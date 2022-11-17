Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination
Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best. Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the...
WSFA
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army in Montgomery Launches 2022 Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army in Montgomery has launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign with a kickoff event outside the Sam’s Club on Friday afternoon. Alabama News Network brought you live coverage, which included school musical groups and a heartfelt request on behalf of the Salvation Army for both donations and volunteers.
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
lowndessignal.com
Drive-thru Thanksgiving food distribution gives back to Lowndes County communit
Lowndes County Probate Judge Lashandra Myrick partnered with Sheriff Chris West to host their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway, handing out whole chicken hens and bundles of collard greens on Saturday. Citizens and volunteers donate funds to support the effort, Myrick said. The sheriff’s office purchases meat with donations and the...
selmasun.com
Health concerns lead to closing of Swift Drug after 106 years
After 106 years of serving Selma and surrounding areas, Swift Drug is closing its doors for good. “I’ve been here 50 years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” current owner Buddy Swift said. But he said heath concerns are forcing him to close the store on Broad Street.
alabamanews.net
State School Report Card Released, First Since Start of Pandemic
The Alabama State Department of Education has released the first report card on the performance of schools and school systems since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The 2021-22 report card includes public and charter schools statewide. The results are mixed based on factors including achievement, growth, graduation rate and student absenteeism.
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14
• Theft was reported on Holtville Road. • Theft was reported on Rivercrest Drive. • Theft was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on McDonald Drive. Nov. 9. • Theft was reported on Main Street. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street.
WSFA
Search underway for missing Perry County man
PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jimmy Ray Coley, 74, was last seen at his Marion residence on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He is described as 5′8″ tall, weighing about 110 lbs. with hazel eyes and gray or partial gray hair.
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army of Montgomery receives large donation from Montgomery Head Start
The Salvation Army of Montgomery received a huge donation thanks to a local organization. The Montgomery Community Action Head Start presented the Salvation Army with over 29,000 pounds of canned goods. The non-perishable items were collected during a can food drive in October. Parents of students 2-5 years old collected...
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
wbrc.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
WSFA
Selma school, city leaders host forum to address dangers to youths
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of leaders from the city of Selma, Dallas County, and Selma City Schools is calling on the community to “save the youth.”. The cry for help comes after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital on Nov. 8 during a campus emergency.
WSFA
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
WSFA
2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are facing charges after a pursuit in Montgomery that resulted in two separate crashes. According to Montgomery police, the pursuit began around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Maxwell Boulevard and Whitman Street after officers tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle. Police said the suspects...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police: Suspects in Stolen Vehicle Lead Officers on Chase
Montgomery police say two suspects in a stolen vehicle led them on a chase Friday morning. Police say at about 10:30, they tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Maxwell Boulevard at Whitman Street. They say the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The suspects...
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
Comments / 0