Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Yellow River bridge on Access Road reopens to traffic
COVINGTON — The bridge spanning the Yellow River on Access Road reopened Thursday afternoon after work to replace it was completed. The bridge had been closed since Oct. 18, 2021, when work began to dismantle it. The day after work began, a span of the bridge collapsed, killing one construction worker and seriously injuring another.
accesswdun.com
Hall County invites public to ribbon cutting for Tadmore Park
Hall County Government is inviting the public to attend a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of Tadmore Park located on Tadmore Park Drive off of Gillsville Highway at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. The park has been closed for the past 11 years due to budget cuts due...
DeKalb County hosting pre-Thanksgiving food giveaway
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, just in time for Thanksgiving. ...
Large truck swallowed by South Fulton sinkhole, road closed 'indefinitely,' officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed "indefinitely" as they make repairs and investigate further. They said the water lines are managed...
gwinnettcitizen.com
NEW to Gwinnett: Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field
Check out the drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field!. This event opens Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 1st. Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field (Photos by Bruce Johnson)
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents evacuated after 14 apartment units were damaged in Athens fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents are without a home after 14 units were damaged due to a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens Friday afternoon. At about 5:30 pm., Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a fire at 2360 West Broad St. Officials have since said the fire has been extinguished.
Forsyth County EMT killed in ambulance crash mourned by coworkers
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A community is grieving over the loss of an EMT killed in a crash while driving her ambulance. Gina Ayers, 57, died after a car hit the ambulance head-on on Canton Highway in Forsyth County Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
57-Year-Old Gina Ayres Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 20 In Forsyth County on Thursday just before 7 a.m. According to the GSP, a central EMS Ambulance was heading to an emergency call with its sirens activated when it entered the center turn lane to bypass traffic.
Two critically injured in multiple-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Forsyth County
Four people are injured, two critically, after a multiple-vehicle crash on Canton Highway(Image by Scott Rogerson for Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) Four people are injured, two critically, after a multiple-vehicle crash on Canton Highway (SR 20) just west of Bethelview Road in Forsyth County. The crash happened at around 6:51 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Athens apartments
ATHENS, Ga. - Firefighters in Athens spent Friday evening battling an apartment fire at the University Oaks apartments. Flames could be seen shooting about 20 feet from the 2-story structure located in the 2300 block of West Broad Street. Firefighters say crews quickly made their way through the structure to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from Thanksgiving Day and now 2,000 families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings thanks to a local law firm and a Lithonia church. After hours of standing...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville to host annual Jingle Mingle
The City of Gainesville‘s beloved Jingle Mingle is making its annual return to spread holiday cheer just in time for the 2022 holiday season. Jingle Mingle is free to the community and will be on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. on the historic Gainesville square. The event is hosted by...
Update: victim of multiple vehicle crash in Forsyth County dies of injuries
The ambulance driver involved in a multiple-vehicle crash the morning of Thursday, November 17 has died(Image by Scott Rogerson for Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) STORY UPDATE: The ambulance driver involved in a multiple-vehicle crash the morning of Thursday, November 17 has died.
Barrow Co man struck by vehicle, killed in Forsyth Co
A man from Barrow County is killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says 76 year-old Salvador Ramirez of Auburn was struck by a truck. The truck driver is not expected to face charges in the accident. From WSB. A man...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality
WALTON COUNTY (Nov. 16, 2022) Branson Meeler, 20, of Walton County did not survive a single vehicle crash on Sims Bridge Road on Tuesday night. His next of kin have been notified. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said GSP was asked to investigate the...
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
accesswdun.com
Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County to host 70th annual Charity Ball
Members of the Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County will host their 70th annual Charity Ball event on Saturday, December 3. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Platinum Celebration’, according to a press release. Decorations for the event will include throwback photos and mid-century décor as a nod to the League’s 70 years of achievement promoting volunteerism and supporting women in the community.
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured Wednesday evening, according to police.
