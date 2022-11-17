ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Yellow River bridge on Access Road reopens to traffic

COVINGTON — The bridge spanning the Yellow River on Access Road reopened Thursday afternoon after work to replace it was completed. The bridge had been closed since Oct. 18, 2021, when work began to dismantle it. The day after work began, a span of the bridge collapsed, killing one construction worker and seriously injuring another.
COVINGTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County invites public to ribbon cutting for Tadmore Park

Hall County Government is inviting the public to attend a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of Tadmore Park located on Tadmore Park Drive off of Gillsville Highway at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. The park has been closed for the past 11 years due to budget cuts due...
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents evacuated after 14 apartment units were damaged in Athens fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents are without a home after 14 units were damaged due to a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens Friday afternoon. At about 5:30 pm., Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a fire at 2360 West Broad St. Officials have since said the fire has been extinguished.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway

MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Athens apartments

ATHENS, Ga. - Firefighters in Athens spent Friday evening battling an apartment fire at the University Oaks apartments. Flames could be seen shooting about 20 feet from the 2-story structure located in the 2300 block of West Broad Street. Firefighters say crews quickly made their way through the structure to...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from Thanksgiving Day and now 2,000 families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings thanks to a local law firm and a Lithonia church. After hours of standing...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville to host annual Jingle Mingle

The City of Gainesville‘s beloved Jingle Mingle is making its annual return to spread holiday cheer just in time for the 2022 holiday season. Jingle Mingle is free to the community and will be on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. on the historic Gainesville square. The event is hosted by...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality

WALTON COUNTY (Nov. 16, 2022) Branson Meeler, 20, of Walton County did not survive a single vehicle crash on Sims Bridge Road on Tuesday night. His next of kin have been notified. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said GSP was asked to investigate the...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County to host 70th annual Charity Ball

Members of the Junior League of Gainesville-Hall County will host their 70th annual Charity Ball event on Saturday, December 3. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Platinum Celebration’, according to a press release. Decorations for the event will include throwback photos and mid-century décor as a nod to the League’s 70 years of achievement promoting volunteerism and supporting women in the community.
GAINESVILLE, GA

