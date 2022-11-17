Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
Related
Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire
Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.
mocoshow.com
Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
wfmd.com
Fire Which Damaged Home In Williamsport Ruled Accidental
House on Hickory School Rd. in Williamsport (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Williamsport, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Williamsport Thursday morning. Just before 8:30 AM, fire fighters responded to 11020 Hickory School Road for a house fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing...
WDEL 1150AM
One dead, one seriously hurt, in Cecil County house fire
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in the Elkton area that killed one person and critically injured a second. The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road. Firefighters found a woman outside of the house with critical...
wfmd.com
Body Found In Apartment Building Following Explosion In Gaithersburg Identified
Authorities say he committed suicide. Chief Marcus Jones, Montgomery County Police Department, speaking to reporters on Friday (Photo from Montgomery County Police Department) Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police have identified the man whose body was found in an apartment building in Gaithersburg which exploded on Wednesday morning. He’s Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 38.l.
wnav.com
Five Vehicle Crash Kills Annapolitan and Puts a Driver in the Jennifer Road Lockup
A deadly five-vehicle crash killed a 68-year-old Annapolis man named Brian Mahaney, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, that collided, according to State Troopers, with a 2009 Honda Accord that was allegedly driving the wrong way on I97, at Route 32. State police say that a total of five vehicles...
mocoshow.com
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
1 dead, 1 injured after car water rescue
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and another was injured after a car ended up in the water following a crash. Park Police responded to the scene in the area of Columbia Island around 9:20 p.m. D.C. Fire and Rescue boats were dispatched to assist with the rescue. The crash involved one car […]
Woman arrested for allegedly driving while impaired in fatal 5-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while under the influence, in a five-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 shortly...
foxbaltimore.com
2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
Here's What We Know About The Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex That Injured Three Teens
Two teens were airlifted and a third was transported to Maryland trauma centers following a shooting at a Harford County apartment complex. Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to Cranberry Run Apartments in the 300 block of Stevens Circle, where there was a reported shooting.
wfmd.com
Body Found In Building Damaged By Explosion In Gaithersburg
The number of injuries has jumped to 14. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones (Photo from MontCoShow MCS) Gaithersburg, Md (KM) A body was found at the site of the explosion Wednesday morning of the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg. That announcement was made Thursday night by Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein who said the corpse was located inside a building after a canine alert.
Maryland Road-Rage Suspect Wanted After Tailgating, Cutting Victim With Knife
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attacked a victim with a knife during a road rage incident in Edgewater, authorities say. The incident happened in the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 8 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.
Nottingham MD
Critical injuries reported after person struck following I-95 crash
——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 that was followed by a pedestrian being struck. The initial crash was reported at around 7 a.m. along southbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and I-695 and involved multiple vehicles. Multiple lanes were closed...
Nottingham MD
Vehicle backs into building in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a building in White Marsh. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that a vehicle had backed into a commercial building in the 11100-block of Pulaski Highway. Crews are...
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
WGAL
Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
foxbaltimore.com
3 women caught stealing in Columbia, suspect used pepper spray to flee, police say
HOWARD CO (WBFF) — Three women were caught in the act of stealing from two separate stores in Columbia and one of the suspects used pepper spray on employees in order for the group to flee the scene. On Thursday, at around 2:10 an employee at Nordstrom Rack on...
Man dead, suspect arrested following overnight stabbing in Glen Burnie
A suspect is in custody for allegedly stabbing a man to death overnight Thursday in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County Police said they responded to a residential complex on Benesch Circle around 4am.
Witness Sought After Trespassers Spotted Outside Area Of Harford County House Fire: Officials
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is attempting to track down a woman who possibly witnessed trespassers who may have information about a massive weekend blaze that left a Harford County home with extensive damage. First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned...
Comments / 0