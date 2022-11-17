Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Holiday shopping, animal encounters and parties celebrating art and history are on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market opens Friday in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts (or “Christmas Markets”), the market features...
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Holiday festivities begin in Pittsburgh on Light Up Night
Holiday festivities begin in Pittsburgh during the 2022 Light Up Night Pittsburgh residents gather at the City-County Building to see a tree lighting and some fireworks. (WPXI/WPXI)
momcollective.com
A Guide to Holiday Light Displays & Exhibits In & Around Pittsburgh
Take a peek at the list below for a light display near you!. Pittsburgh’s Ultimate Holiday Experience! Starting at 12:30PM with Music & Entertainment, Light Up Night rolls into the night with Tree lighting City-County Building and at the Corner of Stanwix Street & Penn Avenue. The tree lighting will be paired with fireworks!
Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Zeise rants on Light Up Night
While some are expressing safety concerns during Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh tomorrow, Paul Zeise said during his show Friday that he believes Pittsburgh Public Safety will do a good job.
wtae.com
'Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden' begins at Phipps Conservatory
PITTSBURGH — The spirit of the holidays is in the air at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The "Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden" makes its return Friday. Phipps said it has pulled out all the stops for this year's show, with dazzling displays of holiday trees,...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh
- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Pittsburgh Weather: Morning snow showers and cold temperatures start the weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have two headlining stories today with the cold settling in for the weekend as one of the big stories. While the cold will impact everyone, the immediate threat for today will be a brief round of snow that will occur this morning. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos Snow totals of around a quarter of an inch will be possible. This along with a frigid night and cold temperatures through today could lead to black ice issues later on today. The lunch hour rush along with the evening rush could be...
pittsburghmagazine.com
It’s Christmas Year-Round at Sweets by Mrs. C
Dorothy Jackson is 91 years old, but when it comes to Christmas, she’s a kid at heart. “To me, Christmas is everything,” she says. “It’s the way people act and the way they talk. Christmas is gorgeous. I wish it would last all year.”. And here,...
wtae.com
Firefighters and paramedics called to construction site at Pittsburgh International Airport
Firefighters and paramedics responded to a construction site at Pittsburgh International Airport Thursday. A spokesperson said there was a partial trench collapse at the airport's new terminal worksite. One worker was transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury. "Work on the construction site is continuing and airport operations...
Tom Hanks will take over the radio on Thanksgiving Day in western Pa.
That’s right! “Hanks-giving Day” is coming. Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will be taking over the radio airwaves in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving Day.
wtae.com
Striking Post-Gazette workers picket wedding reception
PITTSBURGH — Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took their picket line to the street outside the Duquesne Club Friday afternoon. They say Post-Gazette owner John Block was holding a wedding reception inside. The group set up a giant inflatable rat that they say sends a message to the...
whereverfamily.com
Experience Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail
Feeling nostalgic? Do you find yourself in need of a dose of pure happiness and good memories? Should you find yourself in Pennsylvania, do not skip out on the state’s Fred Rogers Trail, honoring an icon not only in television but also in social justice and equal rights. Known as Mister Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers rose to fame for his beloved children’s show filmed in Pittsburgh.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends
This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
playpennsylvania.com
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Plans To Remove 97 Slot Machines
The trend of PA casinos reducing the number of slot machines on their floors continues. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the latest casino to share their plan to remove almost 100 of the games. Like the other casinos that have done so, Rivers management cited simple economics and guest comfort as...
Pittsburgh Light Up Night 2022: Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading downtown
PITTSBURGH — Big crowds are expected in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday night for the 61st annual Light Up Night. Light Up Night events include a performance by Joan Jett and Zambelli fireworks show. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to attend:. When & Where. The...
Friday is last day to receive free Thanksgiving meal from Pittsburgh police
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police will once again participate in the annual “Get Stuffed with Love” event, and Friday is the last day to call for a free Thanksgiving meal. Last year, more than 3,000 meals were provided. City residents can get a meal by identifying what zone...
Lancaster Farming
Available Butchers Hard to Find as Processors Struggle to Keep Up with Deer Season Demand
Donald Bobeck knows how busy his butcher shop will be when Pennsylvania’s statewide rifle deer season opens Nov. 26, and he’s preparing for the physical toll. “I’m already geared up, that I won’t be sleeping much for a couple of weeks,” said Bobeck, who owns Bobeck’s Deer Processing in Monongahela, Washington County.
Comments / 0