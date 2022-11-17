PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have two headlining stories today with the cold settling in for the weekend as one of the big stories. While the cold will impact everyone, the immediate threat for today will be a brief round of snow that will occur this morning. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos Snow totals of around a quarter of an inch will be possible. This along with a frigid night and cold temperatures through today could lead to black ice issues later on today. The lunch hour rush along with the evening rush could be...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO