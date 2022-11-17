Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
KHQ Right Now
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
koze.com
Moscow Homicide Update
Learned Kaylee and Madison used a private party for a ride home from Grub Truck at approximately 1:40 a.m. On the evening of November 12th, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a local bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on November 13th. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video at a local food vendor called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used Uber from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
Threat assessment psychologist speaks on Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The search continues for the killer of four University of Idaho students as investigators try to piece together details. Moscow Police have said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, and this is likely a targeted attack. It was shared by Moscow PD on Friday that the coroner stated that the four victims were...
‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
Post Register
Autopsies of the 4 UI students completed
BOISE, Idaho — Update: The Latah County Coroner tells CBS that the killings seemed "personal." The autopsy revealed that a large knife appears to be the murder weapon, but it is not clear who was killed first. She also told The Moscow-Pullman Daily news, there were possible defensive wounds...
koze.com
Autopsies Confirm Murdered U of I Students Were Stabbed By Large Knife
Autopsies conducted on the four University of Idaho students murdered Sunday confirmed all were killed by stabbing. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt believes the act was carried out with a large knife, and the four victims were killed sometime after 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Mabbutt said it is unknown who was...
Clarkston Woman Facing DUI Charges After 17-Year-Old Flown to Spokane With Injuries From Crash
CLARKSTON - A 78-year-old Clarkston woman is being charged with DUI and Vehicular Assault following a collision on Highway 129/Riverside Drive, near Swallows Park in Asotin County, that injured a 17-year-old. According to the Washington State Patrol, Marlene Driscoll was traveling southbound in a 2019 Lexus RX at around 8:00...
koze.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Force Lockdown at Lewis-Clark State College
Three of armed robbery suspects in the Normal Hill area of Lewiston forced Lewis-Clark State College, Jenifer Middle School, the old Lewiston High campus and elementary schools Webster, Whitman and McSorley were locked down for nearly an hour this morning. An alert from the college advised people to remain indoors...
koze.com
LPD Seeks Public Help in Locating Second Normal Hill Burglary Suspect
The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Forrest Kodi Riley of Lewiston, in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Riley is a white male, 5’ 07” tall with a slender build, brown eyes, and brown hair....
KHQ Right Now
Arrest made in armed robbery in Lewiston, police investigating additional suspects
LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect was arrested on Thursday after an armed home robbery left one victim injured. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), the robbery was reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17. Officers responding to the scene on 1st Ave. discovered one victim with minor injuries who stated the robber had taken items from the home.
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Charged with Neglect Following Death of Mother
A Lewiston woman has been charged with felony neglect of a vulnerable adult after the alleged victim died. 37-year-old Cindi Williams is accused of neglecting her 72-year-old mother Connie Williams, who died Saturday. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be considered following an autopsy.
University of Idaho 'discussing options' for students after Thanksgiving break
BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the academic leadership team at the University of Idaho are discussing options pertaining to class participation, following the Thanksgiving break. According to an email sent to students over the weekend, they will be receiving communication early next week about what options will be available...
KXLY
Lewiston Police arrest woman accused of neglecting mother, causing her death
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police arrested a woman accused of neglecting her mother, which caused her to die. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a medical call at a home on 7th Street and Stewart Avenue on Friday. Firefighters and medical personnel found an unconscious 72-year-old woman who was...
Fish and Game Seeking Information on Three White-Tailed Deer Shot and Left to Waste South of Potlatch
POTLATCH, ID - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste near Rock Creek Road south of Potlatch, ID. According to the IDFG, the first deer was found on September 18, 2022, and the second and third...
koze.com
Vandals Meet Idaho State in Battle of the Domes, Cougars in Tucson for Match Up with Arizona
The University of Idaho football team closes out the regular season Saturday afternoon with the annual “Battle of the Domes” game at Idaho State. The 21st ranked Vandals are 6-4 overall, and 5-2 in Big Sky play. The Bengals have struggled all season, and have an overall record of 1-9, and are 1-6 in league.
koze.com
Lewiston Police Need Your Help
Sgt. Koeper is looking for your help in identifying these two subjects related to an incident at North 40 on 11-6-2022. If you know them please contact Sgt. Terry Koeper at 208-746-0171. re LPD 22-L17611.
koze.com
U of I Memo Offers Help To Students
This is a memo sent to students at the University of Idaho:. As you head into fall recess, it may be hard to turn your focus away from the events of this week. We are all keeping Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and their families in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
Portion of 13th Street in Clarkston to be Closed Saturday as Avista Crews Replace Power Poles
CLARKSTON - On Saturday, November 19, Avista crews will replace multiple power poles in Clarkston. This work will require the closure of 13th Street between 16th Avenue and Belmont Way between the hours of 5:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Additionally, all the ramps will be closed in the area of...
Comments / 0