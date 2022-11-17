ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Holiday shopping, animal encounters and parties celebrating art and history are on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market opens Friday in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts (or “Christmas Markets”), the market features...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
momcollective.com

A Guide to Holiday Light Displays & Exhibits In & Around Pittsburgh

Take a peek at the list below for a light display near you!. Pittsburgh’s Ultimate Holiday Experience! Starting at 12:30PM with Music & Entertainment, Light Up Night rolls into the night with Tree lighting City-County Building and at the Corner of Stanwix Street & Penn Avenue. The tree lighting will be paired with fireworks!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
GREENSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh

- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning snow showers and cold temperatures start the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have two headlining stories today with the cold settling in for the weekend as one of the big stories.  While the cold will impact everyone, the immediate threat for today will be a brief round of snow that will occur this morning. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos Snow totals of around a quarter of an inch will be possible.  This along with a frigid night and cold temperatures through today could lead to black ice issues later on today. The lunch hour rush along with the evening rush could be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

It’s Christmas Year-Round at Sweets by Mrs. C

Dorothy Jackson is 91 years old, but when it comes to Christmas, she’s a kid at heart. “To me, Christmas is everything,” she says. “It’s the way people act and the way they talk. Christmas is gorgeous. I wish it would last all year.”. And here,...
MONONGAHELA, PA
wtae.com

Striking Post-Gazette workers picket wedding reception

PITTSBURGH — Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took their picket line to the street outside the Duquesne Club Friday afternoon. They say Post-Gazette owner John Block was holding a wedding reception inside. The group set up a giant inflatable rat that they say sends a message to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
whereverfamily.com

Experience Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail

Feeling nostalgic? Do you find yourself in need of a dose of pure happiness and good memories? Should you find yourself in Pennsylvania, do not skip out on the state’s Fred Rogers Trail, honoring an icon not only in television but also in social justice and equal rights. Known as Mister Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers rose to fame for his beloved children’s show filmed in Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends

This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Plans To Remove 97 Slot Machines

The trend of PA casinos reducing the number of slot machines on their floors continues. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the latest casino to share their plan to remove almost 100 of the games. Like the other casinos that have done so, Rivers management cited simple economics and guest comfort as...
