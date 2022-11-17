‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3, Episode 8: How to watch for free, time, TV channel (11/16/22)

Read full article on original website
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will be have Nassir Little in the rotation Saturday night against Utah. Little had been listed as questionable with calf soreness. The only two rotational players out are Keon Johnson (hip pointer) and Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning),. The Blazers (10-5) and Jazz (11-6)...
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
Pac-12 college football Week 12 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels for Oregon Ducks vs Utah, more
Pac-12 games up and down the west coast kick off today as we arrive at Week 12 of the college football season. The No. 12 ranked Oregon Ducks will be trying to bounce back this week with a win over another ranked team when they host the Utah Utes to highlight the action taking place on Saturday, November 19.
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
Salt Lake City family loses almost everything in house fire
A family was displaced from their home on the west side of Salt Lake City after a fire in the middle of the night, and although they all got out safely, they're now left with almost nothing.
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
ksl.com
Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase
FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (8-2); Kyle Whittingham, 18th year (152-72) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch this...
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
saltlakemagazine.com
Les Madeleines Announces Closure
For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
kslnewsradio.com
Choir announces three pilot programs to help reach more people
SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday changes it is making to spread its music throughout the world. Additionally, it is changing its mission, and implementing pilot programs to help reach a greater number of people. President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
Gephardt Daily
Utah man sentenced in DUI death of ‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn’s father, sister
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17 (Gephardt Daily) — A man found guilty of three counts of automobile homicide — DUI, and one count of driving under the influence, has been sentenced on the four third-degree felonies. Myron Millsap Barlow, 40, faces zero to five years in prison for each...
ksl.com
Walking in Ogden's Christmas village winter wonderland
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah's Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa's village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden's Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the "must-see" holiday attraction in northern Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Vehicle traveling close to 100 mph crashes in Bountiful, one dead
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — On Nov. 18, a Woods Cross Police Department officer identified a red vehicle traveling close to 100 mph around 9:15 p.m. in Bountiful, Utah. With no headlights on, the vehicle hit a curb, lost its back tire, and struck another car going Southbound on 500 West, 620 South.
kjzz.com
Qualtrics X4 announces Ryan Reynolds as high-profile keynote speaker
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The keynote speaker for 2023's Qualtrics X4 Summit has been announced - and you'll probably recognize him. Qualtrics CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Smith tweeted out Thursday that said well-known actor Ryan Reynolds will be their first keynote speaker. The event is set for March...
Gephardt Daily
New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60
TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
