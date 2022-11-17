Read full article on original website
Fortnite’s new Big Battle LTM is a mess for players
Fortnite has introduced Big Battle LTM but it’s a mess. Fortnite created the Big Battle LTM, pitting 40 players vs. 40 players. It’s not even the biggest game mode they’ve done but it certainly is an ambitious one. It changes the dynamic of the game and puts it on its ear. Instead of small units or solo combat, it’s now asking entire swathes of people to play together to try and win the day.
Fortnite made it easier to explore the island outside of Battle Royale
Fortnite is making it easier to explore the island outside of Battle Royale. One of the things Fortnite has always needed to do a better job of was letting players explore the Fortnite island at their own leisure. Players are always so rude in Battle Royale, constantly trying to eliminate anyone they see. Like that’s the point of the game or some….oh.
4 other iconic video game vehicles we want in Fortnite besides the Octane
Fortnite has brought in the Octane from Rocket League. Fortnite bringing in the Octane into the game was a great idea, even if it isn’t the best car for Battle Royale. The idea of such an iconic car like that making its way to such an iconic game is a gaming crossover for the ages. We just hope it’s not the only one.
4 other Fortnite vehicles we want in Rocket League besides the Whiplash
Rocket League has brought in the Whiplash from Fortnite but what other vehicles do we want?. Rocket League and Fortnite swapped cars, with the Octane popping up in Fortnite and the Whiplash in Rocket League. That was a cool concept, made possible because both games are now under the Epic Games umbrella.
