Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Holiday Snack Molecules Return to Avengers Campus for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Hank, Janet, and Scott have been busy at the Pym Tasting Lab coming up with a new version of the holiday snack molecules so Avengers Campus can join in on the Festival of Holidays. Menu for Pym Tasting Lab at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. Snack Molecules...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Imagine Passes Now Sold Out
Disneyland Resort opened Magic Key pass sales yesterday, but now the Believe and Imagine tiers are no longer available. Believe passes sold out earlier today. Imagine passes are now sold out. The Imagine tier, only available to Southern California residents, is the lowest tier for $449. It includes 2 park...
disneydining.com
Could a Mask Mandate Return to Popular Universal Resort?
It has been more than 2 years since the world first learned about the highly contagious and deadly virus, COVID-19. Since then, more than 6 million people have died from the virus, and the way we live in the world has changed. During the height of the pandemic, everyone was encouraged to stay at home, wear masks, and socially distance themselves from those who were not a part of their “bubble”.
spectrumnews1.com
After brief pause, Disneyland resumes sale of Magic Key annual passes
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After pausing the sale of new passes, Disneyland has resumed selling its Magic Key annual pass program for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Starting this morning, Disney is offering three of the four Magic Key passes:. For $1,599, the Inspire Key would allow a passholder to...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Anaheim, CA
Anaheim may be primarily known for Disneyland, but this city also boasts many recreational spots. Located in Orange County, California, this city bristles with life through its convention activities and exquisite dining centers. To top it all off, most of its walkable shopping districts are free to the public!. Before...
NBC Los Angeles
Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More
Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around. We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives. And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in...
disneytips.com
Community Starts Memorial Fund for Disney Cast Member Killed By Drunk Driver
Help A Hero has created a memorial fund for the loved ones of a young Disney Cast Member and her father who lost their lives when a drunk driver struck their car. It’s a horrible story to have to share for a community typically surrounded by the joy and magic that Disney can add to our lives. One such magic maker tragically lost her life in a reckless and preventable accident just a short time after starting a position at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
Al’s Hot Chicken to Heat Up Huntington Beach
This will be the first Orange County outpost for owner Almasri Abdal's rapidly expanding brand.
Solita Tacos & Margaritas Opens in Anaheim
Solita Tacos & Margaritas currently operates three locations in Southern California
More Moves in the Works for EggBred
Franchisee Peter Song is in talks to secure a lease in Huntington Beach.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
foxla.com
Couple brutally beaten in Dodger Stadium parking lot after Elton John concert
LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating after a viral video surfaced showing a Los Angeles couple in their 60s brutally beaten in the Dodger Stadium parking lot by a group of people following an Elton John concert. LAPD officials confirmed they are investigating the battery incident that occurred in the...
newsantaana.com
New ALDI grocery store now open in Tustin
Tustin, California – ALDI, one of the country’s most trusted grocers,* is now open in Tustin with food (and more) that the whole family will love, all at great prices. The new store in Tustin will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is located at 1091 Old Irvine Blvd., Tustin, CA 92780.
Maison Cafe + Market to Expand in Dana Point
This will be the second Dana Point location for the concept.
nomadlawyer.org
Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
realcombatmedia.com
December 1st Fight Club OC MMA & Boxing Show is Set For Costa Mesa, CA
Let’s keep the momentum going after five straight sellouts with a solid six bout fight card for our final December 1st Fight Club OC show. This December 1st show is currently Sold Out, tickets may become available after the weigh ins, if not 50 standing room only wristbands will be sold for $30 starting at 10am on Thursday, December 1st by calling (949) 760-3131.
crankyflier.com
Southwest Chooses Variability, Route Cuts in Orange County Shuffle
John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California has a very confusing and strange slot program. Each year, there is a passenger cap that requires juggling flights based on a variety of factors. Oddly enough, it rewards airlines for not filling airplanes. The 2023 plan has been released, and it’s another bad year for Southwest. The airline has been forced to make deep cuts, and those were filed by the airline last weekend. As always, it’s fascinating to see which flights got the axe.
newsantaana.com
The Santa Ana Winter Village will return from Dec. 8 to Jan. 8
The second annual Santa Ana Winter Village will once again bring holiday joy and festive fun to the Orange County Civic Center’s Plaza of the Flags from Dec. 8 through Jan. 8. This City of Santa Ana event will allow participants of all ages to enjoy an outdoor ice-skating...
Comments / 0