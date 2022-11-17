Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix game-time decision with right foot injury, did not suffer any breaks: Source
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is a game-time decision with a right foot injury but did not suffer any broken bones or knee ligament injuries during last week’s loss to Washington, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Nix leads the country in completion percentage (72.9%), has thrown...
Oregon faces another top 10 third down offense in Utah; will Ducks show improvement?
Oregon’s beleaguered defense, which has lacked consistent pass rush and been awful at getting off the field on third down, will face yet another offense that prevents pressure on the quarterback and ranks in the top 10 at moving the chains against Utah. The No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1...
Bo Nix, No. 12 Oregon Ducks tough out grueling win over No. 10 Utah: Game at a glance
Bo Nix out-dueled Cameron Rising in a test of mettle and grit in which Oregon responded to a gut-wrenching loss to Washington last week that ended its College Football Playoff hopes, and got some redemption for its two losses to Utah last season. Playing through an right foot injury that...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Utah
No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ ninth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “That was a lot of fun and man we made some mistakes, but...
Washington Huskies: Game 11 vs. Colorado – TV, Weather, Injuries, More
For Game 11, the Washington Huskies host Colorado for the final home contest of 2022. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 11 of the Washington Huskies football season. For the second to last game of 2022, UW hosts Colorado. Whether you are making the trip to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, we have Washington fans covered.
What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill penalized for targeting for second time in 3 weeks
Oregon safety Jamal Hill was penalized for targeting for the second time in three games. Hill was called after a replay-initiated review of a tackle of Utah running back Tavion Thomas midway through the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Autzen Stadium with the No. 12 Ducks leading the No. 10 Utes 14-3.
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes
We are live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 12 Oregon and No. 10 Utah. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as a three-point favorite, Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by as much as 2.5, but the line has flipped back to UO minus-1, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has flipped due to the uncertainty of Bo Nix’s status.
Oregon Ducks OL Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk, Steven Jones, WR Chase Cota in pads during pregame against Utah
Oregon offensive linemen Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk and Steven Jones and receiver Chase Cota are all in full pads during pregame warmups for Saturday night’s game against Utah. Forsyth and Walk each left last week’s game against Washington due to right shoulder and right foot injuries, respectively. Jones has missed the last eight games due to a foot injury and Cota missed the last two games due to injury.
Oregon State without Jaydon Grant, Alex Austin, Jack Colletto, others against Arizona State
Oregon State will be without several starters Saturday, including veterans Alex Austin and Jaydon Grant, when the Beavers play Arizona State at 11:15 p.m. in Sun Devil Stadium. More than a handful of key players were injured during last Saturday’s game against California. Among those who left the Cal...
No. 23 Oregon State easily overcomes injuries to pound Arizona State 31-7: ‘These guys didn’t bat an eye’
In one respect, Saturday might have been No. 23 Oregon State’s greatest challenge of the season. Hard to tell from the scoreboard, a thorough 31-7 thrashing of Arizona State, a game that OSU easily controlled on both sides of the ball. Who knew the defense was down two defensive...
Oregon State rides Damien Martinez, Ben Gulbranson to easy 31-7 win over Arizona State: Game at a glance
Damien Martinez and Ben Gulbranson put on a show Saturday afternoon at Sun Devil Stadium as No. 23 Oregon State routed Arizona State 31-7 in Tempe, Arizona. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Gulbranson completed 15 of his first 17 passes to lead the Beavers’ assault. The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won their eighth game for the first time since 2012.
No. 23 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils football score updates, live stream, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (11/19/22)
Oregon State looks for a rare win Saturday at Arizona State when the Beavers play the Sun Devils at 11:15 a.m. in Tempe, Arizona. Since 1972, OSU is 1-19 in road games against Arizona State. The lone win came in 2009. Follow along here for live updates as the game...
Jorell Saterfield pours in 25 as Portland State hands Oregon State its first loss, 79-66
Portland State dominated the final seven minutes to break up a close game and beat Oregon State 79-66 Saturday night in Gill Coliseum. Jorell Saterfield hit four three-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Portland State, which handed the Beavers (3-1) their first loss of the season. The Vikings (2-2)...
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (8-2); Kyle Whittingham, 18th year (152-72) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch this...
Beavers, Ducks, Pilots runners earn All-America honors at NCAA cross country championships
Runners from the Oregon State Beavers, Oregon Ducks and Portland Pilots gained All-America status at the NCAA cross country championships Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The team results were not as rosy but were still respectable. The Ducks men’s team finished 16th of 31 teams in the men’s 10k race. The...
Oregon women’s basketball signee Samantha Wagner expected to enroll in January, redshirt
Oregon will have one of its 2023 signees earlier than originally expected, but she won’t be playing for the Ducks this season. Samantha Wagner, a four-star wing from San Antonio who committed to and signed with UO earlier this month, announced she’d be graduating high school early and enrolling in college in January.
Jerry Allen on Utah @ Oregon, Bo Nix availability, Pac-12 race + more
Oregon PxP voice Jerry Allen joins The Drive to preview the weekend’s big game, Utah matching up with the Ducks, Bo Nix ready to go(?), Dan Lanning’s first season, Pac-12 without LA + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700,...
The 377 teammates of Cam McCormick, the longest tenured Oregon Duck
Oregon seventh-year tight end Cam McCormick will be among the players recognized during the team’s Senior Day ceremonies tonight at Autzen Stadium before the No. 12 Ducks take on No. 10 Utah. McCormick, who has earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, has an additional year of eligibility he stated he...
Washington vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
