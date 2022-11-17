Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs confirm something a lot of people have been wondering about
The Kansas City Chiefs have faced a problem throughout this season and it hasn’t really gotten better, which recently brought a lot of people to ask one specific question. The trade deadline passed a few weeks ago, and the Chiefs were able to finesse the New York Giants into basically giving them a future star wide receiver.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
NFL Odds: Panthers vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The Carolina Panthers will head to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens to face off in a great clash at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Ravens prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Panthers defeated the Falcons 25-15 on Thursday Night...
Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans
The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7
With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles! The Chargers host the Chiefs for an AFC West battle with playoff implications! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Chargers prediction and pick. The Chiefs are atop the division with a (7-2) record after taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars...
atozsports.com
Signs are already pointing a major trade for the Packers in the offseason
There are already signs that the Green Bay Packers could be making a major trade this offseason. Or maybe I should say there are signs that Green Bay might be forced to make a trade. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is in his third season in the NFL and he’s still...
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
atozsports.com
Chiefs star makes comment that should make Kansas City fans smile big all week
Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce made a comment this week that should leave KC fans with a big smile on their faces. The Chiefs traded for wide receiver Kadarius Toney late last month. Toney was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
FOX Sports
Injuries at receiver a concern for both Chiefs, Chargers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs...
Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick
“I don’t think there’s a player in the country that gets more attention on the defensive side than Will Anderson does on a weekly basis." The post Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs Will Be Down Two Starting Wide Receivers This Sunday
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be down two of their top pass-catchers for this week's divisional clash on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs have ruled wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the contest, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Fellow starter Mecole Hardman will miss ...
DeMarcus Lawrence drops injury truth bomb that won’t please Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is working his way back to full health in order to suit up for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, but that might be easier said than done. Lawrence, who already missed two practices with the Cowboys this week leading to the Vikings showdown,...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 11: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Before you set your NFL Week 10 fantasy lineups, check out the busts, breakouts, sleepers, and more from the Sportscasting NFL experts. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 11: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Elijah Moore pulls shocking 180 after Jets trade request
It appears disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore is in a good head space for the New York Jets. If so, the timing couldn’t be better. The Jets can move into first place in the AFC East if they defeat the New England Patriots on Sunday. Moore apparently had a...
Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts have seen a ton of turnover on the coaching staff throughout the season. The Colts parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich, bringing aboard Jeff Saturday to replace him and take over as the interim HC. Amid the frequent changes, Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne expressed some […] The post Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Titans’ Matchup
As the Green Bay Packers prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans tonight in a very clear must-win game at Lambeau Field, there are major injury issues that will hamper their chances of a win. Among those injury issues are Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs, Eric Stokes, and Randall Cobb. Thankfully, they received some huge injury news just before game time.
atozsports.com
There’s new evidence that Mike Vrabel never forgets anything
Tennessee Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel is one of the best leaders in the entire NFL. He has been the model of consistency since his arrival in Nashville. Year after year, the Titans continue to be contenders among the AFC. Vrabel is also known as one of the most...
Jim Harbaugh provides positive Blake Corum injury update
The Michigan Wolverines received a scare from the Illinois Fighting Illini in their last game prior to their confrontation with the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the game by a 19-17 margin. However, the big issue for the Wolverines was a knee injury suffered by star running back Blake Corum. A significant play here: Blake Corum […] The post Jim Harbaugh provides positive Blake Corum injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
