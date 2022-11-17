ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Imagine Passes Now Sold Out

Disneyland Resort opened Magic Key pass sales yesterday, but now the Believe and Imagine tiers are no longer available. Believe passes sold out earlier today. Imagine passes are now sold out. The Imagine tier, only available to Southern California residents, is the lowest tier for $449. It includes 2 park...
ANAHEIM, CA
disneydining.com

Could a Mask Mandate Return to Popular Universal Resort?

It has been more than 2 years since the world first learned about the highly contagious and deadly virus, COVID-19. Since then, more than 6 million people have died from the virus, and the way we live in the world has changed. During the height of the pandemic, everyone was encouraged to stay at home, wear masks, and socially distance themselves from those who were not a part of their “bubble”.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

After brief pause, Disneyland resumes sale of Magic Key annual passes

ANAHEIM, Calif. — After pausing the sale of new passes, Disneyland has resumed selling its Magic Key annual pass program for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Starting this morning, Disney is offering three of the four Magic Key passes:. For $1,599, the Inspire Key would allow a passholder to...
ANAHEIM, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Anaheim, CA

Anaheim may be primarily known for Disneyland, but this city also boasts many recreational spots. Located in Orange County, California, this city bristles with life through its convention activities and exquisite dining centers. To top it all off, most of its walkable shopping districts are free to the public!. Before...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More

Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around. We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives. And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in...
BUENA PARK, CA
disneytips.com

Community Starts Memorial Fund for Disney Cast Member Killed By Drunk Driver

Help A Hero has created a memorial fund for the loved ones of a young Disney Cast Member and her father who lost their lives when a drunk driver struck their car. It’s a horrible story to have to share for a community typically surrounded by the joy and magic that Disney can add to our lives. One such magic maker tragically lost her life in a reckless and preventable accident just a short time after starting a position at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin

Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is located at 1091 Old Irvine Blvd., Tustin, CA 92780.
TUSTIN, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
realcombatmedia.com

December 1st Fight Club OC MMA & Boxing Show is Set For Costa Mesa, CA

Let’s keep the momentum going after five straight sellouts with a solid six bout fight card for our final December 1st Fight Club OC show. This December 1st show is currently Sold Out, tickets may become available after the weigh ins, if not 50 standing room only wristbands will be sold for $30 starting at 10am on Thursday, December 1st by calling (949) 760-3131.
COSTA MESA, CA
crankyflier.com

Southwest Chooses Variability, Route Cuts in Orange County Shuffle

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California has a very confusing and strange slot program. Each year, there is a passenger cap that requires juggling flights based on a variety of factors. Oddly enough, it rewards airlines for not filling airplanes. The 2023 plan has been released, and it’s another bad year for Southwest. The airline has been forced to make deep cuts, and those were filed by the airline last weekend. As always, it’s fascinating to see which flights got the axe.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The Santa Ana Winter Village will return from Dec. 8 to Jan. 8

The second annual Santa Ana Winter Village will once again bring holiday joy and festive fun to the Orange County Civic Center’s Plaza of the Flags from Dec. 8 through Jan. 8. This City of Santa Ana event will allow participants of all ages to enjoy an outdoor ice-skating...
SANTA ANA, CA

