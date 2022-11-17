Read full article on original website
Related
MJF becomes AEW World Champion with a little help from a surprising ally
Welp, it’s official: AEW has a new World Champion. That’s right, after having Jon Moxley work his behind off in place of CM Punk on not one but two separate occasions, forgoing his planned vacation each time, AEW has a new sheriff in town, and he’s “Better than you, and you know it.” Taking the […] The post MJF becomes AEW World Champion with a little help from a surprising ally appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jungle Boy settles the score with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear
There was a time when Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were one of the biggest babyface tag teams in AEW. Two-thirds of the now-defunct Jurassic Express alongside Marko Stunt, JB, and Luchasaurus, won dozens of matches, beat many of the top tag teams in AEW, and even won the tag team championships after securing the W […] The post Jungle Boy settles the score with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0