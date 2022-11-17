ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Time will soon stop for Chicago watch repair and key shop: 'The demand just isn't there'

By Carolina Garibay
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vy4vd_0jDfWIzA00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Chicago key and watch repair shop is permanently closing after more than 40 years of business

Keys to Time co-owner Arthur Alekno says it'll be hard to say goodbye to customers before the shop at 233 N. Michigan Avenue closes permanently next Wednesday.

The venture started in 1976 as a key-duplicating service, with watch repair added at the request of customers.

"I will miss the interaction with people and just being able to help people,” he said.

His wife, Kathy Alekno, said the volume of business they were used to has not returned, even as the pandemic wanes. She says people aren’t coming downtown as often because of remote work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2At5FG_0jDfWIzA00
The Aleknos have been operating their shop since 1976. Photo credit Carolina Garibay

“The demand just isn’t there,” she said.

She said customers have been saddened to learn Keys to Time is closing.

"They're disappointed, but they were glad they got here before we closed,” she said.

