equitrans spokeswoman Natalie Cox said in an email.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State
We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
PennLive.com
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hits parts of New York, Pa.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground in places and a driving ban keeping people off the roads in the Buffalo area. The worst snowfall was expected in Buffalo,...
whio.com
Photos: Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof
Speeding car lands on Pennsylvania roof Police said that speed was a factor in the crash. (Tunkahannock Township Police Department)
Survey: Pennsylvania is the sixth-worst state in the nation when it comes to potholes
YORK, Pa. — In a result that will come as a shock to precisely zero Pennsylvania drivers, a recent survey conducted by Quote Wizard by Lending Tree determined the Keystone State is among the worst in the nation when it comes to potholes. Pennsylvania checks in at No. 6...
wtae.com
$5 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at Giant Eagle Market District in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A $50 scratch-off lottery ticket revealed a $5 million prize for a lucky player in Allegheny County. The winning ticket in the $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off game was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside along Centre Avenue, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Oddee
Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two
You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman
UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
