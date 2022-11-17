Read full article on original website
How Democratic wins in key toss-up seats helped stave off the ‘red wave’
The expected Republican steamroll in the midterms never materialized, due to concerns over abortion rights and a mobilized Democratic base
Ohio Republicans want a taller wall for those who disagree on abortion, gerrymandering
Imagine 59 percent of Ohioans voting for abortion rights, an end to gerrymandering or any other issue and losing. Yes, losing. That could happen as Ohio's powerful Republican supermajority works to further consolidate its chokehold on state government and silence the public's voice. ...
‘Extremists didn’t make it’: why Republicans flopped in once-red Arizona
The state rejected hardline rhetoric amid historic turnout by young and Latino voters
