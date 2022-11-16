ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Inflation rates dropped in October: Is this a light at the end of the tunnel?

By Ashley Nash
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYpcQ_0jDfWXyp00
Produce for sale at Reams Food Store in Sandy on Sept. 23, 2022. The October Inflation Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics seems to have offered a glimmer of hope to consumers, reporting that inflation rates did not rise as they were expected to during the month. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The October Inflation Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics seems to have offered a glimmer of hope to consumers, reporting that inflation rates did not rise as they were expected to during the month.

In October, the consumer price index dropped to 7.7%, lower than the 7.9% analysts originally predicted, and down from 8.2% in September, according to The New York Times .

Related

Crunching the numbers

October’s report hinted that the worst of inflation may be behind us, with the month's 7.7% increase being the lowest increase since January, which sat at 7.5%.

Following the recession of 2008, the CPI has sat roughly around the 2% level, with a few low points in 2014, according to the statistics bureau . After a sharp drop to 0.1% in May 2020, the CPI experienced whiplash in 2021, as inflation began to climb at historic rates, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022. While October’s drop to 7.7% may feel like a breath of fresh air from the rest of this year, it's still a far cry from the pre-pandemic rates.

Although inflation seems to be slowing, shelter prices were still on the rise last month. October’s CPI report shows that the price of shelter made up half of the monthly increase of all items, rising at the highest rate since 1990. Energy rose 1.8% in October after falling for three months prior, and over the last 12 months has risen by 17.6%.

On a lighter note, food prices increased by only 0.6% in October, as opposed to a 0.8% increase in September. The report states that food at home prices — food from grocery stores — increased by only 0.4%, the smallest increase since December 2021.

However, CNBC states, the decline in annual inflation rates doesn’t mean that the price of goods is lowering — it means that the prices aren’t increasing as fast.

Looking ahead

According to Business Insider , analysts at JPMorgan predict that by Sept. 2023, the overall core inflation rate — excluding food and energy prices — could drop down to a 3.4% year-over-year rate, which is a stark drop from October’s 6.3% core rate.

However, members of the Federal Reserve are hesitant to celebrate an end to the yearlong grasp inflating prices has had on Americans. According to The New York Times , “A single month of moderate improvement in the data was not enough to make central bankers confident that still-rapid price increases will quickly fade, especially after more than a year and a half of stubborn inflation and frequent false dawns.”

Returning to ‘normal’

During a press conference earlier this month with Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, said that the fed is “strongly committed” to bringing the nationwide inflation rate back down to 2%, which is considered a “healthy” inflation level for the economy. He said that the fed is equipped with “the tools we need and the resolve it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses.”

However, in order for inflation to eventually drop to that 2% goal, the Federal Reserve does not plan on pausing the increase of interest rates.

During the press conference , Powell stated, “It’s very premature in my view to think about or be talking about pausing our rate hike. We have a ways to go. ... We need ongoing rate hikes to get to that level.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Fed officials crushed investors' hopes this week

Investors sleuthing for clues about what the Federal Reserve will decide during its December policy meeting got quite a few this week. But those hints about the future of monetary policy point to an outcome they won't be very happy about.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
msn.com

Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
electrek.co

Tesla sees drop in buyer interest, survey says – we might know why

A new survey shows a significant drop in consumer interest in buying Tesla vehicles, and we might know the reason why. Kelley Blue Book has released its latest Brand Watch survey, and the company claims that it points to “plummeted” shopper interest in Tesla vehicles:. Meanwhile, shopper interest...
Fox Business

Affordability squeezing homebuyers’ wallets as builders face 'worst-case scenario'

The leader of the nation's largest trade association for homebuilders, on Thursday, warned of a "worst-case scenario" facing some housing markets as homebuyers get squeezed. "Right now, in almost no market in this country, can a homebuilder build a house that is affordable for a first-time homebuyer," National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "We can't do it. The costs that are on us make it impossible."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried and His Ties to Democrats

Former cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried sought to court the favor of Democrats during the 2022 midterm election cycle by making massive donations. His political action committee gave over $23 million to the Democratic Party while the 30-year old founder of the now-insolvent crypto brokerage FTX gave $13 million personally to both the Democrats and Republicans.
WASHINGTON STATE
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) drops to near value stock level, says analyst

The beating that Tesla’s stock (TSLA) has been through has brought it down to near value stock level, says a Morgan Stanley analyst. Tesla has been delivering record numbers of vehicles, revenue, and profit lately, but it’s not being reflected in its stock performance. The Tesla (TSLA) stock is down over 30% since August:
Daily Mail

Retirement savings plunge 23% from a year ago due to stock market volatility - with the average Fidelity 401(k) dropping below six figures to $97,200

Market volatility continues to take a toll on retirement savers in the US, with the typical 401(k) down 23 percent from a year ago, according to new industry data. Fidelity Investments reported on Thursday that its average 401(k) balance stood at $97,200 at the end of the third quarter, down from $103,800 in June and $126,100 one year ago.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy