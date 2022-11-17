ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Moscow Homicide Update

Learned Kaylee and Madison used a private party for a ride home from Grub Truck at approximately 1:40 a.m. On the evening of November 12th, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at a local bar called The Corner Club at 202 N. Main Street, in downtown Moscow, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on November 13th. At approximately 1:40 a.m., Kaylee and Madison were seen on video at a local food vendor called the “Grub Truck” at 318 S. Main Street and used Uber from downtown to arrive at their 1122 King Road residence at 1:45 a.m.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Threat assessment psychologist speaks on Moscow murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — The search continues for the killer of four University of Idaho students as investigators try to piece together details. Moscow Police have said they don’t believe there is a threat to the community, and this is likely a targeted attack. It was shared by Moscow PD on Friday that the coroner stated that the four victims were...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Autopsies of the 4 UI students completed

BOISE, Idaho — Update: The Latah County Coroner tells CBS that the killings seemed "personal." The autopsy revealed that a large knife appears to be the murder weapon, but it is not clear who was killed first. She also told The Moscow-Pullman Daily news, there were possible defensive wounds...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Autopsies Confirm Murdered U of I Students Were Stabbed By Large Knife

Autopsies conducted on the four University of Idaho students murdered Sunday confirmed all were killed by stabbing. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt believes the act was carried out with a large knife, and the four victims were killed sometime after 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Mabbutt said it is unknown who was...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Armed Robbery Suspects Force Lockdown at Lewis-Clark State College

Three of armed robbery suspects in the Normal Hill area of Lewiston forced Lewis-Clark State College, Jenifer Middle School, the old Lewiston High campus and elementary schools Webster, Whitman and McSorley were locked down for nearly an hour this morning. An alert from the college advised people to remain indoors...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

LPD Seeks Public Help in Locating Second Normal Hill Burglary Suspect

The Lewiston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Forrest Kodi Riley of Lewiston, in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Riley is a white male, 5’ 07” tall with a slender build, brown eyes, and brown hair....
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Arrest made in armed robbery in Lewiston, police investigating additional suspects

LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect was arrested on Thursday after an armed home robbery left one victim injured. According to Lewiston Police Department (LPD), the robbery was reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17. Officers responding to the scene on 1st Ave. discovered one victim with minor injuries who stated the robber had taken items from the home.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Charged with Neglect Following Death of Mother

A Lewiston woman has been charged with felony neglect of a vulnerable adult after the alleged victim died. 37-year-old Cindi Williams is accused of neglecting her 72-year-old mother Connie Williams, who died Saturday. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be considered following an autopsy.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Police Need Your Help

Sgt. Koeper is looking for your help in identifying these two subjects related to an incident at North 40 on 11-6-2022. If you know them please contact Sgt. Terry Koeper at 208-746-0171. re LPD 22-L17611.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

U of I Memo Offers Help To Students

This is a memo sent to students at the University of Idaho:. As you head into fall recess, it may be hard to turn your focus away from the events of this week. We are all keeping Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and their families in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
MOSCOW, ID

