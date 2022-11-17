ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire

Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Which Damaged Home In Williamsport Ruled Accidental

House on Hickory School Rd. in Williamsport (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Williamsport, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Williamsport Thursday morning. Just before 8:30 AM, fire fighters responded to 11020 Hickory School Road for a house fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing...
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
WDEL 1150AM

One dead, one seriously hurt, in Cecil County house fire

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in the Elkton area that killed one person and critically injured a second. The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road. Firefighters found a woman outside of the house with critical...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Body Found In Apartment Building Following Explosion In Gaithersburg Identified

Authorities say he committed suicide. Chief Marcus Jones, Montgomery County Police Department, speaking to reporters on Friday (Photo from Montgomery County Police Department) Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police have identified the man whose body was found in an apartment building in Gaithersburg which exploded on Wednesday morning. He’s Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 38.l.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

1 dead, 1 injured after car water rescue

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and another was injured after a car ended up in the water following a crash. Park Police responded to the scene in the area of Columbia Island around 9:20 p.m. D.C. Fire and Rescue boats were dispatched to assist with the rescue. The crash involved one car […]
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Body Found In Building Damaged By Explosion In Gaithersburg

The number of injuries has jumped to 14. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones (Photo from MontCoShow MCS) Gaithersburg, Md (KM) A body was found at the site of the explosion Wednesday morning of the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg. That announcement was made Thursday night by Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein who said the corpse was located inside a building after a canine alert.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Nottingham MD

Critical injuries reported after person struck following I-95 crash

——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 that was followed by a pedestrian being struck. The initial crash was reported at around 7 a.m. along southbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and I-695 and involved multiple vehicles. Multiple lanes were closed...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle backs into building in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a building in White Marsh. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that a vehicle had backed into a commercial building in the 11100-block of Pulaski Highway. Crews are...
WHITE MARSH, MD
WGAL

Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy