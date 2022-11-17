Fortnite has introduced Big Battle LTM but it’s a mess. Fortnite created the Big Battle LTM, pitting 40 players vs. 40 players. It’s not even the biggest game mode they’ve done but it certainly is an ambitious one. It changes the dynamic of the game and puts it on its ear. Instead of small units or solo combat, it’s now asking entire swathes of people to play together to try and win the day.

7 HOURS AGO