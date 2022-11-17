ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

atozsports.com

Chiefs confirm something a lot of people have been wondering about

The Kansas City Chiefs have faced a problem throughout this season and it hasn’t really gotten better, which recently brought a lot of people to ask one specific question. The trade deadline passed a few weeks ago, and the Chiefs were able to finesse the New York Giants into basically giving them a future star wide receiver.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans

The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7

With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm

The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Injuries at receiver a concern for both Chiefs, Chargers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts have seen a ton of turnover on the coaching staff throughout the season. The Colts parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich, bringing aboard Jeff Saturday to replace him and take over as the interim HC. Amid the frequent changes, Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne expressed some […] The post Reggie Wayne’s honest take on Colts replacing Frank Reich with Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

There’s new evidence that Mike Vrabel never forgets anything

Tennessee Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel is one of the best leaders in the entire NFL. He has been the model of consistency since his arrival in Nashville. Year after year, the Titans continue to be contenders among the AFC. Vrabel is also known as one of the most...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Jim Harbaugh provides positive Blake Corum injury update

The Michigan Wolverines received a scare from the Illinois Fighting Illini in their last game prior to their confrontation with the Ohio State Buckeyes, winning the game by a 19-17 margin. However, the big issue for the Wolverines was a knee injury suffered by star running back Blake Corum. A significant play here: Blake Corum […] The post Jim Harbaugh provides positive Blake Corum injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

