‘The Amazing Race’ Spoilers Reveal the Season 35 Locations — and Europe Isn’t on the Route

Although The Amazing Race 34 has yet to finish airing on CBS, fans are already looking ahead to The Amazing Race 35 . Fans have spotted producers filming the next season in recent weeks, and it appears the production has concluded. Read on to discover spoilers regarding the route of The Amazing Race 35 .

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Amazing Race 35 .]

CBS hasn’t announced ‘The Amazing Race 35’

Although social media tells us that CBS has renewed The Amazing Race for season 35, the network has yet to make the announcement. However, there is no reason to worry about the future of the reality competition series.

The news that CBS had renewed The Amazing Race for season 34 came a week after the season 33 finale. So perhaps they are waiting for season 34 to conclude before sharing news about the next installment.

Since there hasn’t been an official renewal, there isn’t a premiere date for The Amazing Race 35 . If we had to make an educated guess, we would say that the next season will air next spring. Survivor 44 premieres on Wednesday, March 1, with a special two-hour episode. So perhaps The Amazing Race 35 will begin airing in the following weeks.

Spoilers indicate where the teams travel in ‘The Amazing Race 35’

With the help of social media spottings of the cast and crew filming The Amazing Race 35 , one fan congregated route spoilers in a Reddit thread. And it looks like the race won’t return to Europe next season.

The locations are:

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Guatapé, Colombia

Medellín, Colombia

Santiago, Chile

Córdoba, Argentina

Possibly another city in Argentina

Montevideo, Uruguay

Bridgetown, Barbados

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Río Yásica, Dominican Republic

Philadelphia, USA

The original poster wrote, “There may or may not have been two legs in Argentina. However, the timeline suggests there is. Despite the limitedness of this route, it visited two new countries, five new cities in previously visited countries, and broke the record for longest time in between visits of a country with 30 seasons when they visited Uruguay.”

The starting line will be in Puerto Vallarta, similar to how The Amazing Race 34 began in Munich, Germany. And this will be the first time the cast and crew travel outside Europe in post-COVID times.

Fans comment on the route

In a previous Reddit thread that only had a handful of the route spoilers for The Amazing Race 35 , fans reflected on the change of scenery.

One Reddit user wrote, “As a native Spanish speaker, I’m just imagining what a huge advantage it would be. I’d feel like I really lucked out if I competed, lol. And I’m looking forward to all the Spanish being incorporated into the show!”

“They haven’t been to Uruguay since season 5!” a fan commented. “And Dominican Republic and Barbados are brand new!”

Another person pointed out, “For the most part still seems relatively centralized so far, so we might still be stuck with a charter …. This location list is very different from the last two seasons, though, and not at all euro-centric, so it’ll be a nice change of pace from the last few seasons for sure.”

“I’m actually excited to see this!” someone else said. “I mean, relatively speaking, it’s a little unbalanced, but I was really hoping to see a season not focused in Europe for a change.”

The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.