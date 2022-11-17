ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Utah

No. 12 Oregon defeated No. 10 Utah 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ ninth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “That was a lot of fun and man we made some mistakes, but...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Washington Huskies: Game 11 vs. Colorado – TV, Weather, Injuries, More

For Game 11, the Washington Huskies host Colorado for the final home contest of 2022. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 11 of the Washington Huskies football season. For the second to last game of 2022, UW hosts Colorado. Whether you are making the trip to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, we have Washington fans covered.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 10 Utah was defeated by No. 12 Oregon 20-17 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kyle Whittingham recapped the Utes’ third loss of the season. Below is a brief transcript of Whittingham’s postgame press conference. KYLE WHITTINGHAM. Opening statement…. “Tough, hard-fought football game. Very close, obviously score-wise, statistically, just...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes

We are live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 12 Oregon and No. 10 Utah. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as a three-point favorite, Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by as much as 2.5, but the line has flipped back to UO minus-1, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has flipped due to the uncertainty of Bo Nix’s status.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks OL Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk, Steven Jones, WR Chase Cota in pads during pregame against Utah

Oregon offensive linemen Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk and Steven Jones and receiver Chase Cota are all in full pads during pregame warmups for Saturday night’s game against Utah. Forsyth and Walk each left last week’s game against Washington due to right shoulder and right foot injuries, respectively. Jones has missed the last eight games due to a foot injury and Cota missed the last two games due to injury.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State rides Damien Martinez, Ben Gulbranson to easy 31-7 win over Arizona State: Game at a glance

Damien Martinez and Ben Gulbranson put on a show Saturday afternoon at Sun Devil Stadium as No. 23 Oregon State routed Arizona State 31-7 in Tempe, Arizona. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Gulbranson completed 15 of his first 17 passes to lead the Beavers’ assault. The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won their eighth game for the first time since 2012.
CORVALLIS, OR
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BOULDER, CO
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy