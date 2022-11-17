ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Millions impacted by Adderall shortage: Here’s what we know

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tom Palmer
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMZX2_0jDfWbYr00

( NewsNation ) — Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is in short supply and people are struggling to fill their prescriptions.

The shortage was confirmed last month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which said in a statement “there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand.”

Teva, the most prolific generic producer of the drug, said it has experienced ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays. The company expects the supply problems to last through March, according to an October Bloomberg report .

A rise in demand for the drug is also to blame for the shortage, according to a report from Axios citing pharmaceutical research firm IQVIA figures showing skyrocketing total Adderall prescriptions in the U.S.

Michigan family sues Navy Pier after boy, 8, injured in fall

In 2021, Adderall, both generic and branded, was prescribed 41.4 million times in the U.S. This is up more than 10% from 2020, according to IQVIA.

Reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal suggest an ADHD diagnosis, and therefore an Adderall prescription, became easier to obtain and more popular during the pandemic.

ADHD services are becoming readily available online in response to a growing awareness of mental health and an increasing demand for telehealth.

Some online services diagnosed people with ADHD remotely, after a 30-minute video call, according to The Wall Street Journal . The report states this is much faster than a typical diagnosis from an in-person psychiatrist.

Online tools have made obtaining an ADHD diagnosis a lot easier and perhaps too easy, according to a CNET report, which asks, “Does TikTok have you convinced that you have ADHD?”

Fentanyl vaccine may have been discovered: Researchers

As more people than ever are filling prescriptions for Adderall, the shortage is impacting millions of longtime ADHD patients. Those without access to the medication are now wondering what comes next.

Until the shortage is relieved, an extended-release version of Adderall is available, according to the FDA , and is an alternative for patients, pending approval by a doctor.

If you’re having a hard time filling your prescription, ask your pharmacist or doctor about a suitable substitute.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Markets Insider

The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.

There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
Medical News Today

Why does cocaine make you poop?

Cocaine may make some people have bowel movements. However, it may not necessarily be the drug, cocaine hydrochloride, that affects the digestive system. It may be due to other ingredients. Street dealers lace cocaine with other additives and drugs that can make a person need to go to the bathroom....
scitechdaily.com

Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction

Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Markets Insider

Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vogue Magazine

What You Need to Know About Ozempic: the Diabetes Drug Fueling Hollywood’s Harmful Weight-Loss Obsession

“Oh, oh, oh, Ozempic,” croon the voices in an oft-aired commercial for the Type 2 diabetes drug, Ozempic by Novo Nordisk. The jingle is sung to the tune of “Magic” by the 1970s band Pilot—which is fitting: With its reported ability to cause rapid weight loss as a side effect to blood-sugar management, the drug has been hailed as a miracle treatment by those in the know. “Patients consider it a wonder drug,” says New York dermatologic surgeon Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, who, like many doctors, is being asked about it with a dizzying frequency. “Other than Viagra and Botox, I’ve seen no other medication so quickly become part of modern culture’s social vernacular.”
Queen City News

Who is Special Counsel Jack Smith?

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations that could lead to charges being filed against former President Trump.
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

How To Stop Drinking Cold Turkey

More than 17 million people in the United States suffer from an alcohol use disorder, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that almost 40 million engage in risky, binge-drinking patterns. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a...
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy